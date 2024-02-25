Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello again, friends! If you tuned in for our Elimination Chamber coverage this morning, you’ve got your second dose of Theo Sambus for the day, as we now turn our attention to AEW and our regularly scheduled Saturday programming of Collision! I genuinely missed the show last week, which is testament to how Collision has solidified itself as appointment viewing on the AEW calendar. I mean, sure, the ratings still aren’t there, but those who know know!

Tonight looks like it will be a return to form, as we have Bryan Danielson vs Jun Akiyama headlining, which needs no introduction for any puroresu fan. Elsewhere on the card, FTR take on the team of Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarity, and we’ve got a No DQ encounter taking place between Sammy Guevara and Powerhouse Hobbs, neither of whom have been featured on Collision much, so that will be a fresh change of pace. Let’s head to ringside and see what else AEW has in store for us tonight…

Location: Springfield, MO

Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone

We go straight to the opening credits before the pyro hits and Dasha is in the ring, ready to welcome the participants of our opening contest.

Match One: [No Disqualification Match] Sammy Guevara vs Powerhouse Hobbs

Hobbs’ new purple velvet gear is SWEET. Running rising knee by Sammy starts this off hot! Enziguri by Sammy and a springboard cutter, Sammy is on fire already. He clotheslines Hobbs to the floor and says into the camera ‘I’m a Collider now!’

Sammy avoids being whipped into the steps, takes a run up and launches off the steps but Hobbs catches him and hits a front powerslam into the steel steps. Hobbs repeatedly slams Hobbs into the ring apron and then tosses him against the barricade, dumping him on the floor. Hobbs gets in the face of Kevin Kelly, and demands Kelly’s belt, which Kelly gives to him. Sammy gets whipped with the belt! But no, Sammy moves and nails a superkick. Sammy grabs a chair and smacks Hobbs in the back and in the face as the crowd approve. Step up kick to the face, assisted by a chair. Hobbs catches Sammy and throws him over the barricade onto the concrete floor, Sammy landed hard there.

Back in the ringside area, Sammy hits a cutter on Hobbs on top of the steel steps! And now Sammy has the belt and whips Hobbs with it. Guevara pulls out a table from under the ring, much to the delight of the crowd. Sammy gets another table and lays it out next to the other one. Hobbs is up on the apron as Sammy climbs the ropes….he dives in a crossbody splash to Hobbs, but Hobbs catches him, SPINEBUSTER OFF THE APRON THROUGH THE TABLES! Damn those tables just exploded under the weight. We go to PIP while Guevara and Hobbs recover.

Hobbs brings Guevara back into the ring and goes for a diving clothesline, although he slightly slipped off the top rope…nailed it anyway! Hobbs grinds the face of Sammy into the mat, whips him into the turnbuckle, and into another, but Sammy avoids a splash. Sammy with the GTH! 1, 2, no!

Sammy grabs a monitor from ringside and smacks Hobbs in the face with it. He heads back outside the ring, looking under the ring for…another table. Guevara brings the table inside the ring this time, but Hobbs cuts him off before he can set it up with a huge clothesline, and Sammy takes the flip bump on that. Hobbs sets the table up near the corner, but Sammy is back in this one, superkick to Hobbs. Springboard cutter attempt, caught, Hobbs with another powerslam for a 2 count.

Running boot by Hobbs and they both roll to the floor. Hobbs gets another table out! AND ANOTHER! Was there a sale on?! Hobbs sets both tables up on the floor, picks Sammy up on his shoulders, but Guevara sends him into the ringpost. Sammy grabs a bottle from a fan, drinks from it, and then smashes the bottle over Hobbs’ head!! Real glass, cry me a river? Now Sammy pulls out a ladder, and that is a BIG ladder. Sammy sets it up in the ring as the Please Don’t Die chants start.

Hobbs is prone on the tables as Sammy climbs. Sammy gets to the top, he is high up there…SWANTON OFF THE LADDER ONTO HOBBS THROUGH THE TABLES!! Sammy brings Hobbs back into the ring and moves the other existing table nearer the corner, laying Hobbs out on it. Guevara ascends the buckles…but Hobbs shoves the referee into the ropes and Sammy is crotched. Hobbs joins Guevara up on the ropes, picks him up and plants him with the huuuuuge powerslam off the ropes through the table for the 1, 2, 3 at 17:03.

Your winner by pinfall: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rating: ***1/2 – That was mad! Hot way to start off the show, and complete balls-to-the-wall craziness. My only complaint is…did the feud justify this at this stage? Seemed a little random to throw this out there, although I can’t object to a PPV-quality match on Collision.

Back from break, we are with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli backstage. Mox reflects on how tough Claudio is…do FTR think 20 minutes is a lot? Mox isn’t a sprinter but he can run all day and all night. They don’t get paid by the hour…for them, a time limit draw is unsatisfactory. You wanna pay homage to the art of tag team wrestling at Revolution? BCC accept. Claudio says FTR look to the past, but BCC look to the future. They create the style, the wrestling that they want to see. If FTR want to step into the future, that path is through them. Be better than Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

Moxley says that can’t be all that FTR had. It felt like they emptied their arsenal when BCC were only getting started. FTR will have to bring their whole bag of tricks.

We go back to ringside as FTR themselves make their way out for tag team action.

Match Two: FTR vs Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty