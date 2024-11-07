Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, Sickos! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is LIVE tonight, and there stands to be more questions than answers, so let’s hope we get some A’s to the Q’s that we have! Questions such as, “Who will partner with Ricochet tonight?” and “Who is going to move forward to oppose Private Party in the 4-way tag team match at Full Gear?” And of course we can’t forget, “How much will we get moving forward in the Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley saga?”

So, how is everyone doing tonight? For me, the work on the now bludgeoning music section continues on, as thoughts and ideas that I might have for reviews are always percolating. That is, of course, when I’m doing the first job that I was brought on to do, and that is bring the good word on AEW Dynamite!

So sit, back, relax, and we’ll be exploding that Dynamite soon!

We are LIVE tonight from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire! Our announcers are Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuiness!

*We start with Tony in the ring, as he announces the Hurt Syndicate to the ring! Here comes MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley!

(by the way, did you know that Bobby is ALL ELITE?)

Tony is cut off by MVP as the fans chant his name. MVP says he needs no introduction and tells Tony to leave the ring. This is an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate! Montrell Vontavious Porter is joined by the Standard of Excellence, Shelton Benjmain. MVP goes into his past accolades. The fans chant for BOBBY, as MVP goes into all the accolades that Lashley has accumulated. They want to enrich the young talent and lift them up, much like they were able to help each out. If MVP offers a business card, that card is your golden ticket to success! If you accept it, you life will change, and if you refuse, well, this happens.

(We cut over to the events of last week, where Swerve Strickland gets beaten up)

As if on cue, Strickland’s music plays. He comes out and is being detained by the referees. Prince Nana gives Swerve a mic.

Swerve: BOBBY LASHLEY! FULL GEAR!

MVP” We’ll see you there, kid!

Well then! I’ve heard of shoot your shot, but that was a bit too easy lol.

*We get a video package highlighting the past week’s Dynamite and Collison for Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley. Did you know that they have an AEW World title match at Full Gear? If you didn’t, now you know!

*Back in the arena, and the music for Jon and his Paradigm plays, as the Trios Champions come through the crowd. Looks like we are opening with our tag team match.

(BTW, this music sounds like demented/haunted Star Wars music. Just saying)

Claudio Castagnoli and PAC (W/Wheeler Yuta) vs. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

PAC and Claudio walk up the ramp to go after Cassidy, but Allin jumps off the top of the entrance tunnel onto their opponents! Allin is trying to choke out Claudio on the ring entrance, while PAC and Cassidy are fighting by the announce desk. The bell finally rings as Referee Bryce Remsberg checks on Cassidy and PAC goes on the attack again. Claudio and Darby are now at ringside, as Claudio hits a HUGE European Uppercut. In the ring, PAC misses a dropkick, and Cassidy hits one of his own. Cassidy loads up the Orange Punch, he looks at Yuta on the outside, but PAC hits him with a running boot. Cassidy put on the tip-top, PAC up, Orange fights. Cassidy throws PAC off the top, Cassidy follows with the diving DDT! The pin! Claudio breaks it up! Claudio with a backbreaker into a gut buster as he chucks Cassidy around! PIP BREAK!

And we’re back, as Claudio hits Cassidy with a back breaker up and over! Orange tries to fight back, but he looks like a fly hitting a brick wall. Claudio with a key lock, Cassidy back to his feet, he fights out. Claudio charges, hits the ring post shoulder first! Cassidy with the tag, Allin is in, so is PAC! Shotgun drop kick, PAC to the floor! COFFIN DROP TO THE FLOOR ON PAC! Back in, Darby is pulled out of midair, but Allin fights out. Off the ropes, but a HUGE back body drop by Claudio. The pin, that’s a two count! Claudio with another backbreaker to Allin, the cover, a two count. PAC tags in, German Suplex with the bridge, a two count. PAC taunts Allin, who is now in the corner, a big boot to the face. Claudio in, both men with corner attacks on Allin in the corner. PAC with a Brainbuster, Allin kicks out as Claudio plays offensive lineman on Cassidy. PAC places Allin on the top rope, he goes up. SHEER DROP BRAINBUSTER FROM THE TOP ROPE! A cover, this time Cassidy makes it in to save Allin. Cassidy throws Claudio over the top rope and to the floor. PAC looking for a rollup on Allin, but he escapes and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy goes after PAC< here comes Claudio, Cassidy up top, he hits the crossbody to PAC. Slumdog Millionaire on Claudio, Allin in with the Code Red! Dives by Allin to both opponents on the floor! DDT by Cassidy, as he kips up. Yuta in the ring! ORANGE PUNCH! ANOTHER ONE FOR CLAUDIO! Here comes Marina Shafir! She throws the ref out of the ring!

WINNERS: No Contest

TIME: 13:15

THOUGHTS: You knew that this match was probably not going to end clean, and this was the way around that. Good for what it was, but in the end, it just felt like a throwaway match just to break down Darby and Cassidy.

RATING: ***

Post match, here is Jon Moxley! He goes after Cassidy, but Allin hits him with the skateboard! Allin hits Yuta and PAC with the skateboard! Claudio sent to the floor! But it’s too much, as Claudio flattens him on the floor! Cassidy and Moxley fight in the middle of the ring but again, the numbers game is too much. Yuta steals a page from the book of Bryan Danielson with the Busaiku Knee! Mark Briscoe’s theme hits and the Conglomeration come out! The Paradigm leave the ring and exit through the crowd.

*We’re back, as we run down the upcoming shows for the month of November!

