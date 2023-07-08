Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Saturday everyone! It’s looking like a particularly glorious Saturday in AEW land, as we are scheduled for the first CM Punk and Samoa Joe singles encounter in 18 years! With 6 previous matches against each other under their belt, Samoa Joe has come out on top every single time – is tonight the night CM Punk finally rights the wrong and gets a measure of justice? The Owen Hart Cup tournament continues on AEW Collision, with that cracking tournament semi-final main event capping off tonight’s action.

Not only that, we’ve got FTR in tag team action against Juice Robinson and Jay White, and Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs in more semi-final tournament spots.

With all that on tap and more, let’s head down to ringside. Bring it on, Elton!

Location: Regina, Canada

Arena: Brandt Centre

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly

Video package spiel. Starks says he only deals in absolutes. Hobbs says it’s the end of the line for Starks. Joe knows history will repeat itself. Punk doesn’t make the same mistake twice. OPENING CREDS.

CM Punk makes his way to the ring while Elton John still plays. Punk isn’t in his ring gear as of yet, and he calls for the mic.

Punk is happy to be alive. He’s got a big match against Joe, and he wants to detail the history. This is Hart Stampede country. Punk says tonight is the biggest match of his career. It feels like the finals, but it’s not – he’d be looking past Starks and Hobbs. But tonight, history will be made, time will stand still. 18 years since he’s stood in the ring with Samoa Joe. Scars, missing teeth because of that man. Punk wants to hear one name chanted: Owen Hart.

The crowd oblige and start an ‘Owen’ chant. If it wasn’t for Owen Hart, that locker room mignt be empty, and CM Punk wouldn’t be here. None of them would be here if it wasn’t for Owen Hart. Punk isn’t superstitious, he will walk under ladders, he will touch the trophy, because he will earn it.

He can’t promise a victory, he’s never beaten Samoa Joe. But he can promise he will pour his heart out until there is nothing left to give. For us, and for Owen.

Now we got to a video package to look at the Punk/Joe ROH trilogy, interspersed with comments from Punk and Joe. Punk is convinced he will beat Samoa Joe for the first time ever.

The first semi-final match up will be underway when Collision returns!

Match One: Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semi-Final: Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ QT Associates) vs Ricky Starks