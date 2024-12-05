Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, Sickos! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! Dynamite rolls on tonight with more Continental Classic matches and what I am sure will be a good show in store. I know some people disagreed with my assessment of the show last week, but that’s why opinions are so great! It would be BORING if every just agreed to agree.

So, how are we doing tonight? I’ve been a little bit busier as of late, as I was asked to cover TNA Turning Point last Friday and then offered up my services to cover Rampage on Saturday. If you haven’t checked them out yet, feel free to do so if you wanted, I would appreciate it!

We did receive some bad news in accordance to the Continental Classic tournament. Juice Robinson suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the tournament. Stepping in for him will be Kommander, and his first matchup in the Gold League will be this Friday on Rampage against Ricochet. Just one good reason to check out the show that will eventually being going off the air.

As a reminder, here is the standings so far, with the replacement in the tourney:

[Gold League]

Claudio Castagnoli: 3 Points (1-0-0)

Brody King: 3 Points (1-0-0)

Will Ospreay: 3 Points (1-0-0)

Ricochet: 0 Points (0-1-0)

Darby Allin: 0 Points (0-1-0)

Kommander: 0 Points (0-0-0)

Juice Robinson: INUJRED (0-1-0)

[Blue League]

Shelton Benjamin: 3 Points (1-0-0)

Kyle Fletcher: 3 Points (1-0-0)

Kazuchika Okada: 1 Point (0-0-1)

Daniel Garcia: 1 Point (0-0-1)

Mark Briscoe: 0 Points (0-1-0)

The Beast Mortos: 0 Points (0-1-0)

And as another friendly reminder, the following encompass the tourney:

-Pin fall or submission victories earn a competitor three points.

-Count out victories earn the winner one point, and a time limit draw earns both competitors one point.

-Time limit is 20 minutes per match, and there are no seconds or support at ring side for these matches.

Okay, I think this intro is LONG enough. Dynamite is almost ready to EXPLODE!

Tonight, we are LIVE from the Fishers Investment Arena in Fishers, Indiana! Our announcers are Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Daddy Magic Matt Menard!

We’re wasting NO time tonight, as we have Don Callis at ringside, and you know what that means? Before the match, we get a hype video for the CC matches tonight.

(I think someone was supposed to put the video first before they went to ringside, but I digress).

Continental Classic Match – Blue League: Shelton Benjamin (1-0-0 3 points) vs. Kyle Fletcher (1-0-0 3 points)

(By the way, things I think about. Was it a missed opportunity to not have Shelton in the Gold League since he was known as the “Gold Standard” in WWE? Just food for thought.)

The bell rings, and we circle. Collar and elbow tie-up, Shelton wins that one. Kyle implores Shelton to give him a clean break. LOL. Another lock-up, but Shelton shoves him across the ring. FLETCHER SUCKS chant. Kyle with a headlock, Shelton shoves him off, shoulder tackle. LET’S GO SHELTON chants now as Kyle stalls out on the apron. Back in, Kyle baits Shelton in and hits him with clubbing blows and forearms. Kyle shows off, but he takes too long and gets a clothesline from Shelton. Kyle stalking around the ring. OSPREAY’S BETTER chant now. LMAO! Shelton opens the ropes for Kyle, but he goes the other way. Shelton goes to the corner and does the Shawn Micheals spot. Kyle does it, and he gets booed.

(We’re four minutes in, by the way…)

Shelton goes behind Kyle, Fletcher to the ropes. but Benjamin slaps him in the back. Another tie-up, both men trade forearms. Shelton looking for a German, countered, but Shelton gives him the high angle suplex! Shelton with a clothesline attempt, but Kyle clotheslines himself and Shelton out of the ring! PIP break!

-PIP thoughts:

-Don’t use Voltaren if you break out into hives!

-I swear this Christmas Corona commercial is like, 12 years old?

-Coming soon, Nosferatu, on Christmas Day!

-Commando Creatures? Okay.

-Bose headphones sound goooooooooooood!

-It was Kays, now Zales!

-TBS Christmas film shilling.

