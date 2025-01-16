Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well, hello there, Sickos! Tonight is Wednesday, and you know what that means! Not only is Dynamite on tap tonight, but it’s not just another episode of Dynamite, because tonight is…

MAXIMUM CARNAGE!

SNES opening theme plays

Spider-Man and Venom may not be here, but we do have a lot on tap tonight, starting with the AEW In-Ring return of Kenny Omega, as he the Cleaner faces the Machine, Brian Cage. The Hurt Syndicate are also in action tonight, as they take on The AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party and Mark Briscoe. We also have a Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, with Kris Statlander entering as the first competitor. We also have Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title in his hometown against the challenger, Powerhouse Hobbs. All this and, of course, so much more.

So, how has everyone been? I’m sure we are all devastated by the wildfires in Los Angeles, and my heart goes out to those who have suffered lose, but man, it’s incredible to see so many people trying to help out, including people from Mexico and Canada. Really puts things into perspective, and no matter who you are or what you believe in, that you can come together in times of need for the common goal of the greater good. I REALLY wish some high political horses could understand this…

I also checked a bucket list item off my list Saturday Night when I saw Nonpoint for the first time in person. What a show! I’ve been a fan since they released Recoil in 2004, so this was a great moment, to say nothing less of Heartsick and Crobot, who opened up for them. Also, and I’m sure it’s completely not adjacent to that at all, but I’ve been battling a bout of sinus flare-ups and a sore throat. These times remind me of why I am antisocial.

So, stand up, and stand forward, because you don’t want to be left behind when the Dynamite goes BOOM! Or, you know, when CARNAGE shows up!

Plays stage boss fight one song from the SNES