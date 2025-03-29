Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello to all my favorite sickos out there! Theo Sambus back in the fold for Collision coverage tonight now that we’re back to our regularly scheduled timeslot. A big thanks to Ryan Ciocco for stepping in last week – TrillerTV pre-empted the show until the wee hours of Monday morning so I had to wait patiently to get my fix, gah! I’ll be intrigued to see if the experiment is repeated with the one-hour slots for Collision, especially as it was a ratings success by all accounts. Let’s see if that carries over to tonight’s show.

On the card this evening, we have Dax Harwood vs Wheeler Yuta in a preview of the Rated FTR vs Death Riders rematch, and Jay White back in singles action against Kevin Knight. Jamie Hayter returns to our screens as well, facing off against Queen Aminata, and we’re expecting Mercedes Mone to be in action too. Not only that, Big Bill and Bryan Keith look to restore some glory to the Learning Tree in a tag match against Top Flight, and you’d have to expect some level of involvement from the Hurt Syndicate there.

With all that and more in store for us, let’s head to ringside!

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

*We are LIVE with the opening credits, and we head straight to ringside as the AEW Women’s World champion Timeless Toni Storm makes her way out! Storm places the World title at her feet and takes to the mic.

Storm tells Milwaukee that she loves them. She demands Megan Bayne gets her oiled, feathered up ass out here. No response from Bayne. Toni gets a spotlight on her now, and she says that last Wednesday Bayne was the better woman. Before she knew it, she was flat on her back like she’d been bought a steak dinner. She is embarrassed, hurt and ashamed, and Bayne made it look so easy. Storm lays on her back in the middle of the ring now. She went back to her hotel, turned off the lights, and went over the scene over and over again, wondering if this is what will happen to her at Dynasty. When she came to in the morning, she looked in the mirror and she remembered exactly who she is.

She is Timeless Toni Storm and at Dynasty, she will be leaving with Bayne’s tits in her purse – PENELOPE FORD KNOCKS HER THE HECK OUT! Out of nowhere. Oh but Storm has turned the tables already, hip attack to Ford! And here comes Megan Bayne from the other side, wiping out Storm. Fates’ Descent on Storm into the title belt, and once again Megan Bayne stands tall.

*Backstage, Claudio Castagnoli wants Adam Copeland this Wednesday on Dynamite. Claudio says Cope is losing his Edge and that’s why he will beat him to a pulp, but will leave just enough of him alive to make it to Dynasty. Jon Moxley takes over and says he only fears his mother, his sister, and his wife…until he met Marina Shafir. On the day she snaps, he knows he doesn’t want to be the one who made her snap. Marina says Willow better try and keep smiling when she rips out her liver and shoves it down her throat. Moxley and Marina vs Willow and Swerve in a Mixed Tornado Tag is official for Dynamite.