wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage
November 17, 2021 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Hey folks! Welcome to AEW Dynamite coverage for tonight! I’m Jeremy — you know me — and I’m covering the first little bit for Tony while he makes his way home. Tonight is Dynamite, and we’re dealing with the fallout of AEW Full Gear where Hangman Page claimed his destiny and became the AEW World Champion. It’s officially Cowboy Shit Day, so that should be fun. Plus we have Sammy Guevara defending the TNT Championship against Jay Lethal and more. You all know the deal, so let’s do this!
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Praises Tony Khan’s Decision To Take Over Creative In AEW
- Ric Flair On The Possibility Of Wrestling Again, Says He’s In Better Shape Than 20 Years Ago
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Know What CM Punk & Bryan Danielson Have Contributed to AEW
- Note On AEW Full Gear Match Finish Not Going As Planned, Backstage Frustration With One Talent