Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Well I was NOT ready for this. DANIELSON VS SHIBATA. Get this in my veins, like, yesterday. Imagine telling someone in 2017 that this match would be happening today…wild. What with this and Kyle O’Reilly’s in-ring return against Bryan Keith, we should have some technical prowess on show tonight, and I am stoked!

Not only that, we have the AEW World Tag Team Title tournament starting, with the Infantry taking on House of Black’s Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Interesting to note they’ve gone with the King/Matthews combo rather than Kings of the Black Throne. Considering the Infantry had that segment with FTR last week, I’d say we’re in store for an upset tonight with the supposed ‘jobber’ team beating House of Black, but we’ll see for ourselves soon enough. Aside from that, Julia Hart will be making a welcome return to singles action on Collision, defending the TBS championship against Trish Adora, and Pac is scheduled for a one-on-one match, opponent currently unknown as Komander hasn’t been cleared by medical. After a fantastic Dynamite on Wednesday, let’s keep this party going!

Location: Ottowa, ON, Canada

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are live and oh my goodness we’re starting with IT! Bryan Danielson is making his way to the ring…it’s happening NOW, folks.

Match One: Bryan Danielson vs Katsuyori Shibata

Holy Shit chants as Danielson and Shibata grapple. Greco Roman knuckle lock, Shibata switches into a go-behind but Danielson into a wristlock takeover. Snapmare by Shibata but Danielson escapes. Danielson bridges out of a wristlock, and we get a brief stalemate. They lock hands again and trade kicks, before Danielson grabs the knee and transitions into a surfboard. Surfboard ‘woahs’ and Danielson stomps the knees. Running kick to the back of Shibata.

Armwringers by Dragon now but Shibata battles back with some forearms. Butterfly suplex into an armbar from Danielson but Shibata blocks the armbar. Shibata locks in a bow and arrow but no, Danielson moves into an ankle lock, and gets a bow and arrow of his own. Shibata flips out of it, cover for 2. Danielson gets in the face of Shibata in the corner and they start shoving each other. Chops from both guys. Dragon goes for one more chop but fakes him out and goes for the knee! With Shibata grounded, Danielson stomps the arm and elbow. Nice armdrag to hyperextend the elbow on Shibata, Shibata goes to the apron and Shibata SUPLEXES DANIELSON TO THE FLOOR. Running PK along the apron as we go to PIP.

Shibata stomps on Dragon as he gets back in the ring, and now it’s Shibata who stomps on the outstretched elbow. Shibata continues the assault on the same arm that was broken in the Okada match. Kick to the arm and Dragon escapes to the floor to recuperate. Shibata kicks Dragon into the barricade and hits a running boot. Dragon reverses on the opposite side and whips Shibata into it. Danielson with a running knee to the face with Shibata against the barricade! Danielson heads up top, diving dropkick. Dropkick in the corner, but Shibata comes back with one of his own! Danielson with another one in the opposite corner though! Shibata grabs him and starts chopping him in the corner, forearms to the neck and head. Dragon is down, running corner dropkick by Shibata!

Suplex from Shibata for a 2 count. Sleeper hold applied but Danielson is fighting. Shibata manages to get Danielson in an ankle lock but Dragon reverses into one of his own, Shibata reverses again as they trade ankle locks! GERMAN SUPLEX by Danielson. Dragon charges but gets caught by Shibata in an STO. Both men are down. Up to their feet, Shibata nails a DVD for a close 2 count. Shibata has Danielson grounded and gets the hammer and anvil elbows, ripcord lariat attempt but Danielson catches him with the Busaiku Knee! 1, 2, no! LeBell Lock applied to Shibata, but he reaches for the ropes…Dragon grabs it and pulls it back, but Shibata gets the ropes with his feet.

Danielson starts the Yes kicks to the chest but Shibata is having none of it. He sits cross legged and tells Danielson to bring it on. Yes Kicks again and a running PK but Shibata comes right back with a pump kick. Kicks to the head by Shibata! Massive kick to the chest, and again, Shibata is wailing away at him. And now Danielson sits cross legged and calls for more. Shibata joins him in cross legged position! They slap each other across the neck and chest, good Lord these are HARD hits. They get to their feet, still chopping! Danielson catches Shibata with a roundhouse kick and he signals for the Busaiku Knee. MISSES. Ripcord slap!! Octopus Hold applied by Shibata! Into a pinning combination but the shoulder was up. Running PK misses, Danielson with a rollup, they trade pinfall attempts now. LEBELL LOCK, Dragon can’t get it locked in….Shibata rolls him over, but Danielson follows through into a tight cradle for 1, 2, 3!

