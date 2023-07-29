Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep refreshing for the latest updates!

Hello everybody! It’s time for your Saturday night dose of AEW action, and all signs point towards this being another classic. FTR defend the AEW tag team titles against Better Than You, Bay Bay, which should be fantastic in and of itself, but perhaps the larger story will be whether or not this is the culmination of the MJF/Adam Cole ‘friendship’. Will one of them turn? Or will we see…the DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE!?

Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Venue: XL Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness and Ian Riccaboni

We open with our pre-show quick-fire promos, with MJF saying he will bash Dax Harwood’s nuts in, and Better Than You Bay Bay will become the new AEW tag team champions. Cash says this isn’t the Pinnacle, they ain’t Max’s muchachos, and Dax reminds Cole and MJF they are in the ring with the best tag team in the world. Top Guys, out!

Match One: [Ladder Match for Andrade’s Mask] Andrade El Idolo vs Buddy Matthews (w/ Julia Hart)

Kicking things off hot tonight! Julia Hart looks for the distraction and Buddy attempts the knees in the corner, but Andrade avoids them. They trade chops and forearms in the corner before Buddy gets a boot to the face of Andrade, before Andrade clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Moonsault attempt is caught but Andrade jumps to a ladder on the outside, and hits a moonsault halfway up the ladder to Buddy on the floor below!

Inside the ring, Andrade arranges furniture, leaning various ladders against the ropes and the buckles. He sends Buddy head first into a ladder and then follows up with the Three Amigos…but Buddy escapes the third! Oh but Andrade dodges an attack and flips him in a hip toss into the leaning ladder.

Andrade leans a ladder against Buddy in the corner and goes for something but Buddy to his feet and THROWS the ladder squarely at Andrade! Ouch. Matthews has the ladder set up in the middle of the ring but he heads to the outside to see Doc Samson as his shoulder seems to be bothering him. PIP time!

Meanwhile, Andrade is starting to slowly climb the ladder. Buddy grabs him into a powerbomb and nails a buckle bomb! He sends Idolo back first into the ladder, and irish whips him into the ladder in the opposite corner. Whips him back to the opposite ladder again, so hard that Andrade flips over the top rope to the outside! Buddy drives a ladder into the midsection as Andrade attempts to get back in, and then uses it as a see-saw, jumping on one end to whip it into Andrade’s face.

Back from break, Buddy smashes Andrade’s face into the announce table, and pulls out an even larger ladder, making a bridge between the ring and the announce table. He then launches Andrade into it face first. Now up to the apron, Buddy is looking for a powerbomb…nails a big knee to the face but Andrade gets him on his shoulders! Buddy escapes and punches Andrade who is teetering over that ladder now. They go back and forth, trading positions, until Andrade SPEARS him through the ropes, landing hard on the ladder bridge! No, Buddy actually caught the spear and DDT’d him on the ladder!

While Andrade recovers, Matthews pulls out a table and leans it against the buckles in the ring. Buddy drives him head first repeatedly into the table and then begins to ascend the ladder. Andrade lifts the ladder from the bottom to knock him off, and nails Matthews with a pele kick. Matthews is draped over one ladder now, and Andrade heads up the massive ladder on the outside. He gets to the top but Buddy is up now too. Idolo asks for Buddy to join him at the top, and they trade blows…GOD DAMN SUNSET FLIP POWERBOMB on the ladder bridge! Both of them bounced hard there, yikes.

Andrade crawls up the ladder in the middle of the ring and is finger tips away but Matthews is there to catch his leg and pull him into a driving knee thrust. Julia Hart has handcuffs! With Andrade down, Buddy and Julia handcuff Andrade to the bottom turnbuckle, and Buddy grabs a steel chair. But Andrade kicks hit back in Buddy’s face! Andrade has the keys somehow and manages to get the cuffs off. Both men struggle and Andrade manages to cuff Buddy instead! He tosses the key into the crowd and goes to the ladder. But Julia has bolt cutters!

