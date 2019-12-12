Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.11.19

Jon Moxley vs. Alex Reynolds : Knee trembler, dirty deeds, finish. Jon Moxley defeated Alex Reynolds @ 0:05 via pin [NR]

– John Silver eats a dirty deeds post match as well.

– Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle arrive. Jericho says to be cool because if they were jumping him, it’d be done already. He puts Moxley over and says they have a long history together dating back 10-years, and Jericho gave him advice and helped him and then they became enemies and beat the shit out of each other he helped him become a star. Years later he navigated Moxley to AEW, and Moxley thanked him by laying him out. That showed Moxley is still as asshole and still a winner. But he still needs Jericho, and what if they actually joined forces? He offers Moxley a spot in the Inner Circle, and even has a shirt for him. Take some time, talk it over with your lovely wife and we’ll be waiting for you. He lays the shirt on his shoulder and they leave him alone.

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Cody & QT Marshall : The Bunny is at ringside. Cody and the Blade begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Cody follows with a dropkick, strikes and the snap slam for 1. Butcher tags in and Marshall joins him. They lockup and butcher overpowers him, Marshall fires back, Bunny trips him up and Blade follows with a dive. Back in and Marshall tags in Cody. He mists Blade with water and follows with a bulldog as Marshall joins in for double teams. Blade cuts him off as double teams follow for 2. Butcher lays in chops, Blade back in and he delivers chops. They continue with quick tags and double teams, grounding Marshall. Marshall fights back, hits an enziguri and Butcher cuts off the tag. They continue to double team Marshall and cover for 2. Marshall fights back, hits aback handspring kick and tags in Cody. Cody runs wild, takes out the Butcher and the moonsault press on the Blade follows for 2. The springboard cutter gets 2. The figure four is countered, Bunny rakes the eyes and Marshall tags in and follows with a rough looking dive. Back in and they double team Blade and Marshall hits cross Rhodes, dive by Cody and Marshall hits the senton for 2. Butcher takes out Cody, and back in, the stunner and lariat follow on Marshall. The suplex/backstabber finishes Marshall. The Butcher & The Blade defeated Cody & QT Marshall @ 11:10 via pin

– Darby Allin arrives and shakes hands with Cody.

– MJF & the Wardlow arrive. He mocks a ringside worker for laughing when Cody made fun of his cross Rhodes. He makes him kiss his ring and hits cross Rhodes on him. MJF puts over Cody, but says he’s better. Don’t throw rocks at a man with a machinegun. He heard his offer last week, but doesn’t need his crap or money, but what he does need is for Cody to suffer. Cody called him a knockoff Jericho, and then runs down Cody for being fake and having a shitty little lisp. Cody won’t do anything, because he wants to face him so badly. Do you want MJF vs. Cody? Well guess what, you’re on. BUT… there are stipulations. He won’t share them here, he will give them to Cody in Jacksonville. He knows Cody is watching, and needs to realize MJF is the one in control.

– We get a Dark Order video, featuring Alex Reynolds being sick of being a jobber, and the TV commercial talking to him. John Silver arrives and asks who he’s talking to.

Big Swole vs. Emi Sakura : Hikaru Shida is in the crowd watching on. they work into a test of strength to begin and Swole follows with strikes and kicks for 2. Emi fires back, tosses Swole around and Swole gets pissed and fires back. Emi grounds her, attacking the hair and locks in the rolling Romero special. Emi follows with chops, and then grounds the action. She then follows with more chops, Swole fires back and hits a big clothesline. Emi cuts her off, they trade and Swole picks up the pace and works into a cover for 2. Emi cuts her off and fires up, hits the corner splash and the backbreaker follows. Emi gets her mic stand, and uses it working a cobra twist. The ref takes it and Swole takes it, does some James Brown and then hits an enziguri. But Emi cuts her off with a backbreaker. The Vader bomb follows for 2. Emi up top and misses the moonsault. Swole follows with strikes, and they trade, and Swole follows with a lariat for 2. Emi cuts her off and Swole counters into dirty dancing for the win. Big Swole defeated Emi Sakura @ 10:40 via pin

Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian & Shawn Spears : Penelope Ford is at ringside. Page and Sabian begin. Sabian attacks with strikes, Page fires back and dumps Spears. Kenny tags in and double teams on Sabian follow. Kenny wants to celebrate, but Page refuses. Kenny hits a backbreaker for 2. Page in and double teams follow until Spears makes the save. Page fights him off and maintains control on Sabian, laying in chops. Sabian fires back and cuts him off with an anarchist suplex. Spears tags in and takes control, covering for 2. He follows with chops, Sabian back in and they follow with quick tags and double teams. Spears hits the neck breaker for 2. Page battles back, and tags in Kenny. He runs wild and hits a double kotaru crusher. Ford stops his dive and that allows Spears to attack. Sabian hits the missile dropkick and that gets 2. RANA by Sabian, and the enziguri follows. Ford hits a RANA on Page on the floor as backing, Sabian hits a tornado DDT for 2. Sabian & Spears keep control, Ford hits the back handspring elbow as Spears distracts the ref and Sabian picks up a near fall. Kenny fires back and hits a knee strike for the double down. LIGHTS OUT and Tully is tied to a chair on the stage by Janela. Spears goes to save him and Janela attacks. Sabian is left alone and Kenny hits a snapdragon suplex. The V trigger follows and page tags in with the buckshot lariat for the win. Kenny Omega & Adam Page defeated Kip Sabian & Shawn Spears @ 11:30 via pin

– Brandi cuts a promo on how AEW needs her, and runs down Baker & Riho. Her family is almost all complete but they are waiting on Statlander as we see she has a new bald person that she won’t reveal. Ok then.

– Jericho & Hager join JR on commentary.