Your winner by pinfall: Bryan Danielson

Time: 19:10

Rating: ***3/4 – Still unreal that we got to see this match! That was great. I thought they’d go for a very technical affair so I was surprised to see things get quite so stiff with the strike exchanges towards the end. I love how Danielson has had a series of recent matches where he’s only won after coming out on top of a series of pinfall exchanges; makes it look like he’s better on ‘this’ night but still puts over the opponent as an equal.



A show of respect after the match as both men bow to each other and Danielson celebrates.

Next, we recap the arrival of the CEO, Mercedes Mone, this past week at Big Business.

Match Two: [AEW TBS Championship – Open House Rules] Julia Hart (c) vs Trish Adora

Loser of the match is not able to accompany their team later tonight in the Wildcard tag team title tournament match. Adora gets Hart to the mat and wrenches the arms behind her, doing the splits over Hart’s body to increase the leverage! Air Raid Crash-position submission hold from Adora. They work their way to the floor, where Julia drives Adora into the steel steps, and again. We head to PIP as Hart whips Adora into the barricade.

Julia brings Trish back into the ring and kicks the spine. Cravate hold, Julia whips her into the buckles and then basically sits on her back over the ropes, using her legs in a vice around Adora’s neck. Chops in the corner, snapmare takeover and another kick to the spine. Hart now wrenches the arms back behind Adora, placing the boot in her spine for good measure.

To their feet, Adora with a sweet shoulder breaker gets a 2 count. Julia backs her into the corner, Trish misses a splash and Hart gets a running back elbow in the corner. Leg trip takedown, she goes for the Hartless but Trish holds on for a pinfall attempt. German from the knees by Adora! Misses a senton though and Julia gets a rollup for 2. Double stomp out of the corner by Julia Hart to knock Adora down, and now Hart goes up top. Moonsault! 1, 2, 3, Julia retains.

Your winner by pinfall: Julia Hart

Time: 7:48

Rating: **3/4 – Julia is adding some new stuff to her offense, and not all of it looked as slick as it could have, but she’s still growing and continually getting better. That moonsault has been perfected, for sure! And Adora looked good as always here.

We hear that Rampage straight after Dynamite this week will feature a Street Fight with Willow & Kris Statlander vs Julia Hart & Skye Blue.

Lexi Nair is with Zak Knight backstage, who has been challenged by Cool Hand Angelo Parker. Knight will give him a fight, but not here in Canada. Zak Knight will give him a fight, but only on his terms.

Match Three: Daniel Garcia vs Lee Moriarty (w/ Shane Taylor)

Daddy Magic has joined commentary for this one. Lee comes in hot, armdrag by Garcia though, leg sweep from Moriarty, headscissors applied but Garcia works his way out. Chops to the chest from Garcia, and a kick to the knee, shotgun dropkick sends Moriarty to the floor. Shane Taylor momentarily gets in the face of Garcia on the floor, and here comes Moriarty with a suicide dive!

Back in the ring, a dropkick from Moriarty gets a 2 count. Lee mocks the Garcia dancing and kicks the downed Garcia, followed by a belly to back suplex. Joint manipulation by Moriarty, twisting the arm and fingers of Garcia. Jabs by Garcia now though, and Garcia is a house of fire, stomping away in the corner. Chopblock to the back of the leg on Moriarty as Daniel works over the leg. Saito suplex gets a 2 for Garcia. The damage to the knee halts Moriarty in his tracks, Garcia goes for the piledriver but Lee avoids it. Garcia twists the leg into a vicious looking heel hook! And Lee Moriarty has to tap!

Your winner by submission: Daniel Garcia

Time: 5:14

Rating: **3/4 – Not long enough to get into higher grade territory, but this was great for what we saw. I like Garcia’s new heel hook finisher, if that is indeed what he continues to use – he really wrenches into it, making it look pretty damn painful.

We take a look at the implosion of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang on Dynamite, plus a look at Darby Allin’s broken foot.

