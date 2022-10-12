Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

October has proven to be a wild and crazy month, with me missing more reports than I care to admit, but alas, I’m here now, and I’ll never leave you again…until next week.

We start AEW by introducing the newest member of the broadcast team…..Renee Paquette! She welcomes us to Dynamite then introduces Christian Cage.

Cage says it is great to be back in Toronto, and as the face of Canada, he wants to go ahead and guarantee a victory. It’s 100%, it’s like the Maples losing in the first round guarantee. He wants to now introduce us to his right hand of destruction.



Match 1: Jungle Boy vs Luchasaurus

JB attacks quickly but Luxha sends him to the corner. Lucha shoves him away, JB runs up on him and Lucha sens him to the apron. Sohulder from JB, he flips over the back, hits the ropes inside, and hits a dropick to Lucha. Crowd LOVES it. JB stands on the back of Lucha then looks for his peeps ala Cage. Back in the ring, Lucha catches JB midair and turns him, hitting a German immediately after. JB with a chop, Lucha picks him up onto the top rope and chops him. JKB falls to the outside. Lucha removes the covering of the nearby table and brings it over to the edge of the ramp. Lucha lifts JB, JB lands on his feet, Lucha shoves him into the ringpost and breaks the count. Lucha looks to slap the shit outta JB but he moves, and Lucha hits the post hand first. Lucha pulls it around the post then kicks it hard. JB breaks the hold. Lucha grabs him by the head and tosses him into a barricade. Lucha breaks the count. Again and we go to break.

We come back and JB has Lucha crotched on the top buckle. JB hops up, I think he wants a poison rana, but he hits some right hands to the head first. He puls Lucha down into the Tree of Woe, runs to the corner for a move, but Lucha drops his legs onto the shoulder of JB, captures him and slams JB down! He whips JB to the corner head first. Chokeslam but with his left instead of right hand! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! JB calls for another chokeslam, trying with his right this time. He sets JB on his shoulders instead, but JB elbows out of it. Lucha hits the ropes, grabs the head, JB slinks under Lucha, hits the ropes, Lucha catches him and tries for a slam, but JB pulls down and hits a crucifix bomb into a pin for 1..2..N!O!!! JB grabs Lucha! HE tries for a Killswitch! Lucha sits him on th shoulders. Poison Rana from JB!!!! He then hits a Killswitch on the prone Luchasaurus! Cover! 1…2…..NO!!!! SO CLOSE! JB beats on the head. He locks in the Snare Trap! Cage is by the ropes! Lucha reaches, JB pulls it back. Lucha uses the left arm to break the hold. JB pulls Lucha to the center, but Cage has his hand, blocking the pull. JB leaves the ring, wanting to attack Christian. Ref stops him. JB on the apron now, cage distracts, GOOZLE from Lucha!!!

CHOKESLAM OFF THE TOP ROPE! Death Valley Driver! Cover from Lucha for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Luchasaurus

A solid opener, but this story has been goin on for quite some time with nothing really new to add to it. I’m still digging it, but they gotta do something else.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:04

Backstage, Renee is with Ethan Page, Stokeley, and….oop, here comes Matt and Private Party. Stokely says they freed Private Party, but they now belong to him. Matt wants to fight Cage tonight, with Private Party’s contracts on the line. Cage wants Kassidy instead, says Friday let’s go. Cage then tells Matt that if he wins, The Firm owns Matt Hardy’s contract as well.

We come back to QT Marshall in the ring making fun of Wardlow and Joe’s new name, then, naturally starts the chant, eliciting both the big guys to come out together.



Match 2: Warjoe vs The Factory

Before the bell rings, QT shoves Solow into Joe, so Joe shoots him outside. Joe with a Manhattan Drop to QT while Wardlow fights Nick on the outside. Senton to QT. Joe punches him down in the corner over and over. Joe lifts QT to the top rope, looks for a Muscle buster, but Nick is in the ring and…eats a huge chop from Joe. Another. Punch sends him to the outside. QT tries for a splash off the top but Joe just steps forward and QT falls splat to the mat. Tag to Wardlow, who hits a high, a low, whip, kick to the chest, but Wardlow no-sells and gets a headbutt in. Wardlow with a huge lariat. Tag from Nick. Nick misses a right, so Wardlow hits a belly to belly. Another. He goes for a third, but Nick boxes the ears. Nick corners him with shoulders, lifts Wardlow up on the shoulders, Wardlow floats of, pop up and down with a spinebuster. Tag to Joe.

Joe in to lock the legs as Wardlow goes to the top rope and hits A Swanton Bomb! Joe with a submission! Nick is out and the crowd is ALIVE!!!

Winners: Warjoe

We love to see it.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:26

After the match, Joe sends QT into a symphony of powerbombs!

During the second or third powerbomb, we hear someone laughing, and out comes Brian Cage with his buddies. Cage says no one wants to see Wardlow powerbomb QT Marshall.

Cage calls out FTR indirectly, but FTR doesn’t take hints and just readily assumes their presence is wanted because HERE THEY ARE! Loud pop for the boys.

Dax on the stick. He says they have the perfect partner for Rampage. When does Rampage start? Ten? Ah, the pinnacle of pro wrestling….and here comes

Shawn Spears, who is apparently face now. He tosses Solow into the ring, and FTR hits the Big Rig, letting Joe, Wardlow, FTR, and Spears to stand tall.

Schiavone is backstage with Jericho, Parker, and Menard. Jericho defends the title toniht. Parker says Bryan is a piece of garbage. He made this personal by trying to poach Garcia, by breaking up their happy family.

Menard asks if Garcia thinks this has been fun for them. It’s NOT!

Jericho will outwrestle and outfight Bryan tonight. All honor the ocho.

Swerve is here!



Match 3: Swerve Strickland vs Billy Gunn

Swerve, annoyed af, rolls his eyes as the crowd sings for Billy Gunn to scissor them. They go face to face, Swerve shoves him, Billy with a right hand. He sends Swerve to the corner, Side headlock from Billy. To the ropes, shoulder tackle from Billy. Billy hits the ropes, hops over Swerve, another tackle, Billy looks to pull his trunks down. Swerve is frustrated. Billy sends him to the corner, Swerve floats over the top rope, flies thorugh the ropes, and dropicks the knee. Nice.

We are BACK and Swerve goes flying over the top roep to the outside with a sloppy knee onto Billy. Swerve slides back into the ring, calls Billy into it, thn attacks him upon entry. Swerve tries to drop him but Billy is able to reverse and both men are down now. Billy pushes himself up, Swerve uses the ropes, Billy up first. Swerve runs into a clothesline, another, suplex to Swerve he grabs the hair and locks Swerve up, then tells Swerve to SCISSOR!!! He goes for a fameasser, Swerve escapes, rushes the corner, high boot from Bill,y Swerve catches it, Flatliner from Billy. Swerve hops to the top rope. STOMP TO BILLY!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!!

Crowd is super PRO BILLY. Swerve tries for another stomp, Billy escapes, tries for the finish. Swerve rolls into an arm drag, holds onto a pin, uses the ropes, gets the 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Mostly just a fun match, with a great crowd.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 8:46

The Acclaimed come down to check on Billy. They look to scissor, but here comes Sterling and Nese. Apparently they have a document that shows Sterling now owns the trademark to the term “Scissor Me” in professional wrestling. So all the money from T-shirt sales goes to him.

The Acclaimed and Billy look to scissor, but Sterling says when they do, he’ll sue them so hard that they’ll be stuck in the court system for months and will have to foreit the titles. He is willing to work with them, though. Maybe they have an offer for him. But until then….scissor me Daddy Nese.

Marvez is backstage with MJF asking about his different side regarding Wheeler. And what about the interaction with Regal?!

MJF is about to answer, but here comes Stokely to interrupt him before he can even say a word. MJF mockingly calls this hysterical. He says Daddy MJF doesn’t find this funny. This is strike #2 for Stokely. If he gets in his business again, he’ll fire him. Stokely needs to take his Carlton Banks wardrobe wearing ass out of his shot. Stokely laughs at this and leaves.

MJF says, regarding Regal, in his world, Regal is about as villainous as Mary Poppins. They both have a dark past. He is not afraid to tell Regal the story. As for Yuta. Was he going to shake his hand? He doesn’t even know, actually. He has come to terms with the fact that at a young age, he had to learn the hard way that nice guys finish last. We don’t have a clue what it’s like to be MJF knowing he had no choice but to be the bad guy. He has broken his hands many times punching his own reflection, so if you don’t like him, tough shit, because he doenst like him either. But that’s what it takes to become champion of the world, and he will become champion, because he is the man with the plan, the man with the chip, and the man who is a generational talent.

Damn.

WE come back to Tony introducing the AEW Champion of the world.