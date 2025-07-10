Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! Do not, I repeat, do not adjust your browser feed! In lieu of Theo tonight, you instead have me to cover Collision, the finally AEW-based event leading into All-In in just TWO…MORE…DAYS!

Multi-person matches seem to be the name of the game tonight, as we will have both the men and the women in 8-person matches. For the men, The Patriarchy and FTR will team up to face The Outrunners and Jet Speed, while Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart will face off with Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, and MINA! Mistico will go one-on-one with everyone’s favorite lawyer, Frank Mortos, Attorney at RAWR. All of this and, given what HAS officially been announced, so much more tonight!

So, an update on the Dealer’s Table edition for All-In. I now have 9/10 people that signed up for it, so I thank you all for the participation. Also, at the behest of everyone’s favorite pants eater, I will make the effort to color code everyone in the article, as though not to make it too monochrome in appearance. I sincerely hope that everyone finds it to their liking, and I hope that everyone enjoyed taking part in it, because I sure as hell did.

Image Credit: This very site!

The Texas residency continues, as Collision is LIVE tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness, the true Collision Cowboys, are on the call tonight!

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE! Kyle Fletcher and RPG Vice are going to open collision in a 6-man match!

Kyle Fletcher, Trent Baretta, and Rocky Romero vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong

Yes, another chance to have WE KYLE PEOPLE tonight!

LET’S GO KYLE! We get exactly what we wanted to start this match. Fletcher with a shoulder tackle, but KOR with a kitchen sink. Cole tags in, so Fletcher gets out and tags in Baretta. Cole has wrist control, Trent reverses it, and Strong tags in. Assisted neck breaker by Cole and Strong on Trent. O’Reilly tags in, double team chops and kicks from KOR and Strong. Cole in now, another kitchen sink into a basement dropkick. Cole covers for a two count. FUCK DON CALLIS chants lol. Strong and KOR work over Baretta, they intercept Romero, and Strong for a cover for a two count. Baretta uses the distraction from Fletcher to tag out to Kyle. Fletcher stomps a mudhole in Strong in the DCF corner. Fletcher with a cover for a two count. Romero tags in now, thrust chop on Strong. Baretta gets the quick tag. Baretta stops Strong from tagging in and takes him back to their corner. Romero is in with the Forever Clotheslines, but the last one misses, allowing KOR to tag in. He kicks the crap out of Romero. Baretta in illegally, Baretta does the HBK corner spot and eats a kick from KOR. KOR chucks Baretta into the barricade, then hits a missile dropkick from the apron on him. Fletcher cuts off KOR with a well-timed big boot. He poses, inciting the Paragon faction. PIP Break.

Fletcher with a scoop slam as we return from break. He takes a cheap shot on Cole and tags in Baretta. KOR tries to fight back, but Baretta shuts him down with one punch. Half-and-half is countered by KOR, double clothesline resets the match. KOR trying to tag out, he drops Baretta to the floor. Strong and Fletcher in. Strong sends Baretta from the ring and clotheslines Fletcher from the ring. Pop-up cutter for Romero and a backbreaker for Baretta. He runs by Baretta, peppering him with forearms. Cover for a two count. Baretta sends Strong into the boot of Fletcher. He tags in and hits a running big boot in the corner. Double team moves ensue from RPG Vice on Strong. Cover for a two count. The DCF members try to stop Strong from leaving their corner, but they fail. Cole is in now. Pick up neck breaker on Baretta, over the knee neck breaker on Romero. He throws Baretta to the corner and tells Fletcher to get into the ring, you son of a bitch. Kyle does tag in, and forearms happen. Kicks are exchanged, Cole catches Fletcher in the corner. Panama Sunrise! The cover, two count. Cole lowers the kneepad, but Fletcher beheads him with a lariat. Strong Zero is cut off. Romero avoids a double team suplex but not the superkick from Cole. The BOOM follows and Cole wins it for his team!

WINNER: The Paragon

TIME: 13:40

THOUGHTS: Formulaic six-man match, but it was not without its thrills and frills. Cole winning clearly means he is losing the TNT Title Saturday.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Fletcher looks to cheap shot Cole, but Adam soused him out. Callis tells Fletcher to get out of the ring, and he does so, starring down Cole the whole time.

