Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

SICKOS!

(Oh, wait, please do actually, otherwise you'll be looking for Collision on Saturday when it shouldn't be lol)

Tonight’s episode of Collision will wrap up the Chicago residency officially, and this Thursday version of the show should provide us with a lot of good moments.

In a fight that will not take place in the streets of Chicago (although I guess it could end up there at any rate), Dustin Rhodes will defend his newly won TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight. We’ll get the final first round match of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator when Brody King and Bandido bash it up the GOA, and then we get our first semifinals match taking place, as FTR will face off with Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn of the Bang Bang Gang. We’ll also have two women’s matches, as Willow Nightingale will finally get her hands on Thekla, and her former BFF Kris Statlander will be in action against an opponent to be named. All of this and, as usual, so much more!

So, enough about that, let’s get ready to COLLIDE!

For the final time this month, we are LIVE from the Byline Aragon Ballroom in Chicago! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness have the call for us tonight!

Tony and Nigel talk about what happened last night, but the Death Riders are here beating up Security. Sore losers I tell you lol. Moxley has the microphone. They’re not here to talk about Jon, okay? Eight months ago, a young fellow named Darby Allin got himself thrown down a flight of stairs and put in a hospital. Jon thought it was a clear message: get gone and stay gone. And since he didn’t get himself killed on Mount Everest, he is back, and look, Jon isn’t stupid, he wants Darby to come out and show himself.

Ask and you shall receive, because Darby is in the upper deck, standing on the ledge. Look at you, says Jon. He doesn’t have the time or the patience for this. So, get your stupid skinny ass in here so they can have this one last conversation.

Allin walks away, so Moxley says this is a small arena, he will find him. The Death Riders take off through the crowd, as Yuta gives the security guy one more stomp because he’s a bitch.

We see the events of last night’s World Title Match.

We see the bracket for the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tourney. The final quarterfinal match is up first!

AEW World Tag Team Title Quarterfinals Qualifier: Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido vs. GOA

Bandido and Bishop Kuan will start us off. Kaun flattens Bandido, but he kips right back up. Kaun with a leapfrog, and this time he keeps Bandido down with a shoulder tackle. Kaun is feeling cocky, but Bandido suckers him in with an arm drag and a drop kick. Toa Liona tags in, and he wants Brody King. Bandido keeps telling Toa he will face off with him, so Liona throws Bandido to his corner so he can take in Brody. King is in, and we get a MEATDOWN in the middle of the ring! Cross chop by Liona, but King follows in and clotheslines Toa from the ring. Kaun is in, he eats a back body drop from King. Assisted Tornio by Bandido. Toa in, but he gets bounced around between Brodido. King lifts up Bandido, he poses and flexes, then drops Bandido onto Liona. Only a one count, as Toa leaves the ring and throws stuff around. Kaun in, and he thwarts whatever Brodido had in mind. King is dropped on the floor, and the GOA pose on the apron as we go for PIP!

The GOA are in control as we return. King is knocked off the apron when he did nothing to anyone lol. Backstabber/splash combination from the GOA on Bandido for a two count. Bandido sits down Kaun, but Liona catches him and swings him around. Bandido uses Liona’s momentum to take out both members of GOA! Very cool! King gets the tag, and he proceeds to be harder than life on the GOA. ARF! ARF! ARF! CANNONBALL TO LIONA! BRODY chants, as he tags Bandido in. DOUBLE TOPE SUICIDAS! Both members of GOA are set up in chairs, as King hits the running crossbody, but Bandido does one better as he takes himself and Kaun into the crowd lol. Bandido returns Kaun to the ring, Frog Splash! The cover, but Liona with the save. Liona feeds Bandido to Kaun, who is on the top rope for an avalanche powerbomb, while Liona takes out King on the floor. Bandido kicks out at two. Pendulum Blast by the GOA on Bandido! The cover, but King makes the save with Liona not paying attention. King gets the tag and hits Liona with a DVD on the apron! Back in the ring, and Kaun is sat on the top rope. Bandido with the blind take, SUPERPLEX by King to Kaun! BANDIDO CHARGES IN, KING KICKS HIM UP AND OVER, AND BANDIDO HITS THE SPLASH ON KAUN! THE COVER, THE WIN!

WINNER: Brodido

TIME: 12:40

THOUGHTS: NGL, Bandido and Brody have made a fun team, what with Buddy still being out of action, and their great run continued here. This has not been a good week for Ricky and his GOA, with Ricochet losing last night, and not the GOA losing tonight.

