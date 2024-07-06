Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello my fellow Colliders! Theo Sambus here, once again checking in for your live coverage of AEW Collision here on 411. We’ve got tough competition tonight, going up against the Money in the Bank PPV, but Tony Khan has seemingly strategically booked a strong show in lieu of that.

MJF is scheduled to open the show, having turned on Daniel Garcia at the close of Dynamite this past Wednesday, which already makes this can’t-miss viewing for AEW fans. We’ve also got the last semi-final match in the Men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament, as the Hangman Adam Page/Jay White feud reignites, albeit this time with both men positioned as heels, giving it a new lick of paint. Sounds good to me – let’s head down to ringside!

Location: Southaven, MS

Venue: Landers Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We recap the events of Dynamite as we come on the air, with Daniel Garcia loaded into an ambulance. Live at ringside, the music of Maxwell Jacob Friedman hits, and here he comes…no leather jacket anymore, he’s suited and booted once again. Cut his music, cut his music.

MJF knows everyone in this building is inbred and stupid, but he would appreciate it if everyone kept their mouths shut. Daniel Garcia is nothing more than a pawn to MJF. He really thought MJF would give him a match at All In? MJF was always going to stab him in the back. MJF calls Garcia a Make A Wish kid at best, and MJF wanted to grant him the greatest wish of all, a match at Wembley against the greatest man who ever lived, and Garcia didn’t answer? MJF says Garcia won’t make it to All In, he won’t even wrestle again.

Instead, MJF is here to talk to ‘you’. We see footage from an MJF promo last year about him having ADHD, and him being bullied as a kid. Back live, Maxwell says he opened up to people, and he warned people that it would tear him apart if people turned their back on him, but they did it anyway. He let his guard down for them, he broke his body for them, and how do they repay him? After his best friend stabbed him in the back, he turns on Dynamite after World’s End to hear people chanting ‘Thank You Joe’. While he was in physical therapy, MJF was discarded by the people for guys like Swerve, Okada and that ‘talentless hack’ Will Ospreay. What MJF did to Garcia wasn’t personal between him and Danny, it was personal between MJF and the fans. MJF will take away everything the people love, because it all sucks.

MJF will fix AEW with him on top. The fans want Will Ospreay, but they’re too delusional to realise Ospreay is a child, he doesn’t care about making this place money. He only cares about good matches. The only ratings Ospreay cares about is from a guy named Meltzer, but MJF cares about the ones from Nielsen. MJF wants to get medieval on him, bruv, and he asks for Ospreay to come out so he can sacrifice him.

Ospreay’s music hits…and MJF is smiling, because Ospreay is not here tonight. MJF calls Ospreay a gutless coward, like all of ‘you’. His name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and you can thank him later.