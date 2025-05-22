Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Gooooooood evening, AEW faithful! KILLER promo between Hangman and Ospreay last night, right? I love that kind of stuff, where neither man is in the wrong, both individuals oozing fire and passion. That’s gonna make an electric atmosphere in the main event come Sunday and I fully expect them to tear the house down.

Still, we have one more stop on the road to Double or Nothing, as we stay in Albuquerque for tonight’s special Thursday presentation of Collision. Looking forward to the next 90 minutes TWO HOURS of pro-wrestling goodness!

We’ve got some cool stuff lined up for us for tonight’s TBS broadcast, including Mercedes Mone defending the TBS title against CMLL’s Reyna Isis. Tag team excellence is surely on the cards as Grizzled Young Veterans face off against Paragon’s Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong, and you just know that is going to ‘slap’ if given time. We’ve also got Mike Bailey & Komander teaming up to take on LFI’s RUSH & Dralistico for some frenetic, high energy fun, plus the contract signing between FTR and “Nigel McGarcia”.

Enough talk – it’s GO-HOME SHOW TIME!

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Venue: Rio Rancho Events Center

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone

*We are LIVE to Tape with Tony Schiavone in the ring, announcing that he has Excalibur joining him on commentary this week, before welcomingTNT Champion Adam Cole to the ring. Oh nope, Cole does his entrance pose in the ring and then heads to join Excalibur on commentary. Schiavone now throws it over to FTR, joined by Stokely Hathaway.

Next up, it’s time for Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic to head out, before Nigel McGuinness joins the fray.

Tony Schiavone holds the contract for their sanctioned match at Double or Nothing. Cash Wheeler takes the mic to say he’s giving them one more chance to reconsider. No matter how much Daniel has turned his back on them, they still see Garcia as a son. They still love him; is he going to throw all that away? Cash says he knows Nigel gets paid to talk, but tonight he needs to shut up as it’s FTR’s time to talk. If Nigel wants to interject himself physically in their business, there will be no commentary table to hide behind on Sunday. Cash signs the contract for FTR.

Garcia takes the mic. He was having trouble hearing Cash. He cares about FTR, that’s not something that just goes away, but they are narcissistic and selfish. Danny is standing up for himself, and for Tony Schiavone, Daddy Magic, Adam Copeland, and everyone here who has had enough of the both of them. FTR are right, they are the greatest tag team. But this Sunday isn’t going to be a wrestling match, it will be a fight. Nigel may have doubt in his mind, but Garcia sees the look in his eyes. The same look he had when he was one of the greatest ROH champions of all time. Everyone knows that Nigel still has it.

McGuinness takes the mic. He needs FTR’s guarantee that no matter what happens, win lose or draw, they don’t touch Nigel or Tony Schiavone ever again. They don’t even look at them ever again. If they do, it will be Top Guys Out…for good!

Nigel is about to sign but Dax grabs the mic. Before they wrap this up, he wants Nigel to look him in the eyes while he signs it. Dax needs to know this is what he wants to do. This isn’t 2009, it’s 2025 and Nigel has a family he needs to think about. If Nigel wants FTR to finish the job, sign the contract. But it’ll be Nigel’s blood on Nigel’s hands. What happens at DoN, FTR hold no responsibility for. Alternatively, he can head back to commentary and they’ll put all this behind them. Maybe they can even be friends. Nigel reminds Dax not to put his hands on him again. Dax asks why he’s so serious? On Sunday, FTR will be businessmen. He hopes Nigel can be a businessman too.

Nigel makes a grab for him! They all fight, and Nigel locks in the London Dungeon on Dax while Garcia locks in the Dragon Tamer on Cash! Security rush down to break it up as FTR & Stokely retreat into the entrance way.

Nigel says you want him to look you in the eyes? At Double or Nothing, he will look into their souls. On Sunday, this ends! Good segment, giving some added heat.

*We go to a Timeless Toni Storm video package. Mina Shirakawa has made her feel alive. This pussy is on the prowl. There is nobody more talented than Mina. Toni asks for her very best at Sunday, and wants to make the cactuses cream. Storm wants to leave Double or Nothing thinking “Dammit Mina you lusty busty bastard, we lived.”

Konosuke Takeshita & RPG Vice vs ‘Los’ Outrunners & Bandido

Bandido and Trent start this one out with a collar and elbow tie-up. Bandido with some slaps, catches Trent in midair and nails a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Stalling vertical suplex, meanwhile Los Outrunners enter the ring and lift the others up for some stereo suplexes all round. Tope con hilo from Bandido! Truth tags in but gets driven into enemy territory, and Romero tags in. Quick tags, Takeshita in, big right hand knocks Magnum down. Magnum rolls over the back of Romero to tag in Bandido, who comes in to dropkick Trent, now the legal man. Press slam onto Rocky! Takeshita tags in, forearm to the face, but Bandido comes right back with an enziguri and a tornillo from the top turnbuckle. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker transitions into a Go 2 Sleep attempt but Takeshita reverses into the Blue Thunder Bomb for 2.

Takeshita hoists Bandido onto the ropes as Rocky comes off with the knee drop. Outrunners in to make the save, double dropkicks to RPG Vice. Bandido hits the elevated kick to Romero, looks for the 21 Plex but in comes Takeshita from behind to hit a German. Bandido comes back with a thrust kick and both men are down. Turbo Floyd in, scoop slam party! SUNAVABITCH ELBOW connects. Airborn cutter from Bandido, and now Outrunners look for Total Recall on Takeshita, can’t get it. Lance Archer knocks out Bandido on the floor! Half Nelson suplexes in stereo from Takeshita and Trent. SPIKE Crunchie and Bastard Driver delivered at the same time, with Rocky diving off the top with the stomp assist, nicely done!! That’s enough for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita & RPG Vice

Time: 9:34

Rating: *** – Fun little 6-man and that finish was siiiick.

*We go to a promo package for Gabe Kidd. He says it’s simple; how can you protect AEW when they’re eating it from the inside out? The Death Riders are in the background and Jon Moxley says he’ll paint the arena in blood.