RATING: ***1/2

Lexi Nair has Don Callis and Lance Archer in the back. She wants to know how Kyle Fletcher has prepared for his title match tonight. Don says he wants people to pay attention to what happens after the match. He says they will have all the money, all the titles, and all the power. Speaking of money, here comes Shane Taylor, and he wants his money before he beats Don’s ass. Archer gets in his face, but Callis thinks that this Sky Flight team might be a problem, so he wants Taylor and his guys to take care of them, then he will talk to Shane about his cheddar.

We get a recap of what happened last night after Mark Briscoe beat Ricochet in the main event. We see that they will face off next week in the main event of Dynamite.

COMMERCIALS!

Lexi has Paragon post-break. He wants to know if Kyle is still in the Conglomeration. Kyle says they are a lifestyle. KYLLLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEEEE! Roddy said he came back to help his best friend, then he lost him, then he got him back, then he lost him. Kyle says the Conglomeration are a fun group of misfits, and speaking of here, they are here now! Willow says she is going to squash Thekla like a bug. Kyle says they will spend that money they won last week to bound some more. They leave, Kyle does circles, and we move on.

Tony says he has been told something is happening in the back. We see Moxley get a towel shoved over his face by Darby and he’s pulled into the abyss! Intrigue!

It’s Staturday Night on a Thursday Night!

Kris Statlander vs. Lena Kross

Kross is a very tall girl, and she tries to use that to her advantage early, but Kris runs her over. She hits a standing vertical suplex. Kross back up and she hits some corner charges and big Beal. Kris says that’s cute, and she face plants Kross. She applies a new submission finisher, and that’s game.

WINNER: Kris Statlander

TIME: 1:25

THOUGHTS: A good, dominant showing for Kris. Kross got a couple of spots, but obvious winner was obvious.

RATING: N/R

As Kris celebrates and leaves up the ramp, Willow’s music hits, and Kris feigns like she doesn’t see her lol. Willow does the dosy-doe with Arkady in the ring lol.

Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla W/The Triangle of Madness

Slow start to this one, despite Willow wanting to squash the Spider lol. Willow overpowers Thekla to the corner, but Skye and Julia get on the apron. Thekla with a whip, but Willow with a cartwheel and a roll-up for a one count. Face-off in the middle of the ring, as Willow smiles and kicks her legs, and Thekla approaches her. Thekla lores in Thekla, she goes to the top, but Willow evades it and runs through Thekla with the shoulder tackle. Cover for a two count. Willow with a big chop, Thekla up and over, but her crossbody is caught by Willow and she slams her down. Thekla with kicks, but she runs into the POUNCE, PERIOD! Thekla hits the floor, Willow talks to us at home, but Thekla throws her into the ring steps as we go to PIP break.

Willow runs into kicks from Thekla as we return. She puts on the tarantula, as I am sure Tajiri would approve. Willow isn’t messing around now, as she hits clothesline after clothesline. Booty bump in the corner, and Willow follows that with a missile dropkick. Cover for a two count. Thekla with strikes and ducks, but Willow finally catches up to it. So Thekla hits her from another ankle and drops into the bottom rope. Willow avoids and hits a forearm. DVD by Willow for a two count. Willow puts Thekla on her shoulders and climbs the ropes. Thekla elbows her way out but gets dropped from the top rope. She tumbles through, though, and Thekla is back on top again. SUPERPLEX BY THEKLA, AS SHE HOLDS ON IN THE CORNER AND LOOKS ON UPSIDE DOWN! Julia and Skye approach Willow on the outside like the girls from the Shining, but it’s a distraction, as Thekla hits a crossbody from the top! Back in the ring, Willow with a huge lariat to even the game. Willow channels her inner Brody King, barks, and hits the CANNONBALL! Doctor Bomb attempt, but both Julia and Skye are on the apron. SPEAR by Thekla! The stomp follows, and Thekla wins!

WINNER: Thekla

TIME: 11:05

THOUGHTS: Quite the fun match when it was in the ring action. Obviously, the numbers game was too much for Willow, and she succumbed in the end.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, the Triangle of Madness beat up Willow. here comes Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne! They join in, and Bayne is about to hit her powerbomb, but here comes Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay with weapons! Apparently, the Conglomeration is here to check on Willow.

Lexi has Billy Gunn in the back. Lexi wants to know what he was thinking when he threw Anthony Bowens across the ring last week. But before he can respond, here comes Anthony. No phone call, no text? He wants to know why he threw Anthoy across the ring when he said he would break his slump and broke Max Caster’s face. Anthony wants to know where he was. Billy says he doesn’t know him anymore, so he’ll be at home. Anthony says walk away, like a coward.

COMMERCIALS!