Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello friends and 411 family! Collision rolls along tonight as we continue the AEW residency in Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, which looked awesome this past week on Dynamite and brought a pretty hot crowd along with it. We’ve had a string of great shows as of late so here’s hoping we continue that trend. Tony Khan continues to open his wallet for random prize money matches, and tonight we’ll see $200K up for grabs in the tag team division as The Gunns take on Cru, Big Bill & Bryan Keith, and the Gates of Agony in 4-way tag action.

For the sickos though, all eyes are surely going to be on RUSH vs Shibata! That is Sambus-approved on paper, so I can’t wait to see what those guys do with each other. We’ll also get Alex Windsor’s Collision debut against Taya Valkyrie, as well as Ricochet vs AR Fox.

Also, Chuck Taylor mentioned on X that there’s a new theme tune for Collision tonight…but then again, it’s Chuck Taylor so I have no idea if he’s just ribbing! Let’s find out.

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone