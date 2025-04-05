Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

“You burned my house down!”

“You deserved it!”

“I KNOW.”

It’s been three days and I’ve still got chills! Sublime work from Hangman Page and Swerve on Dynamite this past week, further cementing their dynamic as one of the best things AEW has achieved during its tenure.

Tonight, we have our go-home edition of Collision before tomorrow night’s Dynasty pay-per-view, and it certainly doesn’t seem light on action. In a preview of the Trios title match, Cash Wheeler takes on Pac in singles competition, where we’ll no doubt see further teases of whether or not FTR are indeed on the same page. We’ve got a stacked tag team match on hand, as Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher take on Powerhouse Hobbs and my favorite eggman Tomohiro Ishii. Considering Ishii/Takeshita from Wrestle Dynasty is one of my top MOTYCs, I’ve got high hopes for their interactions in this one. Plus, Mike Bailey takes on Dralistico, with Ricochet on commentary, promising to be a good time all round. Not only that, we’ll see strange bedfellows in the women’s division, as Mercedes Mone teams with Harley Cameron to face Athena and Julia Hart before the Owen Hart Cup begins tomorrow night.

So without further ado, the final stop on the way to Dynasty starts…IMMINENTLY.

Location: Peoria, IL

Venue: Peoria Civic Center

Commentators: Don Callis & Tony Schiavone

We are live-to-tape as the opening credits roll, and we actually get opening pyro this week. Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis make their way out together as we prepare for our opening tag team contest. Nigel McGuinness isn’t here this week, and we are told that Don Callis is joining Schiavone on commentary for the whole night.

Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher (w/ Don Callis) vs Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii (w/ Rocky Romero)

Ishii wants Takeshita and he gets his wish as the bell rings. They shove each other and attempt duelling shoulder blocks, with neither man going down. Strikes exchanged at a fast pace, big boot from Takeshita, and Ishii finally knocks Takeshita down with a shoulder tackle. One from Takeshita in return, and then both men go down after another. Tags in both corners and Fletcher is reluctant to get in the ring with Hobbs. Boot by Fletcher, and he stomps Hobbs down in the corner. DDT attempt, Hobbs holds his grounds and shoves him to the mat. Ishii tags in, pounce from Hobbs, and the Stone Pitbull tries to take over, only to get body slammed. Ishii is double teamed by the Don Callis Family as we head to commercial.

To the outside, Takeshita works over Ishii by the announce table and then brings him back inside. Side headlock applied, Takeshita looks for a suplex but Ishii counters. Roaring lariat misses and Ishii hits a back suplex. Fletcher rushes in to take out Hobbs on the apron, and Ishii takes on both men. Ishii tries a headbutt but is met with a right forearm. Takeshita is thinking Raging Fire but Ishii delivers a suplex to create breathing room. Tag to Hobbs, clotheslines to everyone. Diving clothesline to both Takeshita and Fletcher! Running clotheslines in opposite corners and Hobbs pulls down the straps. Uranage to Fletcher, tries a spinebuster but Takeshita counters and nails a German suplex. He runs at Hobbs, who responds with the spinebuster, connecting this time.

Tag to Ishii and Fketcher, with Ishii trying a German, countered. Leg lariat from Fletcher! He muscles Ishii up but Ishii counters with a German suplex. Half Nelson suplex from Kyle, Hobbs in and gets superkicked and a forearm. Double team running boot in the corner, Ishii gets placed in the corner for a top rope powerbomb but Ishii counters with a hurracanrana! Powerslam assisted by Ishii, and another from Hobbs on Fletcher. Running lariat, Ishii is thinking brainbuster but can’t get it, hits a headbutt though. Takeshita makes the assist and Fletcher delivers a brainbuster to Ishii.

Blue Thunder Bomb on Hobbs, both Takeshita and Hobbs roll to the outside. Ishii is clotheslined down but gets back up, shrugs off a superkick. TOMBSTONE by Fletcher, followed by the sheer drop brainbuster, and that gets the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

Time: 13:42

Rating: *** – Good bit of action to kick us off this evening, although all pretty standard fare. Fletcher gets a big victory here to give him added momentum heading into Owen Hart Cup action tomorrow night.

*Cru question whether Top Flight are really ready to do this tonight. They put them in the spotlight, and they beat them week after week. Tonight won’t be any different. They see someone in the background and walk over, and it’s Nick Wayne. They ask if he’s been thinking about their proposal to keep an eye on AR Fox. Wayne says he’s too valuable, so his answer is no. Lio Rush says clearly Daddy Cage has him in a cage, and he needs permission. Wayne says he does what he wants, when he wants.

