Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

So, funny thing happened…

As many people know, I have been mentioning everywhere that I was set to go to Dynamite 5 tonight, however, some real-life things happened, I sold my ticket to another SICKO, and so here we are good news/bad news. Bad news, I’m not going to the show, but good news is that we’ll all be together here for the fifth anniversary!

So, looks like we finally got our news about the AEW and WBD deal being officially done. Again, good news and bad news situation, as the company will be bringing content (incuding their PPV shows) to Max. Bad news is that it looks like Rampage is going to be discontinued and, while I am a bit upset by this, I can understand why. There’s also the great mystery of the company pushing “Shockwave” to other stations, namely to Fox. You may recall that they lost a certain show on Friday Night to USA, so they might be looking for new wrestling content.

Other than that, hi, hello, and good evening, fellow SICKOS! We’re close to the start of the show, so you all show up and show out in the comments section!

We are LIVE tonight from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, and as usual, our commentators are the lovely trio of Excalibur, Nigel McGuiness, and Tony Schiavone!

Cold open with The New BCC. PAC talks about choosing sides, Claudio says he is still the same guy, so is Mox. Marina speaks her native tongue, I presume. Moxley says he is going to get the belt from Danielson one way or another, and there will be casualties. There will be a gift from the universe, to die a warrior’s death, and he’ll be buried in the backyards gracefully and peacefully. He’s sending Daddy home for good.

CHILLS!

And we’re wasting NO time sending out the match that everyone want’s to see (which one, you ask lol).

Before the match, we see Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay. Kyle is hyping up Will, but here is Don Callis to wish him luck and he claims they have to get to the airport. Konosuke Takeshita hangs around and looks at Will as Kyle and Don leave.

Foreshadowing, maybe?

AEW International Title Match: Will Ospreay (C) vs. Ricochet

The bell rings and we have a standoff. HOLY SHIT chants from the crowd, followed by THIS IS AWESOME chants. Early exchange between the men, a jackknife pin is countered into a backslide. Ricochet shoulders Will, he kips up, Ricochet with a cartwheel springboard. Ricochet tiaras attempt, Will lands on his feet, they both springboard and POSE

YIKES.

A-E-DUB chant from the fans now, Pittsburgh is into this. Will slaps Ricochet, he responds with a forearm. Ospreay leaps into the waiting arms of Ricochet and he hits a backbreaker. Tope Suicida from Ricochet onto Will against the barricade. Will counters Ricochet on the barricade, but RICOCHET WITH A HURRICANRANA OFF THE BARRICADE! HOLY SHIT CHANT FROM THE CROWD! Back in the ring, stalling senton from Ricochet to Will. Dueling chants for both men now. Ospreay off the ropes, springboard back elbow! Will on the apron now, riling up the crowd. Will with the springboard into a big forearm and that’s a two count. Ospreay as OLE chant now. Ospreay looks for the Oscutter no, they exchange missed kicks. HUGE clothesline by Ricochet. And another, a pin for two! Both men jump off of each other, trade shots, SPANISH FLY by Ospreay, cover for a two! Ospreay looking for the Oscutter again, but another counter by Ricochet. Ricochet on the apron, pump kick blocked, chop by Will. Ospreay looking for Stormbreaker on the apron, no, fireman’s carry countered. Ospreay again for the OSCUTTER AND HITS IT! BOTH MEN HIT THE FLOOR! YEEOW! IT’S TIME FOR PIP BREAK!

-Random PIP thoughts:

-Collision Cowboys, Yeehaw.

-Joker looks good, fight me!

-Don’t use Sinex Saline, because then you smell all the horrors of life!

-I will not go to Walmart to get Super Beats, sorry.

-Also, sorry, that Pimento looks gross.

-Theraworks, works! And I guess it doesn’t smell?

-Is it just me, or has Progressive had about as many different characters as Geico?

-I could totally see me sliding down a snowy hill for Cheezits lol.

And we’re back, with Will on the top rope, and Ricochet joins him. Both men are standing, TOP ROPE HURRICANRANA BUT WILL LANDS ON HIS FEET! RICOCHET STEALS THE OSCUTTER OUT OF SPITE FOR A TWO COUNT! Ricochet kicks Will in the side of the head, to the top, Will moves, Hidden Bland attempt, caught, backslide bomb, STALLING PILEDRIVER FOR A TWO COUNT! FOGHT FOREVER chants.

(Well yeah, but I don’t see what the video game has to do with this).

Ricochet starts the Northern Lights locomotion; it’s countered into a Stunner. WILL WITH THE STYLES CLASH, JUST A TWO COUNT! OSCUTTER FINALLY CONNECTS, BUT RICOCHET WON’T STAY DOWN! Will’s elbow pad is off, looking for Hidden Blade, Ricochet ducks, DOUBLE ARM LARIAT! Ricochet to the top, SHOOTING STAR PRESS!! 1…2…NOOOOOOOOO! Ricochet with the stomp, looking for Vertigo, countered into a reverse hurricananra! That’s counted by Will! HIDDEN BLADE! BOTH MEN’S SHOULDERS ARE DOWN AND RICK KNOX COUNTS THEM BOTH TO THREE. Knox tells Justin Roberts that both men were counted down and this is a draw! No bloody way! Both men want the match to be restarted.

Justin Roberts channeling his inner Anonymous Raw GM, saying Tony Khan said the match will continue!

Well then…back at it.

Both men trade forearms in the middle of the ring. Both men hit round housekicks, HIDDEN BLADE! WAIT, HERE’S TAKESHITA TO ATTACK OSPREAY!

WINNER: Will Ospreay VIA DQ

Time: 17:47

Thoughts: Fantastic showing between two amazing talents that was ruined once by a false finish and then the obvious interference by Takeshita. For what we had, though, it was amazing.

Rating: ****1/2

Post match, Takeshita takes out Ospreay, and takes out Ricochet too. He grabs the International Title, and stands over the fallen men.

OMG, Mercedes Mone is still a thing? WOW! Obnoxious hang there on the BURGH part, yikes. Kamille and Renee are here too. Mercedes has put together a package of Dynamite’s best moments and…it’s all Mone.

LOL!

Mone keeps talking, and here is MVP. He wants her to take his business card, and Mone takes it and looks at it.

TV Time with Chris Jericho is on the other side of the commercial break. We also get a Dynamite moment, with Jericho and Ishii fighting.

We come back to a Dynamite moment, with The Gunns winning the AEW Tag Team Titles. That leads to a backstage interview with the Gunns, but here is Hangman Adam Page to attack both men with a chair!

We’re in the ring with Big Bill! It’s not about the destination, but it’s about who we become as people along the way. Over the past 1,823 days we have all become better people, and it’s all thanks to Chris Jericho! Here comes Jericho along with the Bad Apple Bryan Keith.

HI GUYS!

Congratulations to five years AND a new TV deal! There wouldn’t be either without Chris Jericho tho, and we should thank him.

Keith: THANK YOU, CHRIS…SAY IT WITH ME, DAMN IT!

It’s also the 34th anniversary of Jericho’s in-ring debut, and to think he went from there to Philadelphia…

Chris: Oh, sorry, Pittsburgh.

Over the past few weeks, Jericho has had an epiphany. He main evented in Mexico and defeated Mark Briscoe, so it’s a new era. The Ocho is gone, bring on the Nueve! Jericho challenges Briscoe to a ROH Title match at WrestleDream.

Here comes Briscoe and the Conglomeration to the ring. Briscoe on the mic, tells his boys to stand down, so everyone leaves. Mark’s dad brought them up to be men, to not make excuses. Big Bill put Briscoe through a table, and Jericho rolled his limp ass over on him. But it was legal, and Jericho got the win in New York City. Being a man is calling it like it is, and on his 34th anniversary, Briscoe says Jericho is one of the best wrestlers on the planet. Briscoe would love to put that notch in his belt. It’s funny that the Word of the Day is consequential…

But Jericho cuts him off. He says Mark can’t beat him, but maybe Jay could have. But Mark will never be as good as Jay was.

That, rightfully, gets Jericho hit with a punch. Briscoe tells Jericho to get his brother’s name out of his mouth. At WrestleDream, he will get a whopping. Mark accepts the challenge.

We go to a segment with Darby Allin. On the bus, three guys spit on Darby, he eventually confronted them, and everyone on the bus broke up the fight. Weeks ago, when Moxley said he wasn’t ready to be the face of the company, he was reminded of the three guys on the bus. You live by the sword, you die by the sword, and Allin is losing faith in himself. All he can do it fight. He will be at Tacoma Dome for WrestleDream. He is issuing an open challenge. He has nothing left to lose, as be punches a demolished Jeep.

Here comes Hangman Page to the stage, fresh off his ambush of the Gunn Brothers.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Juice Robinson