We’re back, as both men are back in the ring and jawing at each other from their knees. Both up, forearm dinner! Shelton clotheslines Kyle back out to the floor and goes after him. Shelton does his barricade and ring apron spot, finishes up by throwing Kyle into the ring steps. Shelton in, back outside, he stalks Kyle, but he sidesteps Shelton as he smacks the edge of the ring post. Shelton back in the ring at eight, but Kyle was waiting with a LARIATO! Cover, two count! Both men back up and trading forearms. Kyle with a running knee to Shelton. Benjamin tries a half-and-half suplex, Falcon Arrow counter by Kyle! Shelton halts Kyle’s momentum with a Trouble in Paradise kick! Shelton with a powerbomb, kick out at two, but Shelton transitions into a modified Camel Clutch! Kyle makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Shelton laughs, waits for Kyle to get up, but he runs into a thrust kick! Another one by Kyle! He goes up top now, BIG elbow drop from the top! Kyle covers, just a two count. Kyle charges Shelton, thrust kick by Benjamin! Waist lock, and a German by Shelton! ONE! TWO! THREE! The fans LOVE Shelton (or hate Kyle, who knows). Corner knee strike by Shelton, but Kyle rolls under the rope. Back in, slingslot sunset flip! Kyle with a roll-up while he is holding on the ropes and he steals the win!

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher (2-0-0 6 points)

TIME: 15:45

THOUGHTS: VERY slow start to this one, you could say lethargic, Things picked up heading into the PIP break, and then both men took off from there. The fans made this one feel more important, as they LOVED Shelton, and hated Kyle winning.

RATING: ***1/2

We get highlights from the CC action on Saturday’s Collision.

Back in the arena, here comes HOOK. HOOK grabs the mic. HOOK Chants. Nick Wayne, he heard what he said. You want to fight him in New York City? He’d rather fight Christian Cage and leave him a mess. Nick can come and fight him right here and right now!

Christian Cage is out with Mama Wayne, but it’s a ruse, as Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian attack from behind. Suffice to say, HOOK can fight them off, but Mama Wayne provides the distraction. It’s a three-on-one beatdown now, I wonder if someone can come save HOOK? Sabian goes outside to get a chair, while Cage beats on HOOK. Two chairs in the ring, looks like a conchairto. Chairs down on the wrist of HOOK! Cage talks trash and the Patriarchy leave.

In the back, we have Renee Paquette and Mercedes Mone. Indianapolis! Say hello to your C-E-O! Renee wants to know what Mercedes makes of Kamille being attacked backstage last week. Does Mone care? Kamille doesn’t work for her anyone. But Mone is concerned about Anna Jay, because she stuck her nose in her business. She will be watching her match tonight, because there is a price to pay when you Mone!

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back with the Hurt Syndicate. MVP is dressing down Shelton after his loss to Kyle. Bobby and MVP walk away, as a stagehand walks by. Benjmain attacks him, and MVP and Bobby return to wreck Security fools.

To the ring, it’s time for the…

Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal!

…Where the winner will face MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring!

Looks like we got Adam Cole (BAYBAY), Kyle O’Reilly, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Evil Uno, Rocky Romero, Mark Davis, The Butcher, and Dante and Darius Martin, Lio Rush, and Action Andretti Evil Uno is the first man out, as a host of competitors try to take out Archer and Cage to no avail. Lio and Action eliminate Dante and Darius! LOL! Davis plants the Butcher, but Archer and Cage go after Davis. Davis is eliminated by Cage and Archer. PIP Break!

-PIP thoughts:

-Camille, save me from trying to follow this match!

-Tackle laundry with Arm & Hammer? Like how Cooper DeJean tackled Derrick Henry? 😉

-Mind if I root through your trash??

-Last break it was Zales, now Kays!

-Oh gosh, this guy who knows everything from Progressives a high five, in the face, with a brick.

-WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER!

-I didn’t like cruises pre-COVID, definitely won’t be doing it now!

-Home Depot > Lowes. Hell, Harbor Freight > Lowes.

-MACY’S, ZEE FRAGENCE DESTINATION!

And we’re back, doesn’t look like anyone was eliminated during the break. Andretti and Rush try to eliminate Romero, but O’Reilly eliminated Andretti! O’Reilly chucks Rush, and Romero low bridges him to the floor! Double team chokeslam is broken up by O’Reilly. Cage and Archer succeed this time in eliminating Romero. Butcher on the apron, an enziguri from Cole eliminates him. Archer crotches himself on the top rope, but Kyle can’t eliminate him. Cage on the apron, he pulls Cole out to the apron. Panama Sunrise countered, Cole back in, superkick! Cage still on the apron! COLE AND O’REILLY with stereo kicks eliminate Cage and Archer!

WINNER: Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly

TIME: 10:40

THOUGHTS: No real suspense here, who else was going to win and go face off next week to face their mortal enemy MJF?

RATING: **1/2

Julia Hart promo. Jamie Hayter had the return of a lifetime, now, it’s her turn! A bunch of images, pretty cool stuff.

In the back. The Acclaimed are here with Daddy Ass. Renee asks if everything is alright, Billy says no. He’s spent the past hour trying to talk Max out of facing Swerve. Yes, he is the best wrestler in the world, but he is going about this all wrong. Anthoneysays you call yourself the best wrestler alive? Go prove it! Max says he needs their support tonight. All hands in, one two three, best wrestler. Max is the only one to do this, as he walks away.

