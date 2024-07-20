Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Howdy folks! Fresh from the G1 coverage earlier today, I’m back to host your regularly scheduled Collision live coverage. While I’m VERY SALTY that Ishii isn’t in this year’s G1, the wrestling Gods have shone upon me as tonight we are being treated to Roderick Strong vs Tomohiro Ishii. YASSSSS!

Collision tonight marks the start of the ‘Path to All In: Summer Series’, hosted by the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Will be interesting to see what the crowd reactions are like as each week goes by. Action-wise, we’ve got Thunder Rosa vs Deonna Purrazzo in a Lumberjack match, Darby Allin returns to the ring to face The Beast Mortos, Skye Blue vs Hikaru Shida, and the debut of Hologram. That’s before we even get to our main event of The Patriarchy vs The Bang Bang Gang as all six men vie for the vacated AEW Trios championships. All in all, tonight looks pretty neat.

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: Esports Stadium Arlington

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ohhhhh NEW MUSIC ALERT! We are live, as Darby Allin makes his way to the ring for the opening contest. Arkady Aura is your ring announcer this evening.

Match One: Darby Allin vs ‘The Beast’ Mortos

Mortos overpowers Darby in the early goings, swinging him around by the neck. Mortos is sent to the floor and Darby follows up with a suicide dive through the ropes. They battle out on the ramp, Darby up to the apron and dives off for a hurrancanrana but Mortos catches him and tosses him into the steel steps.

In the ring, bow and arrow stretch applied by Mortos, and he propels Darby forward into the buckles for a hard bump. Pop up Samoan Drop by Mortos, 1, 2, no. Springboard rebound crossbody from Darby also gets a 2. Coffin Drop caught by Mortos, Mortos goes for a sunset flip but Darby rolls him up for 2. Rear naked choke applied, but Mortos rolls fowards, catapulting Darby into the buckles again. Running knee strike attempt, Darby avoids it as Mortos is sent to the outside, and Darby heads up top and nails a Coffin Drop to the floor!

Darby rolls Mortos back into the ring and is met with a big headbutt…and Mortos dives back outside with a tornillo through the ropes to take out Darby. Spear by Mortos gets 2. Huge slap knocks Darby to the mat again. Darby up, Code Red! 1, 2, no. Darby tries to ascend the buckles again, Mortos cuts him off and heads up there with him…press slam from the top rope! 1, 2, NO. Mortos lifts Darby onto another turnbuckle, gets him on his shoulders but Darby with a headscissors takedown off the ropes. COFFIN DROP! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Darby Allin

Time: 10:46

Rating: *** – That was fun! Glad to see momentum building for Mortos. Darby seems to be 100% again if this showing is anything to go by, he hasn’t missed a step.

Darby takes the mic and says he’s always told to slow down but he never takes the night off. He will be in his first ever Blood & Guts match next week. The Bucks never come to Collision, they never advertise, but AEW is Darby’s now. As for Jack Perry, that TNT championship means everything to him and he won’t stop until that belt is round his waist again. If Jack has the balls, let’s play. He’ll see him on Wednesday.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are backstage, and Billy Gunn cuts off Caster’s digs and says next week is about being the best wrestler alive. It’s time to nut up or shut up.

Match Two: Skye Blue vs Hikaru Shida

Big boot from Blue as the bell rings, and she lays boots into Shida in the corner. They trade forearms, back elbow from Blue, knee to the midsection to follow. Misses a spin kick, Shida with a low dropkick sends Blue to the outside. Shida climbs to the middle rope and dives with a crossbody splash to the floor as medical staff are sent to check on Skye. Looks like there may be a legit injury here as Shida landed on Blue’s leg on that dive. Shida gives her space and poses in the ring while the doctors check on her ankle.

Shida heads back up the ramp and it appears this match is over? The bell hasn’t rung yet so this is a little awkward unfortunately. Skye Blue is taken backstage with assistance, and Hikaru Shida is brought back out to be declared the winner by referee stoppage.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Time: 4:52 (sort of)

Rating: N/R – Very unfortunate circumstances here, best wishes to Skye Blue and I really hope she’s OK.

Backstage, we cut to Lance Archer beating up some randoms. He grabs one of the Outrunners and tosses him into the steel shutters. Archer says it’s time to remind everyone who the Murderhawk is. Everybody dies!

Jericho is backstage and says he’s been thinking about Jericho vs Suzuki for 4 years, and finally the dream match comes true this coming Wednesday. He warns Suzuki to get ready for some night terrors. This will be far more violent than Blood & Guts. If anyone can match Suzuki blow for blow, experience for experience, it’s Chris Jericho. He can’t wait to teach him a lesson. Suzuki should never have turned down his offer. First time ever, Jericho vs Suzuki, he can’t wait.