Julia slides in the ring and jumps on the back of Idolo, desperately trying to stop him from going higher. Matthews has broken free and is up on the ladder too now. Julia still on the back of Andrade but she nips over to face him across the top of the ladder. Jesus, Andrade tosses Julia off the ladder into Buddy, knocking them both through the table! Andrade retrieves his mask at 17:59.

Your winner: Andrade El Idolo

Rating: – ***1/4 – Some pretty good action here, although there wasn’t all that much back and forth, meaning the drama never really hit fifth gear. Still, it wasn’t a spotfest, and the big moments meant something, with a nice clean finish.



Backstage, Tony Schiavone is with Miro but Aaron Solow attacks! Miro fires back though and grabs a steel chair, smacking Solow across the back with it. Miro is not pleased that he was interrupted!

Making his way to the ring…Darby Allin! Darby will be in action…next.

Oh good LORD it’s Minoru Suzuki!! Business just picked up!

Match Two: Darby Allin vs Minoru Suzuki

Um, Darby just interrupted Kaze Ni Nare! He dives to the outside and starts stomping on Suzuki against the barricade, and sits Suzuki on a steel chair before hitting a running diving dropkick off the apron. He tosses him under the ropes and the bell finally rings.

Suzuki gets back to his feet and they go face to face. Darby attempts to smack him in the face but Suzuki shrugs it off and hits a massive forearm to knock Darby down. Suzuki wraps Darby in the ropes and locks in the draping armlock but lets go before 5. Darby recovers on the outside but Suzuki follows him out there and tosses him into the barricade.

Both men back in the ring now and Suzuki with a running high kick, followed up by a penalty kick for 2. Suzuki starts getting rid of the tape around Darby’s ribs as we go to PIP. Knee to the chest of Allin, and a kick to the midsection. Darby tries to battle back but Suzuki catches a kick and locks in a single leg crab until Darby gets the ropes.

Suzuki unleashes some punches to the kidneys with Darby against the ropes, and Darby looks to be out on his feet right now. Suzuki is still holding the tape from Darby’s ribs, and he hangs Darby over the ropes with it! Draped over the apron, Minoru gets a knee thrust and continues to choke Darby. Back in the ring, a knee to the midsection takes Darby down but Darby gets a quick rollup attempt for 2.

Both men trade huge chops to the chest, and Suzuki is laughing, he loves this stuff! Suzuki puts his hands behind his back and welcomes a chop but Darby fires off multiple blows and hits a Code Red for 2. Gotch style piledriver attempt from Suzuki but Darby defends with a back body drop.

Coffin Drop from Darby! BUT SUZUKI CATCHES HIM IN THE CHOKE! This could be it…but no, Darby rolls over for a pinfall with the choke still applied. 1, 2, 3 at 8:16!

Your winner by pinfall: Darby Allin

Rating: *** – Nice little match here. Great surprise to see Suzuki, and they made the most of the time they were given. As the future TNT title contender, Allin winning was the right call. Good stuff.

Christian Cage appears on the Tron and applauds Darby, saying he must be ready for his championship shot. But Darby must be busy with Swerve, and he advises that Darby can’t be distracted when he vies for Cage and Luchasaurus’ TNT championship. The title has never meant more than it does now. Cage says Darby will never touch the title again as long as Cage holds it.

Promo package for Shida vs Storm this coming Wednesday.

Match Three: Samoa Joe vs Gravity

Gravity avoids a lockup and goes behind Joe to get in a few quick blows, and he poses in front of Joe with some slow-mo moonwalking… Joe does not look amused. Hurracanrana from Gravity, flipping off the turnbuckles to toss Joe, but Joe follows up with a forearm to the chest in the corner. Another forearm from Joe as he tries to halt the pace. Gravity jumps to the top and goes for a crossbody but Joe walks out the way in a classic Joe move, and does the slow-mo moon walk like Gravity did earlier. Joe follows up with a running senton! And then he hits the Muscle Buster for the academic pinfall at 2:08.

Your winner by pinfall: Samoa Joe

Rating: SQUASH. Wasn’t expecting that after Gravity had a semi-decent showing against Pac last week.