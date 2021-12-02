Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, it is me, the man who eliminates last names from WWE Superstars, and I’m ready for another night of Dynamite!

Commentary wishes JR well as they run down the card.

Hangman comes out to join commentary as your resident cowboy.

Bryan is out after, and he’s in action, next!



Match 1: Bryan Danielson vs Alan “5” Angels

LOCKUP!!! Bryan with. Hammerlock, shoots the leg, half Boston Crab! Angels gets the ropes and the ref breaks the hold. They lock fingers, Angels turns Bryan into the corner. Kicks to the leg! Punches in the corner! He stops at 5, which is a great touch. Chop to Bryan. Bryan with a hell of an uppercut! Beyan kicks Angels into the corner. Angels pulls himself up. Bryan hooks the head, chops the shit out of Angels. A kick to the chest. Another chop. Kick. Chop. Bryn pulls Angle out of the corner, winds up for a punch, but Angels with a surrpirse backslide!!! 1…2…N!O!! Chops from Alan. Another, shoved, ducks a right, hits one of his own, Bryan blocks, double underhook! SUPLEX!!! Into a submission! Angels gets to the ropes and the crowd loves it! Alan to the apron. Bryan tries to suplex him, but Alan hits a knee, shotgun dropkick off the rope! Bryan to the outside! Angels kips up to a huge pop! Suicide dive from Angels! He heads to the 2nd rope! Moonsault!!

In the ring, Spanish Fly to Bryan! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Angels to the top! Another moonsault attempt, but Bryan moves out of the way!!! Bryan with a running Knee! Bryan doesn’t cover! KNEE BAR!!! Angels taps!



Winner: Bryan Danielson

Oh what fun it is to ride in a Bryan Danielson win!

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 6:13

Tony heads to the ring to talk to Bryan, who gets some major boos. He says if 5 is the best that Atlanta’s got, he just whooped his ass. Not only did he kick his head in, he’s pretty sure he snapped his MCL, not that we know what that means.

Last week, he knocked out Colt’s tooth, this week, he tore Alan’s MCL. Next week, he hears there’s a Dark Order member from Long Island, and he’ll stomp his head in, too. Then, in two weeks, in Dallas, TX, home of the Cowboys, that is where he takes the title. He calls Page a one-hit wonder, he will prove that it’s coward shit.

Page is tired of it. He leaves the booth, well…he’s about to, but Silver comes out with a mic, says Page can’t touch Bryan tonight, but he can! And that’s what he’s going to do!!!

Silver runs down the ramp, charges the ring, but Bryan leaves the ring! Lol.

Bryan will not share the ring with this joke. He’s beneath Bryan, just like Page is. Bryan confirms that Khan said they cant touch, or he will be suspsended. Bryan would love to slap him in the face in front of everyone. But the jerks in the crowd don’t deserve to see it.

Psycho Miro promo.

After Lee and Punk make their entrance, MJF comes out suited up in an ode to Hannukah. MJF starts on commentary with some fire, saying Punk has been binge drinking. Lol.



Match 2: Lee Moriarity vs CM Punk

LOCKUP to start! Lee works the arm. CM reverses. Lee spins into the hold, works the arm, hammer lock, side headlock takedown, legs cissors from lee. He tries to lock the fingers. Punk slides into a headlock. Lee works the arm as MJF calls this sad. Snapmare from Lee into a crucifix pin for 1…NO! Arm drag from Lee. MJF continues to talk about how this is a sad display of wrestling. Punk sends Lee against the ropes, shouder tackle from Lee, cover for 1…..NO! Arm drag from Lee. Punk with a diving clothesline from the top rope takes us to the PIP.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: