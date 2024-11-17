Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

411 peeps, get those hands in the air – it’s Saturday, and Collision is upon us! Another taped show from this past Thursday, but again on paper it looks pretty strong. We’ve got the next Full Gear Contenders match between the Acclaimed and LFI, and the rubber match between Mariah May and Anna Jay, this time under the No DQ stipulation. Plus, Mina Shirakawa vs Harley Cameron, and after their…erm…’shimmy off’ last week, I think all eyes will be firmly glued to that one. Good times ahead, let’s go!

Location: Albany, NY

Venue: MVP Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are live to tape from the MVP Arena, and you just know the Hurt Syndicate are going to milk that one for all it’s worth. Anna Jay WALKS backstage and says “No DQ, no problem”. Mariah May say this is for Mina.

Mina Shirakawa vs Harley Cameron

Welcome back Mina! Harley does a little shimmy and goes for a kick, but Mina counters. Mina slides under a lariat attempt and dances on the mat, before nailing a drop toe hold and bashing the knee into the canvas. Surfboard knee stomp, Mina continues her focus on the legs of Cameron but Harley makes it to the ropes. Side Russian Legsweep gets a 1 count for Cameron.

Harley brings Mina to the apron, and rubs her ASSETS into the face of Shirakawa. Elbows to the side of the neck, enziguri, but Shirakawa comes back with a tilt-a-whirl Russian legsweep. Back elbow in the corner, Mina rebounds off the top rope with a gamengiri for 2.She sweeps the legs and again drives the knee into the mat. Figure four applied! Harley claws her way to the ropes to break it. Backstabber by Cameron levels the playing field. She tries to get Mina on her shoulders but the leg gives way! Both women trade strikes until Mina goes to the knee again. Mina looks for the Glamorous but Harley avoids it. Backdrop suplex by Cameron, 1, 2, no!

Roll up by Cameron, and she blatantly gets her feet on the ropes for leverage in front of the ref. Rolling forearm by Mina, springboard enziguri….slingblade from the middle rope! 1, 2, NO. Spinning backfist connects, and Shirakawa is feeling it now. Glamorous driver! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

Time: 8:11

Rating: ***1/4 – Great little opener here! Cameron looked fantastic here, selling the leg offense very well, and I would have been very happy for this to go on longer (…well, wouldn’t we all?!).

*We see the ScapegoatBus pull up and Jack Perry makes his way into the building.

Daniel Garcia vs Johnny TV (w/ MxM Collection)

Matt Menard has joined the commentary desk for this one. Johnny knocks Garcia down with a shoulder block in the early goings. They trade shoulder blocks, and Johnny gets the advantage once more. MxM like what they see from Johnny. Garcia finally knocks Johnny down with a shoulder block of his own, and chops him in the corner. Mansoor distracts the ref while Madden gets up on the apron on the opposite side and chokeslams Garcia! Johnny makes the cover but just gets a 2.

Running basement knee by Johnny TV, and he tosses Garcia to the floor, whipping him into the barricades. MxM double team Garcia while the referee is again distracted. Garcia is returned to the ring, and MxM mock his dance. Johnny again sends Garcia back out and follows up with a tornillo to the floor, almost landing on his face! Jack Perry attacks Matt Menard from behind, coming through the crowd! Back in the ring, Garcia manages to hit a Saito suplex to create some space. They trade blows, Garcia building steam in the corner. Running face wash kick, spinning neckbreaker, and a cover for 2.

To the floor again, MxM try to attack, but Garcia sends them both into the ringpost. In the ring, springboard Disaster Kick connects. But Starship Pain is avoided! John Woo dropkick from Garcia, and he locks in a cobra clutch…and Johnathan Television taps!

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Time: 9:15

Rating: **3/4 – No real complaints, but it was kind of just ‘there’ – the MxM Collection component felt tacked on, and I was hoping we’d see more from their new alliance with Johnny TV. Is it just me, or does it feel like there is a bit of a stop-start momentum with Garcia at the moment?

Garcia asks what happened to Daddy Magic, and we see cameras catch up with Jack Perry backstage, tossing Menard all over the place. Perry bashes Menard into the ScapegoatBus and says ‘do you think he’s ready?’ Perry grabs a heavy-looking chain and wraps it around the neck of Daddy Magic…and ties it to the trunk of the bus!! “We all have to sacrifice.” Perry is about to drive off, but here comes Garcia for the save. He stomps Perry down, and manages to untie Menard before any damage is done. Garcia has ideas for what he will do with Perry, but Menard grabs the camera and seemingly turns it off as we head to commercial.

*Lio Rush is sick and tired of how he’s been feeling lately. Lost and confused, who is he when he loses this much? He’s the Man of the Hour. He came here to collect titles. He prays the people he calls friends are on the same page. It’s only a matter of time before Lio Rush is rushing to the top.

We’re back with Daniel Garcia Plays Manhunt. Perry is chained to the front of the bus! Menard is behind the wheel and we get an over-the-shoulder camera shot of them driving off. Ha, that looked pretty cool actually.

Shelton Benjamin (w/ MVP) vs Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

Benjamin with a big boot to begin. A flurry of strikes ensue, and he casually tosses Komander with a release suplex. Hard whip into the corner, with Benjamin looking calm and collected. Komander tries to rally but is cut off with a running elbow. Powerslam attempt is avoided by Komander, and he fires off an armdrag off the ropes. Pop-up dropkick connects, and Komander goes for his springboard hurracanrana but Shelton catches him and tosses him overhead. To the floor, Komander is whipped between the ring skirting and the barricade, before Benjamin applies a neck vice in the ring as we head to commercial.

Back from break, Benjmain tosses Komander with a release flapjack. He sits Komander on the top rope, tries to jump up for a suplex but Komander kicks the legs. Springboard dropkick by Komander, and he manages to lock in an abdominal stretch. Arm drag counter by Benjamin is evaded and Komander hits a satellite tijeras. Rope walk from one side of the ring to the other into the twisting senton to the floor!

Tiger feint kick connects as they make their way back into the ring. Komander goes for the Shooting Star, but Benjamin avoids it and hits a couple of release German suplexes. Running knee! HUGE thrust kick from Shelton. Exploder powerslam gives Shelton the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

Time: 9:57

Rating: ***1/4 – Shelton is such a great addition to the roster, and his experience is going to be so valuable. He slowed the pace down to ensure Komander’s big spots weren’t thrown away, and has already fit in very well in his TV matches so far.

Benjamin attempts to take off the mask of Komander after the match, but Alex Abrahantes gets involved! MVP grabs him by the throat and lariats him for his efforts. See ya, Alex!

*Renee Paquette is with Kris Statlander, asking about her out-of-control feud with Kamille and Mercedes Mone. Kris says you can expect anything and everything from her match with Mone next Saturday. Statlander is still standing now, and she will be standing next Saturday as the new TBS champion.

Hikaru Shida rocks up, applauding, and says it’s about time someone beats Mercedes’ bony ass. She wants to be Kris’ first challenger once Statlander wins the title. They’ll have a warm-up match this Wednesday on Dynamite, as Kris Statlander vs Hikaru Shida is made official.