Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

I got a bar full of bikers waiting for me to finish up this here report, so let’s get this show on the road!

Do you want Jericho? Well you’re gonna get Jericho! YOUR ROH Champion is here with his cronies for some tag team action.



Match 1: Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

Claudio and Jericho to start! Jericho flips off the crowd, cuz why not. UPPERCUT FROM CLAUDIO! Again! Again! To the corner! A bunch of uppercuts! Over and over. Short clothesline to Jericho. Tag to Garcia, and he eats a backbreaker. Side headlock. Tag to Yuta. He comes in and they get a double big boot to Garcia. Hard slap from Yuta, again, back kick. Whip to the ropes, Yuta hops up high for a dropkick. Yuta works the fingers, locks the arm, Yuta to the corner, right hands in the corner. Chop to the chest. Another chop, another. Elbows to the head, ref holds Yuta back. Garcia with a huge headbutt to Yuta! Chop to Yuta. Right hand and another chop in th corner. Whip to the corner, hard, Yuta hops up, body slam from Yuta, and a senton! Cover for 1…..2.NO! Ytuta locks the arm and looks to drive in ome elbows. Jericho in. Claudio in! He drops Jericho on his knee then Yuta and Claudio each get some elbows! Menard pulls Jericho out of the ring, Parker pulls out Garcia. Claudio and Yuta leave the ring!

Claudio to Jericho, Yuta to Garcia. They end up getting Garcia back in the ring, hit an assisted uppercut, and Claudio with a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Claudio locks the tights, Garcia slinks behind, right forearm to the face. Claudio shoots the legs, goes for the swing, but Garcia kicks away and tags in Jericho. Chop to Claudio. Another. An uppercut form Claudio. Again. Another. We go to PIP.

