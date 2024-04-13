Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Gooooooooood evening all! A big thank you to Jeremy Thomas for covering last week’s episode of Collision, which started at 4.30am here in the UK after Wrestlemania. I’m normally a night owl but that would have been pushing it a bit, especially having covered ROH Supercard of Honor the night before, and being in a fit state to watch Wrestlemania N2 the next night. Now that we’re a week removed, what were your highlights from the entire weekend? Personally, I thought the women killed it across all the promotions – Iyo Sky vs Bayley was one of my favorite matches from both nights, and I’m still thinking about Billie Starkz vs Queen Aminata from ROH, which had me SHOOK.

Turning our attention to this evening, we’ve got another AEW double bill, with Collision followed by Battle of the Belts X…strap in, folks! Danielson and Castagnoli will be looking to make further digs at Will Ospreay’s expense as they take on the Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs in tag team action. We’ve also got a Women’s Championship Eliminator as Toni Storm faces Stardom’s AZM, who will be looking to impress in her first AEW singles showcase. Plus, Shibata continues his mini-feud with Shane Taylor Promotions, going one on one with Lee Moriarty, which I’d expect to be pretty grounded and technical. Could be a low-key banger! Let’s find out.

Location: Highland Heights, KY

Venue: Truist Arena

Commentators: Daddy Magic & Tony Schiavone

Opening pyro hits, and Tony Schiavone is with Daddy Magic, standing in for Nigel McGuinness, and they hype up Jon Moxley’s victory last night, becoming the new IWGP World Champion. Moxley returns to AEW this Wednesday on Dynamite.