*Backstage, Renee Paquette is with Ricochet! She wants to know who is joining him tonight. He wants to tell everyone, but he is keeping that a secret. He is cut off by the Hurt Syndicate. They explain terse pleasantries, and MVP says they should talk. They wish him good luck, and they leave.

*Back to the ring, and our next match is about ready to go!

Fight Without Honor: Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohoro Ishii

For those who don’t know, the Fight Without Honor is basically a hardcore match with no rules and falls count anywhere. Everyone fights everyone to begin! Big Bill looking for a chokeslam on Briscoe early, but that is fought off. Briscoe now going after Jericho with the title belt that belongs to Jericho. Briscoe looking for a Jay Driller through the table, but Jericho escapes right into an Ishii elbow! BACKDROP DRIVER ON JERICHO THROUGH THE TABLE! BRISCOE OFF THE CHAIR AND HITS A DIVE ONTO BIG BILL! O’REILLY AND KEITH FALL THROUGH A TABLE FROM THE APRON! Briscoe grabs a ladder, but Bill kicks him in the gut. Big Bill has Briscoe up AND CHOKESLAMS HIM THROUGH THE LADDER! PIP BREAK!

WINNERS: The Conglomeration

TIME: 13:00

THOUGHTS: That was fun and wild, lot of fun stuff happened in this one. Suffice to say, Big Tom pinning Jericho means he gets an ROH Title shot at Jericho soon?

RATING: ***3/4

*We’re back with Jon, Wheeler, and Marina in the back. Jon says that Wheeler owes Cassidy nothing, despite what happened in the past. He is a solider under Jon’s command. Darby has disappointed Jon; he had high hopes for him. It is a time to kill, a time to heal, but it’s time to start taking things seriously.

*Back to the ring, and here comes Adam Cole (BAYBAY!)

Adam Cole (BAYBAY!) vs. Malakai Black

Just a reminder that both Cole and Roderick Strong are continuing their competition to three wins to face MJF at Gull Gear. Cole defeated Buddy Matthews last week, while Strong defeated Shane Taylor on Collision.

The bell rings, as both men stand in opposite corners. Lockup, both men collide. Both men sweep each other’s legs and go for the pin. Malakai fiends going for the ankle, but he decides not to. Black works over the arm and wrist. Cole roles through into a headlock, but Black goes right back to the wrist lock. Cole with an arm drag, but Black answers with his own. Black catches Cole’s leg and hits an inside kick to Cole’s leg. Cole on the outside, taking a moment. Black to the outside, Cole with a kick and sends Black into the barricade. Both men back in, Cole superkick is countered, but Cole ducks the spinning kick. Black to the top rope, Cole kicks him down to the apron. Cole with a pump kick. Cole looking for the Heat Seaker, Black cuts that off and Cole falls to the floor. Black off the apron, but he eats a SUPERKICK! PIP BREAK!

And we’re back, as Cole fights out of the corner with forearms to Black. Black off the ropes, Cole catches him with the high neckbreaker! Panama Sunrise blocked, but Cole gets it on the second attempt! But Black no sells and hits a knee to the face of Cole! The cover for a two count! Both men reset with forearms in the middle of the ring. Cole fakes the Superkick, hits the low kick. Black catches his next kick and drops Cole. Black to the top rope now, here comes Cole to cut him off. Sunset flip attempt is countered, knee by Black! Superkick by Cole! Cole drops the kneepad! Off the ropes, THE END BY MALAKAI! THE COVER! JUST A TWO COUNT! Black looks on in shock as he considers what to do next. Cole shoves Black away but he falls to the mat. Cole tries a Superkick, blocked, low kick! Cole up top, Panama Sunrise! Another Superkick! ONE MORE! Black finally stays down! Cole looks on as Malakai sits in the middle of the ring. Black implores him to hit him, so Cole Lowers the Boom and gets the three count!

WINNER: Adam Cole (BAYBAY!)

TIME: 12:48

THOUGHTS: Weird ending aside, this was a great match between two great athletes. This is probably leads to Cole having to defeat Brody King to get his third win?

RATING: ****

Post match, Cole wants to shake hands with Black, but Black pulls him in and hugs him instead! Cole has the mic now. Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole BAYBAY! Cole thanks Black for the fight, that was one of the toughest in his 19-year career. He wants to talk to Max. He says him and Roderick are going to win their three matches, but what happens if they BOTH get to three wins? Adam talked to Tony Khan, and when both Adam and Roddy get to three wins, it will be Adam versus Max versus Roddy at Full Gear in a Triple Threat match. You’re going to get the ass kicking of your life, courtesy of the Undisputed Kingdom, BAYBAY!

*We cut to wherever MJF is at, as he is upset. He appears to call someone on his phone. He tells whoever is on the other end that he needs them to pay someone a visit.

*We get the run down for the upcoming three matches to determine who will be in the 4-team match with Private Party at Full Gear.

*To the back, Renee has Switchblade Jay White. White is about to speak, but here comes Hangman Adam Page. They fight through the curtain and out into the arena. Page has a chair, but not for long, as White disarms him and gets the chair. Hangman is trying to break the ankle of White against the barricade. Page gets the chair, but Juice Robinson runs by and steals the chair! White frees himself and they fight down into the ring. Page escapes out the other side of the ring. White on the mic. Don’t run away again! He would LOVE to know what he is going to do to Jay. Jay says he is going to beat you, embarrass you, dismantle you, Page! Page will never be ahead of, at Full Gear, Hangman will breathe with the Switchblade. Maybe he will be the first man to make Hangman tap out! If you don’t like that, the BBG has two words for you…

GUNS UP!!!!

