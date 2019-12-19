Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.18.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Lucha Bros vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Page : Kenny and Fenix begin with a hot crowd before they even lockup. They lockup and work into counters until Kenny lays in chops. He teases the one winged angel and the kotaru crusher follows. Pentagon tags in and Page joins him. Pentagon gives him the zero fear taunt and Page shoves him back. They light each other up with chops, big boot by Page and tags in Kenny. Double teams follow and they then take down Fenix. Page reluctantly celebrates with Kenny, Pentagon attacks but Kenny hits a RANA and follows with rise of the terminator. Back in and Page follows with rights, Fenix distracts him as Pentagon hits the superkick. The luchas follow with double teams for 2. Pentagon follows with leg kicks, Page is down and Pentagon follows with clotheslines, Page fires back and both men are down. tag to Kenny, he hits a high cross and runs wild and Pentagon counters you can’t escape. Fenix takes out Page, double teams follow and Fenix hits a suicide dive. Back in and Pentagon covers for 2. he follows with leg kicks, Fenix tags in and follows with a hook kick. Kenny counters the RANA into a powerbomb and a V trigger connects. Pentagon takes out Page, chokes out Kenny but Kenny rolls and tags in Page. Page runs wild and follows with a plancha, suicide dive and another. Back in and Page hits corner clotheslines, and then the dropsault for 2. Fenix fires up and makes the comeback, picking up the near fall. Double teams on Page follow, and Pentagon covers for 2. Pentagon takes out Kenny, Page takes him up top and hits an avalanche fall away slam. Tag to Kenny and he follows with uppercuts, superkick by Fenix and it breaks down. as Kenny hits the sky high for 2. Sling blade by Pentagon, Kenny cuts him off, dumps Fenix and Page accidentally hits Kenny with the buckshot lariat. The double stomp/package piledriver finishes Kenny. Lucha Bros defeated Kenny Omega & Adam Page @ 17:50 via pin

– Post match, Page and Kenny argue as Pac appears on the screen. He wants his rematch with Kenny and walks through the back, and looks to kick the shit out of Michael Nakazawa. Kenny heads to the back, but the Lucha bros lay him out until Page runs them off. Kenny searches for Pac, Page follows and we see Darby Allin skateboarding around.