We were promised exclusive footage during the previous match by Schiavone. It’s a Moxley promo. For one year, they have been pushing people, testing people. For the most part, they have failed. This isn’t the job they wanted, they aren’t cut out for this, they don’t have the stomach for it. You can scour the globe and find them. Gabe Kidd says Shibata told him about fighting spirit, but you go out there and hangout with Samoa Joe and these BLEEPING idiots. Wheeler Yuta says Hobbs has beaten him up, but the Death Riders have done worse to him. Claudio says you guys don’t stand a chance against them when they are focused. Marina says they are all losers, and they don’t compare to the Death Riders. Moxley says he will go all-out. Well alright, then.

We get a Technique with Taz, focusing on the flying Fujiwara armbar as deployed by Mistico.

Harley Cameron! When she needs a boost, she gets an Idrinq. Doctor Puppet approves! Glorious!

COMMERCIALS!

Schiavone says we saw the return of Scorpio Sky last week. Sky says last week was great, but it can all go away at a moment’s notice. He has surrounded by the best there is, this is Sky Flight! Christopher Daniels says they have put together a team that is better than the sum of its parts. With them, the Sky is not the limit. Scorpio snaps his fingers, and the lights go out.

It’s time to SING!

Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos, Attorney at RAWR!

Mortos tries to attack at the bell, but Mistico avoids him. He starts running the ropes as Mortos looks on and gets hit with head scissors. Mortos tries to take Mistico out, but Mistico avoids it and hits a drop kick to his back. Mistico with a suicide dive headbutt, but Mortos is STILL on his feet, ere hooves. Mistico with ANOTHER flying headbutt, this time Mortos goes down! Mortos is returned to the ring, and Mistico hits a springboard splash for a two count. Mistico walks the ropes and hits an arm drag. Mistico misses the charge, and Mortos wallops him. He hits a power slam and an elbow and then ROARS! PIP Break.

Mortos with a press slam attempt, but Mistico escapes it as we return. Mistico with repeat kicks to slow Mortos down and a crossbody block. Tiaras takedown follows. Mortos thinks he has stopped Mistico, but he hasn’t and gets flying head scissors. Springboard back elbow, Mortos out at two. Mistico tries another head scissors, but Mortos just powers him to the mat. Powerbomb catch is reversed by Mistico with a crucifix roll through for a two count. Mortos up, pop-up Samoan Drop for a two count. Mortos fires himself up, he whips Mistico, tilt-a-world Lung Blower! Cover, two count. Tony says Mistico tapped out, but Nigel has to correct him lol. Mistico counters Mortos with a knee strike to the head. Two count ensues. Mistico with another flying arm drag. Mistico implores Mortos to strike with him. Mistico with a litany of kicks, Mortos misses his charge, Mexican Destroyer by Mistico! Mortos down in the corner, so Mistico goes to the top. Moonsault is countered with a boot from Mortos. He suckers Mortos in and hits a low throw in the corner. Around the world and into the La Mistica! Mortos gives it up immediately!

WINNER: Mistico

TIME: 10:55

THOUGHTS: A really great match, as everyone expected it to be.

RATING: ***3/4

MJF on the screen in a Mistico mask post-match. Look, he is him, he is an idiot pandering to these jabronis. At All-In, he is going to pin Mark Briscoe right away so he can’t even get into the match. MJF says he will continue to collect his masks until he has no choice but to show the whole would his ugly face. I am Maxwell Jacob Friedman, I am better than you, and you know it!

Mark Briscoe with comments now. Two days from now, the Casino Gauntlet match, he is coming to win. He doesn’t know who is coming, but he will win. he’s been in the game for 22 years, and it has been business, but now it’s personal. MJF, you piece of shit, I knew you would invoke my brother’s name. I was hoping that I would be immune to it, but every hour that goes by, I get more pissed off. My sister-in-law, my father, my family were disrespected. Saturday, my plan is to win. Sunday, I am coming back to Delaware. Whether I win or not, I will look my family in the eye and say I am not letting that shit fly. MJF, at this point, I have got to whoop your ass.

The All-Star 8-Man tag is coming up!

COMMERCIALS!