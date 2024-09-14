Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey friends! It’s Theo Sambus checking in for your weekly dose of Collision, coming to us tonight via tape delay. We have EIGHT matches in store which likely means it’s going to be Squash City for a large part of the show, BUT we could be looking at a banger main event as FTR go up against Grizzled Young Veterans in tag team action. That’s got tag team classic written all over it, so strap in folks, it could be a wild ride!

Location: Dayton, OH

Venue: Nutter Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We see The Scapegoat Jack Perry pull up to the building as we come on the air, and here he comes to the ring for our opening contest.

[TNT Championship] Jack Perry (c) vs Christopher Daniels

Perry backs Daniels into the corner, goes for a cheap shot but Daniels avoids it and turns the tables. Suplex by Perry, followed by a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Perry kicks the bottom rope into the face of Daniels, cocky cover just for 1. Missile dropkick, 1, 2, Daniels kicks out. Daniels gets back into it with a few jabs and the STO. Exploder suplex from Daniels, and the Death Valley Driver! 1, 2, no. Daniels looks for the Angel’s Wings, but Perry counters it, and they go into a series of rollups for 2. Perry gives his Raven pose in the corner, followed by the running knee to get the 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Jack Perry

Time: 5:06

Rating: **1/2 – Ostensibly a glorified squash, which was a shame as Daniels vs Perry could have been a bigger deal considering how much Daniels has been getting in the Elite’s business.

Perry walks out with his title, heads back to his van saying ‘the people who don’t like me are the people who can’t handle the truth’, and then he drives off. Easy night!

Backstage, Wheeler Yuta arrives, and Lexy Nair catches up with him. She asks about Danielson, and Yuta says out of respect for Bryan, he doesn’t want to share too much, but he’s doing the best he can. Yuta is distracted and seems pretty depressed. He has a match tonight, and Henry is a hell of a competitor, not to be taken lightly. One thing Bryan told him is that when he’s in the ring, he feels like he’s meant to be there…and Yuta will try and channel that tonight.

[Trios Match] Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram vs The Beast Mortos & Premier Athletes

Smart Mark Sterling on the mic says they’re teaming with Mortos because the Conglomeration have been ‘thorns’ in their side as of late, so they hired two horns to stick in theirs. O’Reilly faces off with Tony Nese as the bell rings. Kyle works over the arm of Nese, leg takedown into a front chancery, and he tags in Briscoe. Ariya Daivari tags in too and works over Mark in the corner. Redneck Kung Fu is applied to Ariya and a big boot, tag from Kyle, and we get some double teaming from the Conglomeration.

Kyle wrings the arm, but Mortos tags in and rocks O’Reilly with a right hand. Hologram tags in, but Mortos is waiting for him and knocks him down off a dive with a shoulder tackle. Hologram tries another dive, Mortos catches him, and Hologram manages an armdrag this time. Trevor Lee flipping powerslam connects, and Kyle tags back in. Daivari drags gim to the floor, and Mortos comes charging but is sent into the railings. Briscoe and Hologram are held back as Kyle now gets beaten down by the Premier Athletes and Mortos on the outside.

Back in the ring, Mortos keeps control of O’Reilly, Daivari tags in and hits a neckbreaker for 2. Nese in, but Kyle locks in a guillotine…no, Nese flips him over into a capture suplex. Daivari back in, rear chinlock, before O’Reilly starts to fight back in the corner. He makes the tag and here comes Mark Briscoe. Briscoe unloads on both Premier Athletes, and nails a running kick to Mortos. Enziguri to Daivari, Fisherman’s buster to Nese, 1, 2, no. Mortos goes for a monkey flip but Briscoe simply tosses him overhead to the outside.

Hologram in, Canadian Destroyer to Nese! 1, 2, no. O’Reilly knees Daivari to the outside and hits a running knee off the apron. Nese with a Fosbury Flop! And here comes Hologram with a tope con hilo through the ropes. Mortos with the tornillo to follow! And Briscoe has the chair as everyone gets their dives in…nope, Mark Sterling interrupts to throw away the chair. Redneck Kung Fu strike to the balls of Sterling, and Briscoe uses him as a launch pad to hit the dive! Nice.

Tornado DDT from Hologram on Nese, straight into the smooth crucifix pinning combination for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Conglomeration & Hologram

Time: 10:36

Rating: ***1/4 – Fun trios with the usual wild action.

