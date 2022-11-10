Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I swear, one drop of rain in this damned city, and people forget how to drive completely.



Match 1: FTR and The Acclaimed vs The Gunn Club and Swerve in our Glory.

Cash eats an elbow from Austin to start. Swerve gets tagged in, and he corners Cash. Whip is reversed, Cash gets sent over the roeps to the apron, elbow from Serve. Uppercuts from Swerve. Tries for a suplex, Cash lands on his feet, shoves forward, tilt a whirl backbreaker. Tag to Max, who snapmares Swerve down and dropkicks him in the avck of the head. Swerve head scissors then tags in Lee. Lee saunters in slowly. Max flexes on him. Max attacks the body, Lee with a body slam attempt, Max floats over, chop, kick to Lee. IN comes The Gunns, and Max drops both of them. Swerve in, back body drop. In comes FTR and Bowens, and all for men corner their own dude and beat down in the corner over and over. Lee lifts Max and sends him away, Dax and Cash hit Lee, then Acclalaimed gets whipped INTO Lee by FTR. THEY SCISSOR!!! FTR bumps into them on accident, and they apologize.

We are back and Dax is in trouble. Swerve tags in Colt who tries to prevent a tag from Dax, but he hits a back suplex and reaches. Tag to Colten, who stops the tag. Finally gets a tag to Bowen, tag to Swerve. Bowens goes crazy on Swerve, up kick to Colton, leg drop to the back of the head off the rope. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! The WE get a tag attempt, but Morrisey has pulled everyone off. All eight men get in the ring, and we g et a face off again. Lee has Bowens in the corner with a chop. Cash rushes Colten, wraps him up and rolls over the top rope. Acclaimed has Swerve in the corner, Lee grabs Bowens for a powerbomb, swings him into Bowens, then powerbombs him ONTO Max! We. Get an hi/low from Swerve and Lee. Lee locks Swerve’s hands, helps him up the top rope, and Swerve dives and flips onto everyone else outside. Dax sweeps the legs of Lee, then gives Austin a right hand. They’re on the top rope. SUPERPLEX ONTO ALL THE GUYS OUTSIDE!!

IN the ring, Dax has a sharpshooter on Austin. In comes Colten to punch Dax in the face. Damn. Kick to Dax. Hits the ropes, Daxx sends him nito Bowens, who drops him with The Arrival!

Mic Drop from Caster. BIG RIG FROM FTR! Cover! 1…2…3!!!

Winners: FTR and The Acclaimed

They got a lil cute with the indy stuff (not quite indyriffic tho), but still a good start to the episode.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

We get an MJF video package, where he was on a podcast. HE was informed by doctors that he was told by doctors he shouldn’t travel if he wanted to be 100%. He calls Full Gear the most important match of his career, but also the history of our sport. This could be the potential crowning of the next generation. Every once in a blue moon, we get a Flair, Rhodes, Cena, Rock, Hogan. All of these men were generational talents, and that’s what he is. So here is what’s going to happen: All he has to do is have a long, fruitful title reign, and all that is in his way is Jon Moxley. He thinks Moxley is a piece of shit, has no class, but he does respect him. Jon was not born to be a champion He was born with two left feet, and MJF respects him because Jon had to work his ass off to get to where he was, wrestling for $15 for 15 people over and over until eventually he became the best. Know this, Moxley is about to lose that handle, because MJF was born to be THE Professional Wrestler. He is the guy who can come on the #1 podcast, movies, tv shows, and wave the flag of AEW and pro-wrestling, and bring it back as something that everyone is talking about. Everyone is aware that that throne is for the taking, and MJF is going to take it. He is sick of waiting his turn. He has had the spotlight stolen in his big moments. His first PPV? A neck tattoo took the spotlight. How bout when Matt Hardy took a fall like humpty dumpty? Or Jericho getting the spotlight after falling off the cage, and his big return? His spotlight was on a press conference.

At Full Gear, he is GRABBING the spotlight, and Jon will have to take it out his cold, dead hand. Regal bet on the wrong horse. He doesn’t need his ring. Come Full Gear, the devil gets his due.

Well damn.

Video package after the break for Stokely. He says that he thought his best friend, MJF, was just like him. Instead of being by his side, he is dick-riding Moxley. He doesn’t need MJF, so win, lose, or draw, at Full Gear, he’ll see MJF in hell.



Match 2: Ethan Page vs Eddie Kingston

We get a history lesson of these two by commentary as Eddie scares Ethan into the corner. Side headlock from Kingston. Ethan hits the ropes, but Eddie holds on. Eddie is sent outside, and Page flies off the apron with a shouylder tackle to Eddie. Page rolls Eddie into the ring. Elbow to the top of the head. Right hand to the face. Whip to Eddie. Reversed, knee to Page. Double underhook into a supelx. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! both men to the outside. Page grabs the head. Suplex to Eddie on the outside!!

WE come back to Kingston hitting a suplex in the ring for a 1..2..NO!!!! Both men on thei knees, right hands back and forth. Page hits some forearms. Eddie with rights to the head. Kingston gets the better of it, both men up, Page with a right, right from Kingston and he hurts his hand. Page with some rights, bu Edie chops him away. One to the neck! DDT! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Eddie captures the leg for an Exploder, but Page elbows out of it. Elbow to the Jaw, Kingston holds the wrist, pulls Page in, Exploder suplex! Kinston with a stretch, and Page taps!!! But Stokely is on the apron distracting the ref!!! Ortiz is here to pull down Stokely! Eddie turns, high boot from Page, back fist misses, roundhouse from Page. Page to the apron. He heads to the top rope. Eddie is up! He slaps Page hard. Eddie to the top rope. He bites the forehead. Page slinks off, crotches Eddie. Page grabs Eddie on his back, Eddie tries to fight, Page grabs both arms. Eagle’s Edge off the top! Cover for 1.2…3!!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time:

Backstage, Rush wants to talk to Dark Order. SPecifcally Ten. When Rush wins the title, he will give 10 the first title shot. Rush goes face to face, tells Ten to think this over, because Rush doesn’t give second opportunities.

Silver calls him Rush Bag. Lol. Nice.

We are in the ring, and Daivari wants a shot at the TNT Title in exchange of his butler’s service.



Match 2: Wardlow vs Ariya Daivari

Wardlow shakes the hand of the butler, kicks him, then sends him outside as the bell rings. Huge headbutt kills Daivari. Wardlow then hits a huge clothesline. Powerbomb. Powerbomb. Powerbomb. Powerbomb. Cover. 1..2…3!!



Winner: Wardlow

Squishy

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:49

Wardlow with the mic. He calls Hobbs out immediately.

Here comes Hobbs, smiling, says they’re doing this on his time. Wardlow says he has a suitable opponent, finally, and thanks fro coming out face to face like a man. Wardlow tells Hobbs he aint getting the title, it’s his, it will always be his. In fact, he’ll take every title in this company.

Samoa Joe is behind Wardlow with his title. He hits Wardlow from behind with the ROH title! Joe with a sleeper hold from behind! Wardlow is sleepin! Hobbs is watching in shock. Hobbs tells Joe he’ll kick his ass, too.