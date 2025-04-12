Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! Fear not, and don't change pages from the live coverage, for it is in fact ME here with you on Collision Coverage tonight!

Tonight’s show should be a good one for the folks who insist on the ladies of AEW to have more matches and segments, as Jamie Hayter will do battle once again with Billie Starkz, while our Forever Champion Athena does battle with the ever lovable (and very much an underdog) Harley Cameron as the final matches in the Owen Women’s Quarterfinal. We’ll also see Megan Bayne in action against some very unfortunate soul, plus we’ll hear from Mercedes Mone and the Women’s Champion, Toni Storm.

Don’t feel bad for the men, though, as they be featured as well. Brody King and Konosuke Takeshita will do battle in the fourth and final Owen Men’s Quarterfinals match, and fresh off his return and quick win at Dynasty Zero Hour over his former tag team partner Max Caster, “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens will be in action against Blake Christian. Perhaps just as importantly, we will hear from FTR and hopefully find out what possessed them to turn on Cope (Just Cope) back at Dynasty. All of this and, I’m fairly sure, so much more!

So, how are you Sickos doing today?

Well, that's enough from me, let's get ready, because Saturday Night is Alright for Fighting!

