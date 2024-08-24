Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Ladies and Gentlemen, All In weekend is upon us! The biggest AEW show of the year is less than 24 hours away, and the hype train is at full speed. As soon as Collision finishes tonight, I’m jumping on an overnight bus to London to get to Wembley Stadium in person, and I can’t wait. My biggest stress right now is working out when the pee break is going to be, because honestly that card is stacked from top to bottom. Even Jericho vs HOOK should be fun on the big stage, and there’s no obvious filler. Lots of rumors flying around about surprises – a potential Ricochet debut, maybe even Shane McMahon? What do you folks think will be the surprise of the night?

Now that the G1 is over, my big prediction is that Konosuke Takeshita will return and win the Casino Gauntlet so that TK can capitalize on the added eyes Takeshita has gained this summer. The TV build would point towards another Hangman/Swerve match down the line, but I don’t know how they’d ever top that Full Gear match last year so I’m fine with them going in a different direction. Anyway, sound off below with your thoughts!

Before all that, we have our final stop before All In as Collision emanates from Cardiff, Wales. We’ll find out the final Wild Card team for the London Ladders match, as Pac joins Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta to face Top Flight & Lio Rush. Let’s head to ringside.

Location: Cardiff, Wales

Venue: Utilita Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone