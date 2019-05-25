Join 411’s Live AEW Double or Nothing Coverage

wrestling / News
Casino Battle Royal For Spot in First AEW Championship Match: Shawn Spears. Sonny Kiss, Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Isiah Kassidy. Marq Quen, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus confirmed as appearing. JIP as as the stream was delayed. Havoc, Janela, Pillman, Cutler, Nakazawa, Spears, Kassidy, MJF and others are in. Spears and MJF immediately pair off, and now Billy Gunn, Glacier, Jungle Boy, Ace Romero and Marq Quen join the battle. MJF mocks Glacier, but that’s a mistake as Glacier attacks with kicks and strikes. Nakazawa is eliminated. Janela lights up a smoke as Glacier eliminates Daze and MJF eliminates Glacier. Gun attacks as Pillman wipes out Janela. Cutler & Janela pair off, and now Luchasauraus, Marko Stunt, Sonny Kiss, and Tommy Dreamer now join the match. Romero hits a suicide dive. He battles with Luchasauraus now, trading strikes for the big man pair off spot. Dreamer introduces plunder and runs wild with trashcan lid spots. Cutter on Havoc and Luchasauraus hits double chokeslams. #21 and the last man is… Hangman Page. Page immediately runs wild to a big pop. MJF targets Dreamer as Janela and Page brawl. The dead eye /rite of passage follows by Page, but his knee gives out attacking Romero. Stunt and Jungle boy attack Romero but the fights them off. Romero then pounces Stunt out of the ring for the elimination. Jungle Boy then eliminates Romero. Dustin Thomas, the wrestler with no legs, works over Janela, but MJF attacks but Thomas eliminates Spears. MJF then eliminates Thomas. Cutler dumps Gunn. MJF tosses him. Luchasauraus with a tail kick and chokeslam to eliminate Janela through a table on the floor. SICK bump. Kiss works over Dreamer, but Dreamer eliminates him. Orange Cassidy arrives and lays in slow motion kicks on Dreamer; the crowd loves Cassidy but Dreamer tosses him. Havoc staples Dreamer and tosses him. Luchasauraus & Havoc double team Jungle Boy, and Havoc eliminates him. Luchasauraus, Havoc, MJF, & Page remain. They al beat down MJF, Acid rainmaker on Luchasauraus, and then the DVD on Page follows. Page cuts him off, and Luchasauraus dumps Havoc. MJF hides on the floor, Page works over Luchasauraus but Luchasauraus cuts him off and charges and Page low blows him for the elimination and MJF then attacks, but Page hits the buckshot lariat and eliminates MJF to win. Hangman Page won @ 10:45
