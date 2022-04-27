Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s Windsday, Rabbit!

CM Punk wants in on the announcing for the opening match, so here he comes to join commentary!



Match 1: Dax Hardwood vs Cash Wheeler

Cash shoots the legs, no go. Lockup and they get equal footing. Side headlock from Dax. He wrenches it, Cash works the left arm, escaping the headlock. Dax reverses, Cash gets control back, sends Dax down, then drives an elbow into the crook of the left arm. Dax kips up, falls down, trips up Cash, side headlock into a pin and a reverse of the same. Each man gets a 1 count, both me nup to the delight of the crowd.

Another lockup, Cash wit a tackle, another tackle, Cash hits the ropes, Dax meets him with a sleeper, Cash shoves him off, tries for an arm drag, reversal, body slam from Cash, side headlock takedown, leg scissors, Cash with an arm drag, and he wins that one! THUMB TO THE EYE BY DAX!!!! Cash shoves Dax away in anger. Dax seems to claim he did it on accident. Cash shoves him again. Cash hits a knee, an uppercut to Dax. Cash whips, nice spear like move to cut him off. Chop from Cash. Another! Cash with a sleeper from behind. Dax with a chop, they get to the top rope ,Dax climbs up, locks the leg, SUPERPLEX FROM DAX!!! Dax goes up again for a headbutt, but Cash rolls away onto the apron. Dropkick from Cash, sending Dax to the outside.

We are back, and Cash has a waist lock in! GERMAN!!! JR says this is the third one from Cash. Dax reverses and hits one of his own! Dax up, pulls back for another German, Cash hits a back elbow, both men hit the ropes, duck under, CROSSBODY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING FROM BOTH MEN!!!! Surprise rollup for 1..2…NO!!! Dax got that. Cash tries for a backslide near the corner, Dax walks up the corner, locks the head, tries for a powerbomb, but Cash with a rana into a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Cash tries for the powerbomb again, GETS IT! Pin for 1..2…..NO!!!! Kick from Cash. He locks the head from the top rope, tries for a Victory Roll, Dax counters for 1..2…NO!!! CASH WITH. PILEDRIVER!!!! Cover for 1..2……NO!!! HOE-LEE-SHIT! Dax climbs the corner, Cash trips him up. Cash climbs the corner, locks up from behind. BACK SU—no! Dax turns his body and drives his knee to the guts of Cash! That was juuuuust a bit sloppy. Dax hits the ropes, he hits a crossbody, and both men roll to the outside. Cash looks to hurt his right knee a bit as the ref starts the count. They roll in at 9! Cash favors the knee. Dax is up, grabs the legs, goes for the Sharpshooter, but Cash screams about his leg! Dax stops himself. He cant do it!!!!

Dax splits the leg, tries to stomp the chest, and Cash gets a surprise rollup! 1…2….Dax rolls it over! Dax gets the win! 1……2…..3!!!!!!

Winner: Dax Hardwood

Well, shit. I knew going in we were going to get a BANGER!!!! , and I tried not to let this cause an overrating. The guys did call backs to WM 10 that were sweet, and didn’t come off as hokey. I’m a little sour on the ending, but I’ll give it time to settle and see if anything has changed late. For now, that’s the only negative I have about this opener.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 15:05

After a graphic of Page and Punk, Punk himself grabs a mic from the booth and wants to keep it short. How bout Dax and Cash?! For the first time in seven years, he asked himself a question: “Can I still do this?” He can now proudly stand and say hell yeah he can. He’s a fan of Adam Page. This is not to disparage anyone except for maybe Eddie Kingston, but from Darby to Dustin, everything has been him warming up. He can promise one thing; he cant promise a win, but he will give 100% of himself to us. Without us, there is no him. He’d never come back, he’d never make it to Double or Nothing. It’s in Vegas, and he has NEVER been a gambling man, but he tells Hangman that he will always bet on himself. Win, Lose, or Draw, he will know that Page has been in a fight, and he will continue to fight until the wheels fall off.

Scorpio Sky has something to say with Dan. It’s no coincidence that he’s as good as he is, leading to becoming the TNT Champ only to be screwed out of his title. He gives Sammy his credit; he’s given some great ladder match moments, but Philly ain’t here to see that. They’re here to see Sky kick Sammy’s ass.



Match 2: QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto vs Blackpool Combat Club

Yuta gets some hometown love. Nice. As per usual, the BCC attack before the bell. Nick and Jon to star. Moxley hits the ropes, Nick with. Hard tackle. Tag to Solow, and Jon just flips the shit out of him with a suplex. Tag from Wheeler. Kick and the crowd is SUPER pro-Yuta. Solow works the wrist, Yuta flips out of it, arm drag, high dropkick, cover for 1….NO! Knee and a tag from Solow. Nick is in and Yuta hits a high dropkick. Hits the ropes, back body drop from Nick as Regal talks about working on his dropkick. Wow.

We are back from PIP and QT sends Wheeler to the ropes. Wheeler spins back in and drops QT! Yuta cawls for a tag. Solow gets a tag. Bryan with a tag! Uppeprcut! Another! Chop from Bryan in the corner! Kick! Chop! Kick! Kick! Kick! Kick! Bryan backs up ,whip, back flip and he hits the ropes, then dives into QT AND NICK!!!! Solow tries for a suicide dive but Bryan punches his face!!! Dropkick off the top rope!!! He kips up and Bryan is ready to murder a man! Kick to the chest! Another! Another! ANOTHER! He goes for the head! Solow ducks! Rollup! 1…2…NO!!! LABELL LOCK IMMEDIATELY!!!!! QT in to stop the submission! Jon in to hit a half and half! QT in the corner, Solow in the corner! Jon and Bryan trade corners with attacks! Jon sends Qt to the outside! Bryan sits Solow on the top rope! He gets shoved off by Solow! Solow dives….RIGHT INTO A BOOT TO THE CHIN!!!! TAG TO YUTA!!!

Nick is in, too! He tosses Yuta across the ring! He shoots Yuta across the ring again! Powerslam attempt, but Yuta spins into a guillotine! Nick is able to flip him for a suplex, but Yuta gets a sleeper!!! Yuta with alebows to the side of the face over and over and over!!! He’s beating Nick down hard over and over!!!

QT and SOLOW enter to stop the pin but Bryan and Moxley roll in and lock in a submission on them!!! YUTA pulls Nick down into a backslide pin! 1….2…..3!!!!



Winners: BCC

That ending!!!! WOWWWWW! Give love to the crowd who gave love to Yuta the entire time. Man, this was great.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:49

Toni is backstage along with Britt and Hayter. Toni wants Britt to say hello to her little friend. Here comes Ruby to talk about how every time someone new comes around, they come throw their dick around. Owen once said enough is enough and it’s time for a change. She wants to drop them both right no. Britt says no, they have stuff to do, and she is hungry. They need to visit Ruby’s home sweet home in Catering. Ha!