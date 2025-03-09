Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Well, here we are folks – the go-home show for AEW Revolution, which has shaped up to be a stellar card from top to bottom. MJF/Hangman, Swerve/Ricochet, Ospreay/Fletcher, and May/Storm all vying for showstealer and all capable of getting there. Everything looks to be in place for a great PPV this Sunday, so let’s see what AEW has in store for us tonight, including some final push towards Cope vs Moxley, as well as a look at Momo Watanabe as she competes against Serena Deeb in a warm-up match before facing Mercedes Mone tomorrow night.

We’ll also see Garcia defending the TNT championship against Lee Moriarty, plus Hologram vs Dralistico which could be all kinds of cool. Grab your snacks and let’s jump in!

Location: Sacramento, CA

Venue: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are live-to-tape, kicking off with The Opps heading to the ring for trios action.

The Opps [HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata & Samoa Joe] vs Jack Banning, Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander

It’s Hook and Starboy to start this encounter off, with Hook grounding Charlie with some right hands to the gut and a suplex. Fisherman’s suplex to Alexander, tag to Shibata who then tags in Joe and they both chop the heck out of Alexander. Jabs from Joe, whip to the corner, enziguri! Shibata in again, boots Banning and Charlie off the apron, then whips Hook and Joe into the corner to take out Alexander. Running dropkick, Joe in for the senton, PK! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Opps

Time: 2:17

Rating: N/R – Total decimation from The Opps.

*Adam Copeland is backstage and says Mox hid behind the Death Riders. Moxley is afraid of losing the championship – without it, he’s got no juice, a false martyr. Moxley is no messiah. Cope says Yuta may finally be realising that Moxley is a succubus. Cope needs the Moxley who is not afraid to suffer. Cope is a masochist, he gets off on this. He’s been in hundreds of World title matches, and he knows that time is running out. This could be the last time he fights for a World title, so he has to make this count. There is no expiry on passion, on grit, and he has that in spades. Cope vs Mox for the first time ever. He has to do this.

*Mercedes Mone makes her way out to ringside and joins the commentary desk for this next match.

Momo Watanabe vs Serena Deeb

Deeb gets arm control in the early goings but Watanabe reverses. Deeb applies pressure to the wrist, go behind from Watanabe into a side headlock from Deeb and they come to a stalemate. Deeb rolls Momo into a grounded surfboard but lets go. Corner lariat, Watanabe comes firing out with a dropkick, and another in the corner. She sweeps the leg, running dropkick again and some hard kicks to the chest. Deeb catches a third attempt and wrings the leg over the second rope. Neckbreaker connects, followed by an uppercut. Deeb hooks up Momo in the ropes and nails the neckbreaker on the apron, covers for 2.

Indian Deathlock applied by Deeb, followed by a series of dragon legscrews, until Momo works out of it and kicks her in the chest. Snap suplex, Momo holds on and rolls through into a trifecta. 1, 2, no. Deeb locks in an octopus stretch, transitions but Watanabe counters into another suplex. 1, 2, no. We see Billie Starkz watching backstage. Watanabe hooks the arms looking for a tiger suplex perhaps, standing switches and Deeb delivers a German suplex. Pepsi Twist, 1, 2, no!

Deeb looks for the Detox, Watanabe counters with a back body drop. Kick to the back of the head! Meteora! 1, 2, no. Mone isn’t happy about that one. Watanabe looks for a Crunchie, Deeb rolls through into a single leg Boston crab. Momo kicks her away, uppercut from Deeb, lariat in the ropes, and Watanabe comes back with a crescent kick. PEACH SUNRISE (bridging pumphandle Half Nelson suplex) connects, and that’s enough for the 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Momo Watanabe

Time: 11:13

Rating: *** – Surprisingly 50-50 for someone who needed to look like a threat to the TBS champion, but this was good stuff. I’m looking forward to Momo/Mone tomorrow, should be a banger.



*Mercedes Mone enters the ring after the bell and goes face to face with Watanabe. She rubs the belt in Momo’s face…and Watanabe responds with a roundhouse kick! METEORA off the top from Watanabe! Momo grabs the TBS title and hoists it aloft as Mone writhes on the canvas.