*In the ring, Max Caster says he is lucky to be alive as he had to drive here through a tornado by himself. There’s only one thing the people in P-Town want to do, the Maxamaniacs want to chant his name. “Let’s go Max you’re the best wrestler a-live.” Peoria couldn’t remember 8 simple words, and Caster says they really are stupid. The Platinum Max Challenge will be open on Sunday too but he wants to know who can survive tonight. “REACH FOR THE SKY, BOY!” Mark Briscoe answers the call!

Mark Briscoe vs Max Caster

Caster goes for a clothesline but Briscoe ducks it. Redneck Kung Fu to Caster and a flying forearm. He runs in the corner, chop to the side of the head to send Caster to the floor and follows up with the tope con hilo through the ropes. Briscoe rolls him back inside, where he hits the Jay Driller for the easy 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Time: 1:32

Rating: N/R – Briscoe gets some shine before facing Fletcher in the Owen Hart Cup, and Caster continues his epic losing streak.

*We preview Will Ospreay vs Kevin Knight, and Ospreay tells Knight he’s in deep water with a shark.

*Lexy Nair is with Jay White backstage, mentioning his broken hand and how he is unable to compete in the Owen Hart Cup. White congratulates Knight on the opportunity, and says Ospreay’s words will catch up to him one day. The gold should be on White’s shoulder, but it’s not and it’s all thanks to the Death Riders. Moxley has not taken him out, he’s given White a gift, the gift of time to plan. White likes reminding people who he is, but it’s time he reminds himself.

Top Flight (w/ Leila Grey) vs Cru (Lio Rush & Action Andretti)

Red Koopa shells for Cru today, for those keeping score. Hot start as Cru and Top Flight battle in the aisle before Top Flight can even make it to the ring, and we see Leila Grey watching by the stage. All four men make it to the ring, where Top Flight ascend opposite buckles to deliver 10 count punches. Darius in for an assisted lariat, Rush tags in and walks into a Manhattan drop. Andretti hits an Arabian moonsault to the outside, Dante nails a tope, as does Lio Rush, bodies flying everywhere! Cru bring Darius back into the ring and double team him with strikes. Quick tags as Cru stomp Darius down in their corner. Body slam from Andretti gets 2.

Darius with a kick to the face, and we get stereo clotheslines as both Darius and Action go down. Lio Rush tags in, as does Dante. Knee to the face from Dante, springboard shotgun dropkick gets 2. Rush rakes the eyes and tags Andretti , who delivers a snap neckbreaker and a double team strike combo. Lariat from Rush, springboard forearm by Andretti and a cover for 1, 2, no. They try a double suplex, Dante saves Darius, and now all four slug it out. Dante with a spinning suicide dive to the outside on Rush, he heads back in and gets a crucifix rollup on Andretti for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Top Flight

Time: 8:02

Rating: **3/4 – This was a pretty neat lower tier feud a while back but has cooled off in recent weeks. Decent match, but mostly serving as a placeholder for the Zero Hour pre-show.

*Lio Rush immediately attacks after the bell, and AR Fox is here! But so is Nick Wayne, who hits the Wayne’s World on Fox. Nick Wayne & Cru vs AR Fox and Top Flight is signed for tomorrow night’s Zero Hour.

*Lexy Nair is standing by with Billie Starkz and Jamie Hayter, and asks Jamie if she was impressed by Billie. Jamie says of course she was, and shakes her hand. She has a word of warning about Athena though, and tells her to keep an eye on Athena. Starkz says she’s not a failure and she’s been trying to prove that to everyone, and Jamie will see that in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

*Renee Paquette sits down with Daniel Garcia (with Daddy Magic) and Adam Cole (with the Undisputed Kingdom). Renee asks Danny about the pressure, but Cole interrupts and says he has something to say. They first faced off 2 years ago, Garcia was young and brash and confused…and now he’s the TNT champion. But he hasn’t changed all that much, he’s still confused as he thinks he’ll beat Cole on Sunday. Cole said the last time they faced, if he had 5 more seconds he would have been champion. It’s been a long time coming for Adam Cole to win AEW gold, and he knows it’s his destiny.

Garcia says Matt Menard was right, he didn’t have to give Cole another shot, but he wanted to. Cole simply hasn’t been able to get the job done yet. This is his last shot, no excuses. The past 17 years may have belonged to Cole, but the next 17 belong to Garcia. Cole asks everyone to leave and give them space. They all exit, leaving just Cole and Garcia. Cole has all the respect for him, but he has to tell him the truth. The truth is, Garcia isn’t ready to run a promotion. Cole has been everywhere he’s gone. He’s been THE guy longer than Garcia has been wrestling. Danny is not ready, and if he doesn’t understand that, Cole will have to whoop that ass. They stand and get in each other’s faces before Garcia leaves…but returns to grab his belt and exit the shot.