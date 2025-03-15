Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello my friends! Theo Sambus here for your weekly dose of Collision, and I don’t know about you but I am still reeling from just how tremendous Revolution was last weekend (…we’ll gloss over that main event). Toni Storm vs Mariah May is likely the greatest women’s match on American soil and is an easy frontrunner for my MOTY so far. Unbelievable stuff, and the fact that it ran straight into Omega/Takeshita and Ospreay/Fletcher made it a God-tier stretch of the show.

Looks like we’re not slowing down tonight, as we have a potential barnburner of an episode with the International Title Eliminator Tournament continuing, highlighted by Shibata vs Ricochet WhIcH CoUlD Be A MaIn EvEnT AnYwHeRe In ThE WoRlD ™. We’ve also got the rematch between Undisputed Kingdom and FTR, the Mark Battle between Briscoe and Davis, and Megan Bayne looks to further assert dominance on the Women’s division in a one-on-one match with Thunder Rosa. Get all of this in my veins, stat.

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Venue: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are LIVE in Las Vegas with some COLD OPEN PROMOS~! Ricochet is your soon to be NEW International champion, and if Shibata is a smart man he will forfeit. If not, Ricochet will continue to show why he is out of this world, ahaaaa. Shibata’s text-to-speech promo says SHUT UP BALDY, amazing. Mark Davis thinks Briscoe is more insane than he looks, and he will pluck his feathers and eat him for dinner. Mark Briscoe has his eyes set on the title but Davis is in his way first and he will run right through him. Roddy will prove that him and Kyle are the best tag team in the business, and Cole thinks that’s Undisputed. Cash Wheeler says you should put all your money on FTR. Dax is going to spoil the party for the Undisputed Kingdom. Elton John, hit it!

Swerve Strickland and Toni Storm will be here tonight, and it looks like FTR vs UK will be our main event. Up first, we’re kicking off with an Eliminator Tournament match.

[AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament] Katsuyori Shibata vs Ricochet

Ricochet is unsure in the early goings and creates space, not wanting a piece of Shibata it seems. Shoulder block takedown, Shibata sits back up. Ricochet with chops to the chest, which Shibata shrugs off, and delivers a chop of his own and a kick to the spine. Springboard clothesline from Ricochet evens the score. Shibata rolls to the floor, and Ricochet follows, driving him into the barricade. Back in the ring, standing moonsault and a cover gets a 2 count for Ricochet.

Ricochet with face-wash boots in the corner, and a hard whip into the opposite corner. Body slam from Ricochet and an elbow drop, cover for 2. Both men to their feet, Shibata gets met with a dropkick. Ricochet sits on the canvas with crossed legs, mimmicking Shibata, and Shibata does the same. Ricochet slaps his opponent a few times, but Shibata comes back with the Claw. In the corner, Shibata goes for the corner dropkick, Ricochet covers up so Shibata just slaps him hard on the top of the head. Butterfly suplex, 1, 2, no. They trade German suplexes, both men on wobbly legs. Strikes from Ricochet, handspring kick is caught and Shibata grounds Ricochet, locking in the STF! But Ricochet reaches the ropes.

Waistlock by Shibata, Ricochet backs him into the corner, back elbow. Sleeper applied, Ricochet gets him on his shoulders though and hits the Benadryller. Springboard moonsault and a standing SSP gets 2 as Ricochet is on a roll here. Shibata reverses into a sleeper, Ricochet pushes off the ropes though and rolls through into a 2 count. Sleeper applied once more! Shibata lifts him into an ushi-goroshi, misses a kick though. Ricochet stacks him up, feet on the ropes! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Ricochet

Time: 12:30

Rating: ***1/4 – Ricochet was firmly in control for the majority of this one and it was unlikely Shibata would win as Ricochet is clearly a ‘featured guy’ right now but this was a good opener with some fun exchanges. The cheap win keeps Shibata reasonably strong too.

*Backstage, we see the Murder Machines and Mark Davis beating up jobbers. Cage and Archer perform a little double-act, saying “Who dies? Everybody. Who better? Nobody!”