To the arena, here comes Swerve and the Prince! Max is out with the mic. He references stealing money like Hunter Biden and says “Everyone loves the Best Wrestler Alive”!

Swerve Strickland vs. Max Castor

Swerve doesn’t let Max finish his “sick bars” and goes after Max on the outside. Swerve with a German Suplex in the ring as Max ends up back outside and the bell rings officially. Castor fights back and lands punches and kicks on Strickland. He throws Strickland back in the ring but Swerve hits him with the House Call! Another one! A third House Call! COVER. THAT’S IT!

WINNER: Swerve Strickland

TIME: 3:30

THOUGHTS: Glorified squash to rekindle Strickland. Max talks, Max gets his ass beat.

RATING: N/R

Post-match, Swerve comes back to deliver the Swerve Stomp to a prone Castor. Play the music again! Strickland looks into the camera. Bobby, this isn’t over!

COMMERCIALS!!!

We’re back, as they reaffirm the match between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole for next week. We go to MJF, everything was great when Best in the World BAYBAY were running things. The butterfly effect has caused Roderick Strong to break his arm, and now he has to face Kyle just to face MJF. Cole cheated MJF out of his title for Jon Moxley to win. He is sick of it. He is sick of Cole walking around liking the hero when he is the villain. He will terminate Cole, but he believes Cole can beat O’Reilly. And for that, you can think Max later.

A short video package for Jay White and PAC ahead of the next match.

“Switchblade” Jay White vs. The Bastard PAC

(Well, I am glad that PAC still has his theme song, cause it’s awesome. I thought maybe he would have it be the same as Wheeler Yuta.)

The bell rings. as we see Wheeler Yuta on the apron. White isn’t distracted, as he beats PAC from corner to corner. PAC slides out of the ring, as White follows him. PAC over the back, into the ring. Bladerunner attempt from White, but PAC escapes to the floor. PAC pulls White out of the ring, but White cuts him off and throws PAC back in. YUTA sucks chant, cause he’s in the ring, you know? White with punches, a whip into a back body drop. PAC takes White into the ropes, PAC fakes the clean break, but White catches the foot. White with an Exploder Suplex to PAC onto the apron and to the floor. White goes outside, front face suplex onto the apron by White. White rolls PAC back in, cover, a two count. PAC powers White to the corner, White on the apron, Yuta sweeps the leg of White and hits a clothesline while PAC has the referee. YUTA SUCKS! True, Indy fans. True. PAC now in control as he whips White into the barricade outside. PAC stares like a serial killer into the camera as we go to PIP!

-PIP thoughts:

-Collision is back at 8PM on Saturday!

-Golden Corral Christmas!

-Another Arm & Hammer commercial.

-A snowman stealing Doritos and Mountain Dew. Seems legit! And he didn’t melt!

-Sonic 3 on December 20th!

-Kays 2, Zales 1!

-Yep, I had Shingles when I was 34. That shit sucked.

-Glorious mixers!

We’re back, as PAC has White in a headlock. White back to his feet, they trade forearms. To the corner, PAC over the top, but White catches him with the corner suplex! White now with punches and chops in the corner. DDT by White, he floats over for a cover, a two count. Both men now on the floor, White with a chop. Back in the ring. PAC catches White off the ropes with a snap German Suplex. White rolls through and hits the Urinagi! Both men down as Paul Turner starts the count. PAC is the first man up, in comes White, he runs into the boot of PAC! PAC goes up to the top rope, shooting star press attempt avoided. Bladerunner attempt thwarted, kicks by PAC. White avoids the big shot. PAC avoids White once, but not twice, as White hits the Half-and-Half suplex! Bladerunner is countered by a standing Brutalizer! White is back on his feet, but not for long, as he collapses under the non-fat body weight of PAC! White gets the rope break though, as he falls outside the ring. Yuta with a Busaiku Knee

to White on the floor. Yuta rolls him back into the ring, but White hits the Bladerunner on PAC! That’s it!

WINNER: Switchblade Jay White

TIME: 13:25

THOUGHTS: Really good match between two really good wrestlers. White won despite the odds, while will only intensify his case for a World Title shot.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Yuta tries to attack White, but he hits a Bladerunner on him! Marina Shafir is here to distract White so Jon Moxley can attack. Paradigm Shift by Moxley. Moxley and Shafir head to the floor as Hangman Adam Page comes out! COWBOY SHIT chants. Moxley approaches Page, but someone in a hoodie and hat attacks Moxley from behind with a cable cord! IT’S ORANGE CASSIDY!! Hangman enters the ring to attack Moxley, but Orange is back in! ORANGE PUNCH TO YUTA! ONE FOR PAC! Moxley and Orange jaw. ORANGE PUNCH FOR MOXLEY! BLADERUNNER BY WHITE TO MOXLEY! Hangman on the apron, BUCKSHOT LARIAT TO MOXLEY!

