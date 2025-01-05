Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello and welcome! It’s Theo Sambus checking in for tonight’s live coverage of AEW Collision, and if you were up for Wrestle Kingdom this morning, it’s likely been a long day for you! Chug down a Pepsi/Coca Cola/Caffeinated Beverage of Choice, and settle in for another wrasslin’ fix.

It’s another strong Saturday night card, with Daniel Garcia and Mark Briscoe going one on one again, this time for the TNT Championship. Briscoe killed it in 2024 so hopefully he gets the chance to start out 2025 on a high. Tag gold is equally up for grabs as Private Party defend against Lio Rush & Action Andretti, who have settled quite nicely into their new heel shtick. Not only that, we have the Learning Tree in 6-man action against Rated FTR (and yes, I’m going to physically cringe every time I type ‘Cope’), plus the Rock N’ Roll Express will be at the show live. Neat. Let’s do this.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Venue: Bojangles Coliseum

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

COLD OPEN PROMOS! Mark Briscoe is cranking up the violence and coming for that TNT title. Garcia says they’re making history tonight. He likes Mark Briscoe but everyone came to see a fight tonight. The Learning Tree says they’re giving FTR a grade…Keith says they’re gonna flunk. Dax Harwood says Rated FTR make their debut on Collision against Jericho and the rest of the Learning Tree tonight. Cash says “Learning Tree? More like ugly tree.” Cope says it’s like they fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch.

ELTON JOHN IS BACK! We’re in business mode tonight!

[AEW TNT Championship] Daniel Garcia (c) vs Mark Briscoe

Daddy Magic has joined commentary for this one. Lockup, snapmare by Garcia, but he allows Briscoe back to his feet. Briscoe goes to basement slide out to Garcia, but Garcia dives back into the ring. Briscoe challenges him to meet him outside the ring, but Garcia holds his ground and welcomes Mark back in. They work to a quick stalemate, Garcia knocks Briscoe down and hooks Briscoe up for the surfboard knee stomp. Briscoe looks for the Jay Driller early, Danny counters but gets pushed into the ropes, and they create some space once again.

Garcia does the dance and Briscoe charges but gets sent to the floor. Briscoe again tells him to come fight him on the floor, but Garcia wants to do it in the ring, he doesn’t want to get into a brawl. Garcia holds the ropes open for him, but Briscoe says he ain’t his bitch, and he re-enters the ring on the other side, I like that. Chops by Briscoe, vertical suplex, just a 1 count. Twist & Shout by Garcia, and another, a third! Cover, 1, 2, no. Garcia sends Briscoe to the corner and goes for the mounted punches but gets slapped to the floor, and now Briscoe hits the basement dropkick. Briscoe follows up with the blockbuster off the apron as we head to PIP! Meanwhile, Briscoe stays in control, vertical suplex on the floor, and he goes back to the apron. CACTUS ELBOW! Garcia is sent back into the ring, sunset flip by Briscoe but Garcia rolls through and turns into a single leg Boston Crab.

They work back towards the apron, exchanging strikes, Briscoe goes for a suplex, neither man can get the advantage though…until they basically suplex each other, spilling to the outside and the floor below! They make it back in the ring, where Garcia tries for a piledriver but is cut off and met by Redneck Kung Fu. Backdrop driver by Garcia, Briscoe is right back up and nails a lariat, taking both men down.

Fisherman Buster connects, 1, 2, Garcia kicks out. Briscoe hooks the arms for the Jay Driller, can’t get it but a powerbomb does the job instead. 1, 2, no. Briscoe takes some right hands to the face but it has little effect. Back and forth strikes, chops, elbows, and Briscoe is backed into the corner. Shotgun dropkick by Garcia. 10 count mounted punches connect, followed by the piledriver. 1, 2, NO, Briscoe gets the arm up! Jay Driller attempt once more, again countered, this time into the Dragon Tamer. Garcia sits down on it but Briscoe is too close to the ropes. He takes Briscoe to the top rope, thinking superplex, but Mark punches out of it. 3 minutes remaining as Briscoe hits the Froggy Bow, 1, 2, no. JAY DRILLER CONNECTS! 1, 2, Garcia gets a foot on the ropes. Briscoe thinks about the Cut-throat driver as we get the 2 minute remaining call. Jackknife pinning hold from Garcia, 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Daniel Garcia

Time: 18:14

Rating: ***1/2 – Very nice opener for the TNT-Max simulcast, and I liked them teasing the draw only for Garcia to lock it down with just under two minutes to go. They have chemistry in the ring, even if it didn’t quite tap into the emotion that some of Briscoe’s recent efforts have.



*Backstage, the Death Riders say Jay White is a marked man. Yuta starts getting angry but Moxley cuts him off. Moxley says his generation are representatives of this art form, as are FTR for the tag division. FTR crossed the line and created a whole new mess, bringing a friend along. Cope is an innovator, a legend, and all the gold to prove it. He defied the laws of nature to come back. In Mox’s world, survival comes at a cost. Moxley won’t stop them, but they will find nothing good down this road. Hell on Earth.

Jeff Jarrett vs Aaron Solo

Solo attacks Jarrett from behind while Jarrett plays to the crowd during his entrance, and Solo even mocks the strut. Enziguri from Jarrett, leg whip against the ropes, and Jarrett shows him how the strut is really done. Back body drop connects, kitchen sink knee, and he hits the Stroke. One more time! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Jeff Jarrett

Time: 1:31

Rating: N/R – A Jeff Jarrett squash match in 2025! “Bizarro World” etc etc.

*We see Action Andretti and Lio Rush WALKING backstage as they prepare for their World tag team title shot, coming up next.