Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.01.20
– We open with a video package looking at the Elite being not so Elite so far in AEW.
– JR, Taz, & Excalibur are on commentary.
– We get a Cody vs. Darby Allin video package.
Darby Allin vs. Cody: These two worked a great draw over the summer. Arn Anderson is out with Cody as his new manager/head coach. They lockup and Cody takes him to the ropes. He follows with shoulder tackles, lockup and Allin works into counters and cradles Cody for1. He goes for repeated covers and they trade near falls. Cody talks with Arn, looks for cross Rhodes, countered and Cody follows with strikes and dumps Allin. Allin trips up Cody on the apron and follows with a suicide dive, attacking the shoulder of Cody. He posts Cody and back in, Cody counters with a wrecking ball dropkick. Allin attacks the shoulder, slams Cody to the buckles and covers for 2. Cody cuts him off and locks on a figure four, cranks back and Allin fights, and rolls the hold. Cody rolls it back and Allin makes the ropes. Allin kicks at the shoulder, slams him to the buckles and covers for 2. He works an arm bar, traps both arms and Cody makes the ropes. Allin keeps attacking the shoulder and arm, pulls off a buckle pad and gets dumped to the ramp. He heads up top and follows with the high cross but Cody counters and covers for 2. Snap slam by Cody, both men are down and Cody fires up with kicks and mounted strikes. The Cody cutter follows and he celebrates. He stomps at the knee of Allin, then the hands and takes him up top. Cody follows him up and the reverse superplex follows for 2. Cody locks on the figure four, but Allin fights and makes the ropes. They work to the ramp and Cody follows with a slam. Back in and Cody takes Allin up top, Allin fights back and hits an avalanche code red. They trade, stunner by Allin and he heads up top but Cody rolls to the apron. Allin hits the coffin drop anyway and both spill to the floor. Back in and Cody cuts him off and Allin counters the Cody cutter but Cody counters the stunner into cross Rhodes for a great near fall. Cody is frustrated, charges and hits the exposed buckle. Cody counters the coffin drop with the knees and cradles Allin for the win. Cody defeated Darby Allin @ 17:25 via pin
