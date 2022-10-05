Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight. Tonight is a special night (it may be the greatest night in the history of our sport), the three year anniversary of AEW’s existence. In celebration of that, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will wrestle Wheeler Yuta. I’m sure there will be no shenanigans in that match. Daniel Garcia will team up with Bryan Danielson against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, a match that will determine if Garcia is really on the side of sports entertainment or professional wrestling. My hunch is pro wrestling, it could set up an ROH feud between the Pure champion and World champion’s conflicting ideologies. Wardlow will defend his TNT title against Brian Cage, we’ll get a trios match on the ladies side when Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm teams with Athena and Willow Nightingale against Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford. We’ll also have The Acclaimed in a segment, probably setting up their next title program. Also, because this card is going to be crammed to the gills, Luchasaurus will be in action, Adam Page battles Rush, and Darby Allin takes on Jay Lethal. Let’s hope the action is as good as advertised.

Wheeler Yuta vs. MJF is up first. William Regal has joined commentary.

Match #1: Wheeler Yuta vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

MJF avoids a tie up and struts. Yuta corners MJF and lays in stomps, then hits some arm drags but MJF avoids a drop kick and looks shocked as Yuta struts. Drop kick from Yuta lands, then a wrist clutch back suplex. Yuta heads up top, and MJF rolls away before he flies. MJF drops Yuta into the corner and lays in stomps. Neck crank from MJF, Yuta fights back with strikes but MJF cuts him off with a stomp, then Yuta lands a jawbreaker only to run into a backbreaker into a gutwrench suplex from MJF which gets a 2 count and we go picture in picture.

MJF with some heat control in the ropes then a back body drop and a pose. Corner work from MJF, then Yuta fights back with strikes but he’s slammed down by the hair when trying to hit the ropes. Yuta looks for a German suplex as we come back to action, but MJF fights him off and tosses him out of the ring, but Yuta slingshots back in and hits the trio of German suplexes. Yuta holds on after the third, and hits a fourth with a release. Now Yuta goes up top, but again MJF rolls away before he can jump. Back elbow from MJF, then he jumps on the arm of Yuta. MJF then hits a powerbomb backbreaker for a near fall. Yuta fires up after getting slapped, he takes an eye poke but responds with an enziguri. Chops from Yuta, MJF and Yuta trad roll ups for a bit before MJF tries a Tombstone Piledriver, but they both trade attempts at the move before Yuta tries a Victory Roll and we’re back to trading roll ups then we get a double clothesline spot and both men are down. They fight onto the rope, MJF threatens a middle rope Tombstone but Yuta kicks free and is able to send MJF to the floor. They fight back into the ring, Yuta goes up top again, but yet again MJF rolls away. This time though MJF can’t get far enough away and Yuta hits a big splash going most of the way across the ring. Yuta goes for the hammer and anvil elbows, but MJF counters into the Salt of the Earth. Yuta tries to fight free but MJF adjusts his grip and then flips into a bridge holding the lock and Yuta has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Maxwell Jacob Friedman won

Rating: 3 stars

Some quality work here, MJF getting back into ring work is a nice change of pace from his shenanigan riddled stuff.

Post match Yuta requests a handshake, MJF debates it but Lee Moriarty jumps Yuta from behind. MJF yells at Lee for doing something he didn’t tell him to do. Out comes Stokely Hathaway with the ring for MJF. MJF seems a little off put by this, Lee holds Yuta up but William Regal moves to the ring with his brass knuckles on and Hathaway and Lee bail. Regal enters the ring and MJF decides to bail.

We get a video hype job for the main event tag team match.

In the back the Jericho Appreciation Society talk, they yell about Daniel Garcia turning his back on them. Apparently Jake Hager likes the hat. Jericho calls Garcia a rebellious child, but they taught him what he knows. Tonight he hopes Garcia really makes the right decision. And if they don’t, they’re going to end him. Jericho reminds us he wants to desecrate the legacy of ROH (pretty sure Matt Taven did that years ago).

Back to the ring here comes Jay Lethal for his match against Darby Allin.

Match #2: Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin

Lethal says he’s keeping everyone in the back so this will be one on one. Allin grabs a side headlock, Lethal counters into a hammerlock which he fights to maintain. Lethal is able to send Allin out of the ring, then they hit the ropes back in the ring with Allin hitting an arm drag into a stand off. Lethal lands a drop kick to the knee and starts isolating the knee of Alling with stomps. Allin fights back but is cut off as we go picture in picture.

We come back to Lethal stomping on Allin in the corner. Lethal is still targeting the leg of Allin with corner work. Allin moves up on the ropes, Lethal then hits a super Dragon Screw off the top then locks up the Figure 4. Lethal cranks on the hold, but Allin is able to crawl to the ropes and force the break. Lethal is getting frustrated now, and runs into a back elbow. Allin avoids a Lethal Injection and hits a Code Red for a near fall. Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are out now, which distracts Allin and allows Lethal to pull Allin off the ropes. Now Lethal sees them on the ramp and tells them to go back, Allen then grabs a Frankensteiner and they trade roll ups before Allin grabs the Last Supper and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Darby Allin won

Rating: 3 stars

Solid match, it never quite hit the higher gear but these two work well enough together.

Post match Allin offers a handshake, telling Lethal he doesn’t need Dutt or Satnam. Lethal debates, but shakes Allin’s hand before walking to the back.

We get a video to hype up Brian Cage for his match with Wardlow.

Match #3 – TNT Title Match: (c) Wardlow vs. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana

Cage goes after Wardlow with strikes then shoulder blocks in the corner. Wardlow tosses Cage into the corner and unloads with strikes of his own. Cage tries a clothesline but Wardlow doesn’t drop, then Wardlow fires a clothesline and Cage doesn’t go down. They start trading strikes in the middle of the ring then hit the ropes and Wardlow hits a hurricanrana of all things. Cage responds with a head scissors sending Wardlow into the ropes then tries a 619 but Wardlow catches him and hits a Worlds Strongest Slam. Cage then responds with a slam of his own and we go picture in picture.

Cage with some kicks in the corner then a pump kick before he picks up Wardlow and curls him a few times before hitting the fall away slam. Pity they didn’t let that get a call because it was impressive. Wardlow lands some punches but Cage boots him back to the mat. Scoop slam from Cage then a running leg drop and he grabs a chin lock. More control work from Cage as he lands strikes in the corner. We come back as Wardlow starts fighting back with punches, but Cage lands a jumping knee to stop that momentum. Wardlow runs up the ropes for a Whisper in the Wind, he bobbled a bit but landed it in the end. German suplex from Wardlow, then another one, and a belly to belly throw to cap off the sequence. Wardlow heads up top, but Cage intercepts him with a kick then goes for the deadlift suplex from the apron into the ring, and he hits it for a 2 count. Cage calls for the Drill Claw, but Wardlow avoids it and hits a spinebuster for a near fall. Warldow misses a windup lariat and eats an F5 for a 2 count. Cage calls on Wardlow and looks for a powerbomb, but Wardlow slips free and lands a couple of headbutts then the wind up lariat. The straps come down for Wardlow, Powerbomb Symphony for a total of 4 powerbombs to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Wardlow retained the title

Rating: 3.5 stars

A little slow in the middle, but a good hoss fight with both men showing off their athleticism in addition to their raw power.

Post match the Gates of Agony show up to stomp on Wardlow. Samoa Joe shows up for the save and runs wild for a bit but the numbers are still not in their favor. Eventually FTR come down to tip the scales and Da Embassy retreat.

We head to break with the promise of a trios match up next.

We come back to Britt Baker in the back, she feels morally obligated to answer the question that Saraya will not be wrestling in AEW as the doctors haven’t cleared her. But that just makes his still her house. Baker is bordering on early 2000’s Triple H these days with how much of the relative oxygen she takes up.

The heels head to the ring, but before the faces come out here comes Saraya to accompany the good guys.

Match #4 – Trios Match: Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian, Britt Baker, and Rebel vs. Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale w/ Saraya

Willow and Hayter start us off, but Hayter tags out so Ford comes in, as does Athena. They hit the ropes then Athena flips out of a head scissors attempt. Trip from Athena then a drop kick. Ford lands a kick from the second rope then dives but she’s caught by Athena and hit with a powerslam for a 2 count. Ford drives Athena into the heel corner and hits a hand spring back elbow. Deeb tags in and lays in uppercuts before Athena hits a springboard cross body and tags in Storm. Storm with a drop kick to Deeb then tosses her around by the hair for a bit. Strikes from Storm then a running boot. Corner attack from Storm, then Willow and Athena come in for a series of corner splashes then Storm hits a hip attack. Hayter distracts Storm and Deep is able to hit a chop block to take over as we go picture in picture.