Three unlikely allies, White, Page, and Cassidy?

Christian Cage is out now with his briefcase, watching on.

We have Jamie Hayter. Mind games down work for her, MATE! She is a fist to face kind of gal. Everyone was pissed off about her return at Wembley. Jamie came back to AEW to right wrongs and settle scores. This had nothing to do with Julia. This International Women’s Cup means a lot to Hayter. She is ready to fight anytime anywhere. Jamie will come find her, and she will lay her out on the mat. The last think Julia will see is Jamie.

(I mean, is that really a BAD thing?)

COMMERCIAL BREAK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!11111111111111

We’re back with Chris Jericho. This is a New York Minute. He’s shills the ROH Final Battle and the shows later in December. Don’t forget about All-In in Texas! But if you’re wondering who Jericho will be facing at Final Battle, he will tell you tomorrow night on Ring of Honor TV!

THANKS GUYS! This has been a New York minute!

A promo now, set in the Wild West. Around these parts, this Outlaw is a wanted man. Apparently that man is Bandido!

Back to the arena, and here comes the pride of Georgia, a real 🍑! We get a video package reliving the rivalry between the two ladies in this upcoming match. I don’t think this one will be as violent as their street fight years ago, but you never know!

Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

The bell rings, and Anna offers a handshake, but Penelope slaps her hand away and shoves her. Jay responds in kind, and hits knees to Ford’s gut. Off the ropes, Jay takes down Ford, Ford takes control in the corner, Ford whips Jay back and trips her into the corner. Jay on the apron, looking for a neckbreaker, but Ford rakes the eye. Double knee drop onto Jay on the apron! Ford rolls in to break the count and rolls back out, slamming Jay into the ring steps. PIP break!

Sorry m8s, no thoughts here, as our resident Pants Eater would say, I need to study this match for science!

We’re back, as Ford whips Jay into the corner and follows in with a clothesline. Ford with the handspring back elbow! Ford up top, but Jay is able to sweep out the legs of Ford on the top rope. Jay with a hook kick, and she drags Ford off the top rope. Sliding clothesline for a two count. Jay snaps the neck of Ford in the ropes. Ford with a pump kick, Jay responds with a thrust kick. Queenslayer by Jay, Ford escapes by grabbing the hair. STUNNER! Ford gets a two count. Ford up top, the moonsault comes up empty. Jay with a dropkick. Ford trips Jay into the ropes, dropkick to the back. Cover by Ford, a two count. Ford drags Jay back to the middle of the ring, Muta Lock! Jay quickly makes it to the bottom rope for a break. Ford argue with Referee Aubrey Edwards, Jay with the Gorde Buster! The cover, that’s another win for Anna!

WINNER: Anna Jay

TIME: 8:50

THOUGHTS: A bit sloppy and some missed spots, but still a solid match. The obvious winner was obvious, but Ford got another good showing, as he is still getting back into the swing of things. Still, that Georgia Peach is a fine one!

RATING: **3/4

Anna on the mic. She knows Mercedes was watching, so get out here! Ask and you shall receive!

C-E-O!

C-E-O!

C-E-O!

Mone was watching, but let’s get something straight. If Kris Statlander couldn’t beat her for the TBS Title, what makes you believe you can? And people call her arrogant. Mone does like her confidence. You want a shot? Come back in ten years when you have done something, Kiddo! Jay says something like this, then proceeds to slap Mone. Mone takes her coat off but checks her watch and leaves the ring. We get the announcement for the Jay and Mone at Holiday Bash in Washington in two weeks.

A promo for All-In in Texas takes us to commercial break.

We’re back, as Renee has sat down with Mariah May. It will be one week until Mariah meets Mina at Winter is Coming. Mariah wants to know if Renee has any friends? May thinks giving Mina a title shot is generous. Shaking your tits only gets you so far (that’s her opinion). This entire division is (CENSORED). Here comes Mina Shirakawa with a champaign bottle! She fakes hitting Mariah with it, but she demands Mariah hit in in the face. At Winter is Coming, MAKE HER WORK! Noice. Really noice! 😉

The main even has arrived, as the man who barks is here!

Continental Classic Match – Gold League: Brody King (1-0-0 3 points) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (1-0-0 3 points)