Match Four: Pac vs Aaron Solo

Pac is not impressed with Solo. Pac shoves him into the ropes, makes a clean break but takes a swing, misses. Exploder by Solo, and a tope con hilo to follow up! Solo gets a 1 count. Pac is pissed now, backing Solo into the corner and stomping away at him. Pac continues to stomp him down, spin kick to the ribs, and now Pac heads to the top rope. Solo gets to his feet, shotgun dropkick from the top. Pac with a running european uppercut, knocking Solo to the mat. Back to the top rope, Black Arrow connects, into the Rings of Saturn, and the referee calls for the bell, Solo is out!

Your winner by referee stoppage: Pac

Time: 3:37

Rating: N/R – Nicely played. Solo had that brief moment to show his stuff, and then this was alllll Pac.



Pac takes the mic. “Tony, Tony, Tony….the Bastard is back!” He’s looking for trouble. But this was not exactly what he had in mind. Tony Khan, Pac is looking for trouble, so find him some or he will find it himself.

Bryan Danielson meditates backstage. He is reflecting on gratitute (and my GOD his shoulder is f’d up!). Him and Shibata were told they’ve never wrestle again years ago, but here they are, and he doesn’t know who to thank, but thank you. Danielson has a match with Ospreay coming up, but Ospreay can’t walk in his shoes, or Shibata’s shoes. Danielson and Shibata have been on death’s door. Say what you want about what you’re willing to do, Ospreay, because Danielson knows what he’s willing to do, and he doesn’t think Ospreay is ready.

Match Five: Claudio Castagnoli vs Lance Archer

Hoss fight incoming! The big men go face to face, grapple, but break away when neither man gets the advantage. Shoulder blocks are traded as the MEAR chants start, and eventually Claudio goes down. They trade body slams, and now forearms. Lariat exchanges! And now running big boots. Castagnoli unleashes a series of European uppercuts, and then clotheslines Srcher against the ropes, finally taking him to the floor with another lariat. Claudio heads to the outside but runs into a chokeslam attempt, blocked! Archer on the apron, canonball off the apron to take down Castagnoli! We go to PIP as Archer warns us that everybody dies!

Overhand chop to Claudio against the barricade, but Claudio fights back. Archer cuts him off by sending him into the steel steps, and then both get back in the ring. Scoop slam, chinlock applied by Archer, and he mocks Castagnoli’s taunts and machine gun fist gesture. Claudio works his way back to his feet, blocks an axe handle and gets some more uppercuts. Big boot off the ropes from Archer and a big black hole slam, which gets a 2 count.

Archer calls for the DDT but Claudio lifts him into a big suplex in response. Uppercuts in the corner, Archer comes right back with a clothesline. Archer gets wrist control and ascends the ropes for the top rope walk, but Castagnoli pulls him off into an uppercut! Claudo with a standing double stomp, and Archer slides to the floor, but walks into an uppercut. Back in the ring, Claudio goes up top, Archer catches him with a rising knee strike! Chokeslam is called for, and Archer connects with it! 1, 2, NO. Damn, he chokeslammed Claudio with ease there, that’s insane.

Blackout attempt, Claudio fights out of it. Airplane into a DVD for Claudio. Claudio charges into the corner with a series of uppercuts, and gets a diamond cutter off the second rope for 2. Neutralizer? No, Archer flips out of it. Diving European uppercut off the ropes connects for Claudio and now he looks for the swing. HE GETS IT! But noooo the Righteous interfere for the DQ!

Your winner by DQ: Claudio Castagnoli

Time: 11:09

Rating: ***1/4 – Really happy this was so competitive and Archer was treated as an equal when he’s often shoved to the sidelines. This was a damn good big-man match, and while it’s a shame to see a non-finish, it presumably sets up a decent six-man tag. And hey, this kind of finish is pretty rare in AEW!

Bryan Danielson helps out Claudio but Vincent and Dutch take him out. SHIBATA COMES DOWN WITH A CHAIR! The Righteous and Archer hightail it out of the ring.

Lexi Nair is backstage with Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Angelo Parker. If Knight doesn’t want a match, he’s damn well gonna have a fight. Ruby puts the brakes on him, and says if Parker wants a fight, he’ll have to do it without her. Parker relents and says he won’t do it tonight then.