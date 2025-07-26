Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Gooooood evening and welcome to another edition of 411’s live AEW Collision coverage! I just went to see Bring Her Back which completely freaked me out, so I need a good dose of wrestling if I want even a CHANCE of sleeping tonight. Shark Week continues for tonight’s episode, as does the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, pitting Big Bill & Bryan Keith against the remaining duo from the Bang Bang Gang, Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn. I’m just thrilled Juice & Gunn will still be in the spotlight despite the BBG’s other injuries, so this is certainly a Good Thing in my book.

We’ll also see the in-ring trios debut for the Triangle of Madness, the new name adopted by Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue. Plus, championship gold is on the line, as Dustin Rhodes makes his first TNT title defense against Lee Moriarty, and Athena defends the ‘forever’ ROH Women’s championship against Alex Windsor (sorry, WINDSAHHHHH!).

OK, showtime beckons. Enjoy it, folks!

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are LIIIIIVE from Chicago as Arkady Aura brings out our TNT champion for tonight’s opening contest.

[AEW TNT Championship] Dustin Rhodes (c) vs Lee Moriarty (w/ Shane Taylor)

This is a battle of TNT Champion vs ROH Pure Champion here. Crowd is solidly behind Dustin as we begin, and Rhodes extends the hand but Moriarty decides not to follow the Code of Honor. Hammerlock from Dustin, Lee easily escapes it though, highlighting his technical prowess. Rollup from Moriarty gets 1, and he locks in the Border City Stretch but Rhodes is by the ropes to break the hold. They get into a shoving contest, shoulder block from Rhodes and an arm drag, and both men get sent to the floor as Rhodes clotheslines him over the top rope hard. Moriarty attempts a kick on the apron but Rhodes instead whips him down onto the edge of the apron. Another armdrag back in the ring, knee drops into the arm too, working the limb. Lee attempts some uppercuts but that hurts the arm. Dragon screw connects.

Kneebreaker from Moriarty gets a 1 count. Leg DDT by Moriarty, then rolls into another dragon screw. Moriarty rakes the back in the corner, leg trip and twists the ankle. To the outside, Moriarty grabs the leg and slams the ankle back into the barricade for added damage! Shane Taylor helps Lee shake off the arm pain, allowing Moriarty to deliver a clothesline back in the ring for a 2 count. Leg DDT administered again. Dustin fires up but a leg trip buts a stop…no, Rhodes boots him away, only for Lee to come back and kick the back of the hamstring. Flatliner into the middle buckle by Moriarty! But Dustin comes back with a powerslam. They trade blows, Rhodes hits an atomic drop but that hurts Rhodes just as much. Moriarty ties him up with a modified bow and arrow….knee shiver instead by Moriarty. Rhodes is up, they trade more blows, and Dustin hits a Destroyer out of nowhere! Cross Rhodes! 1, 2, FOOT ON THE ROPES! Nice nearfall there. Elevated reverse DDT by Rhodes (Curtain Call?) but that hurts himself again, delaying the cover. Lee kicks out at 2.

Suplex attempt denied, enziguri by Moriarty! 1, 2, no. Ankle lock applied by Moriarty, grapevined! Dustin is fighting it, clawing to the ropes…he makes it and Lee has to break the hold. Moriarty mocks the Goldust pose, misses a kick in the corner. Rhodes sets him up for Shattered Dreams…but the ref gets in the way, boo! Moriarty out of the corner with the leg lariat, ONE COUNT! Dustin is up, shaking off all strikes. Moriarty with a twisting neck/arm-breaker, 1, 2, NO! Moriarty looks for the figure 4, Dustin rolls him up! 1, 2, 3!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Dustin Rhodes

Time: 16:33

Rating: *** – OK that built into something pretty good! Slow and methodical pacing for the most part, but that allowed the technical aspects to breathe and the bigger spots to shine later on. Good work from both men, just dragged a little TOO much early on.

*Post-match, the new screamo Kyle Fletcher music hits, and out comes the ProtoStar along with Don Callis. Fletcher says he doesn’t need to take any cheap shots as he already outclasses Rhodes in every single way. The only thing he needs is what he is rightfully owed, which is a 1 on 1 shot at the TNT championship. He has a point! He refuses to watch Dustin gives shots to anyone else, so he wants his shot next week.

Rhodes says after Fletcher talked all that crap about his family last week, should he give him a shot? Dustin says OK he will, but not in just any old match. Next week on Collision it will be Dustin Rhodes vs Kyle Fletcher…in a Chicago Street Fight! Rhodes says he is Kyle’s Huckleberry, bitch!

*Juice Robinson talks about last week and how Big Bill got in his face. Tonight, Bill’s business is their business. He’s gonna be sticking his foot up his ass! Juice and Austin will advance one step closer to the AEW tag team championships. Austin Gunn says this tournament is even more personal to him because Colten got injured, but when one man goes down, another steps up. If you’re not down with the Bang Bang Gang, they’ve got 2 words for ya…GUNNS UP!

*We go to Tony Schiavone at ringside to talk about the passing of Hulk Hogan. Classy stuff here, with AEW sending condolences to the family, first and foremost.