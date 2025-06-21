Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

OH HEY GUYS! It’s been a minute since Collision has had its regular Saturday timeslot, so it is a pleasure to be on hand with you fine folks for live coverage tonight. The four hour extravaganzas we’ve been treated to in previous weeks have been great shows all in all, but there’s no denying it’s a bit much having them in back to back weeks. Let’s enjoy tonight’s regularly scheduled Saturday Collision, especially as we’re already back to another Thursday edition this coming week.

For tonight’s show, both the men and the women will be presenting 8-person All Star tag team bouts, both of which look pretty promising. On the men’s side, it’s FTR & ProtoShita taking on Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia & Bandido, with a whole host of rivalries to unpack there. The women’s side is even more noteworthy as we see Athena back on AEW TV, teaming up with Thekla, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford to face Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata and TayJay. That will be a wild one in so many respects!

We also have a rare Jon Moxley Collision match, as he faces AR Fox in non-title singles action. Sounds like this could be a meaty little show, so let’s head down to ringside and get this thing cooking.

Location: Kent, WA

Venue: accesso ShoWare Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone