Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hey there people, Winfree here again but rest assured that Tony will be back next week. On this episode of Dynamite the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continues with Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix, and two Joker matches when Samoa Joe takes on the male joker while Britt Baker battles the female joker. No word on the identities of said jokers just yet. We’ll also get Konosuke Takeshita taking on AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page. On the non-wrestling side of things Chris Jericho will go face to face with William Regal in the wake of the Blackpool Combat Club getting involved in the JAS vs. Eddie Kingston issue last week, and Wardlow has to take 10 lashes from Maxwell Jacob Friedman as the first part of his odyssey to earning a match with MJF ad Double or Nothing. Well that’s the preamble out of the way, let’s get to the action.

Up first here comes Samoa Joe, he’ll be taking on our first Joker of the evening. It’s Johnny Nitro/Mundo/Morrison/Impact/Elite.

Match #1 – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Samoa Joe vs. Johnny Elite

Joe is unimpressed with Johnny. Bit of an elbow from Johnny right away, Joe is more than happy to go right into the striking game. Elbows and chops from Joe. Johnny with an ankle pick and they roll into the ropes. More strikes from Johnny but he runs into a back elbow from Joe that floors him. Joe with a headbutt then he kicks Johnny down. Johnny fights out of a neck crank and hits a super kick then grounds Joe with a front headlock. Joe fights up with body shots and starts laying in more punches. Cartwheel clothesline from Johnny connects and Joe rolls out of the ring which allows Johnny to head up top and hit a dive onto Joe which sends us to picture in picture commercial break.