Mortos attacks Hologram after the bell! Briscoe and O’Reilly break it up and lariat him to the outside, but the Mortos and Hologram rivalry will continue.

We see clips from the CMLL 91st Anniversary Show last night, featuring Jericho beating Mistico with the Walls.

Renee Paquette is standing by with Orange Cassidy to ask about CMLL, but Big Bill comes out of nowhere with a boot to the face! Bryan Keith puts OC’s backpack over his face now. Jericho appears and smacks the photo of the Best Friends over his head.

We see a video package of someone watching old classic AEW matches. Thought it was Stokely Hathaway for a moment? He’s watching Briscoes vs FTR 3.

Mariah May is backstage with Lexy Nair, and she still hasn’t had her celebration yet. But she says she can’t celebrate without Mina Shirakawa. Yuka Sakazaki shows up and says she wants her belt! Mariah promises to rip her head off. Yuka in the cheeriest voice ever says ‘OK! Bye bye!’ Ha.

Wheeler Yuta vs Anthony Henry



Anthony Henry is accompanied by BEEF. New member of the WorkHorsemen? Henry snapmares Yuta, avoids a sunset flip with a double stomp to the chest. Yuta misses a senton. He gets sent to the outside, and he goes to catapult himself back in the ring like he normally does, but he can’t do it! Yuta gets suplexed into the guardrail as we go to commercial.

Back in the ring, Henry has a strait-jacket choke applied, until Yuta manages to roll out of it. Henry catches him in the corner and gets a nice running Air Raid Crash for 2! Yuta manages the rebound on the ropes this time, and nails a German suplex. To the outside, Henry flies into camera with a running kick to the face, and follows in the ring with a double stomp off the top! 1, 2, no. Henry mocks him being a ‘sadboi’ and says Danielson isn’t here, and that fires Yuta up big time! Yuta with a ton of strikes in the corner, and the arm-trapped stomps, with the ref having to pull him off. Tope suicida to the outside, and now Yuta sends Henry into the barricade on multiple sides.Yuta tosses him back in the ring and knocks out BEEF, before heading up to the top, missile dropkick connects. Kip up, hammer and anvil elbows…Cattle Mutilation locked in!

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Time: 8:58

Rating: ***1/4 – This whole “Yuta is depressed” angle could work for him and help further build him as a babyface. It certainly worked here, with him ‘performing’ depressed at first and then firing up big time, going nuts on Henry in the last minute. Very nice! Henry’s offense looked awesome in his moments of shine too.

Lexy Nair is backstage with Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata. Deeb thanks Aminata for her time. Deeb watched her match with Mariah, and says Aminata has potential, but she’s not ready. However, Deeb’s offer still stands, and she knows where her locker room is. Aminata says she doesn’t have time for this. Deeb says she can let the Professor show her how it’s done. Deeb gives Yuka some words of warning before their match later.

Anna Jay speaks in a video package! She has just returned from Japan and the Stardom Grand Prix. And she wants more. Mariah May is due some receipts, and she’s never stepped in the ring with Mercedes Mone. If you want to see what Anna Jay has become, just try her.

Komander & Private Party vs Jon Cruz, Lord Crewe & Ren Jones



Pre-match inset promo from Private Party, who say they will see the new BCC real soon, as they never back down from a fight. It’s Brother Zay to start, hurracanrana. Komander dives off the top rope to take out Cruz. Crewe is catapulted into a gamengiri. Komander with a nice moonsault, uppercut to Jones, and the Gin & Juice connects for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Komander & Private Party

Time: 1:37

Rating: N/R – Total squash, but they need building up if they’re going to look credible in any sort of way before facing Moxley’s new stable.

We go to Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone at ringside, and Nigel says as we don’t know if Danielson will be fit to compete at Grand Slam, a title shot can’t be booked, which is why Darby opted to face Moxley instead. Nigel will be at Grand Slam waiting for a non-title match against Danielson, and if Danielson isn’t there, it’s not because of his condition, it’s because he’s afraid of McGuinness. We get an awesome video package narrated by McGuinness, looking at his ROH career and the stories McGuinnness/Danielson feud. No matter how much success Danielson has had, McGuinness says he is haunted by the memories of the beatings Nigel gave him. Don’t worry, Bryan, he’ll get to leave Arthur Ashe with the championship, but McGuinness will look to end his career instead.

Yuka Sakazaki vs Serena Deeb