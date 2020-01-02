Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.01.20

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with a video package looking at the Elite being not so Elite so far in AEW.

– JR, Taz, & Excalibur are on commentary.

– We get a Cody vs. Darby Allin video package.