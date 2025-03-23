Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well, isn’t this a small world? Hello SICKOS! Guess who is covering the Slam Dunk Collision tonight in lieu of Mr. Theo Sambus (and also tomorrow night)? That’s right, you got ME here with you for these two episodes that, given the hour-long nature of both of them, will feel like Rampage has made a return for two nights this weekend only!

But, you know, if I am being honest with you, it makes more sense to split them up and allow them to try and catch the wave of the March Madness coverage.

So, what do we have on tap tonight? Well, the TNT Title is on the line, as Daniel Garcia will be defending against Adam Cole (BAYBAY)! Round three is on the horizon between Queen Aminata and Julia Hart, we have trios’ action, as Konosuke Takeshita teams with the Murder Machines to face Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Rocky Romero, and last and not least…

…Well, actually, yes, it is least…

Max Caster will issue the open challenge tonight, and we’ll get to see who comes out and puts him in his place!

So, let’s Slam Dunk some good AEW action tonight!

