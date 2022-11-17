Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Match 1: Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

Claudio and Jericho go at it, Bryan and Sammy go at it, we have a mess of a match to start! Jericho sends Claudio outside with some chops, but Claudio hits some uppercuts. Sammy corners Bryan and bites the wound from last week. Claudio in the ring. He grabs Sammy, Bryan grabs Jericho, and they drive elbows into the chest over and over.

WE finally get some legal men in the ring, with Bryan and Sammy. Bryan gets the Mexican Surfboard for a. bit then tags in Claudio. Claudio dives under, grabs Sammy, delaaayyyyeeeeddd suplex!! In comes Jericho, and Claudio suplexes him down. He hits the ropes and dives off with a splash onto both men. Tag to Bryan. Claudio grabs Sammy, Bryan with a chop. He corners Sammy. Hard chop. Sammy attacks the eye! Tag to Jericho! Chop. Another. Another! Bryan is able to exit the corner, gain wrist control, then lay Jericho down and stomp the elbow. Chop in the corner and a tag to Claudio. Uppercut to Jericho, another sends Jericho down. Jericho up and corners Claudio, Claudio grabs the head, tag to Bryan, Jericho chops Bryan into the corner, tag to Sammy. Sammy in, whip to Bryan by both men, shoulder tackle from JAS. Sammy and Jericho pose. Sammy corners Bryan, mounts for some punches, then slinks down for a chop instead. Bryan reverses, chops Sammy, kick to the chest, chop, kick, whip to the corner, Bryan flies with a kick to the face, another!!! Bryan with a third, but it misses! Drop toe hold sends Bryan to the corner. Sammy favors his face, the ref checks on him, and here comes Jericho to slap the taste out of Bryan’s mouth.

We are BACK! And Jericho with a cocky pin to fill his Finisher Meter. Jericho sends Bryan to the corner, chops him up a few times, but Bryan reverses and hits some of his own. Whip to Bryan, Bryan flies over the top, hits the ropes, flying elbow!!! Jericho down! Bryan down! Claudio in! He grabs the entering Sammy! He tosses Sammy INTO Jericho!! Running uppercut!! Punches to Jericho over and over! Uppercuts over and over!!! Another one! Ref tries to hold ihm, but he keeps them coming! Claudio hits the ropes, clothesline! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Claudio sets up for the Neuralizer, Jericho with aback body drop, Claduio lands on his feet! Hits the rope! Uppercut! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!

Claudio shoots the legs! He wants the swing! Sammy in! Kick, this catapults Jericho to the corner, he lands on his feet! Jericho turns, shoots the lgs, locks in the Walls! Sammy hits the ropes and dives over onto Bryan outside!!! Claudio reaches for the ropes, Sammy pulls the ropes away, Bryan there to send Sammy into the post HARD! Ouch! Bryan to the top rope! He dives with a dropkick to Jericho!!! Bryan wants the tag. Sammy enters the ring! Bryan enters! Forearms over and over to Bryan, but Bryan blocks it…WITH HIS FACE!!! Sammy hits the ropes, elbow strike from Bryan! HUGE Kick to Sammy in the center of the ring. Another. Another. Another. Head kick is missed and here comes Sammy attacking the eye again! HUGE KNEE from Sammy! He calls for GTH! Tries it! Bryan slinks under!!! Hooks the arm! LaBell Lock!!!! Sammy reaches to the ropes! Rope break!!! Bryan releases! He goes for the head, hooks it, sits Sammy on the top rope! Chop! Bryan follows. Sammy bites his freaking eye!! Springboard cutter off the top rope!!! Tag to Jericho. Lionsault! Cover! 1…2…NO!!! Claudio pushes with the shoulder!!! He shoot Sammy in the air. HUGE UPPERCUT!! Jericho shoves Claudio out of the ring. Whip to Bryan, Bryan hits the ropes, Jericho to the rope. They collide in the middle of the ring! Tag to Claudio! Sammy has the bat! Bryan flies over the top rope onto Sammy! Jericho gets the bat! Claudio shoots the legs! GIANT SWING TO JERICHO! HE STIL LHAS THE BAT!!!!

Claudio drops Jericho, tries for a Sharpshooter, Jericho swings the bat, Claudio grabs the bat with ease! He locks in the Sharpshooter!!! Claudio holds onto the bat! JERICHO TAPS!!!

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio is a beast. That is all.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 18:03

Video package for Moxley and MJF.

Darby and Sting have a little video package followed by a very, very – thankfully – short Jarrett promo.

The Acclaimed have a music video for us, and honestly, starting with Big Show reprising Captain Insano is just….GREAT.

Swerve makes his entrance after The Acclaimed, and BILLY GUNN ATTACKS!!! Spera to him, so the refs come out to kick out Max AND Gunn!

Bowens hits Swerve with a right! He stomps the fingers. Into the ring.



Match 2: Anthony Bowens vs Swerve Strickland

Swerve with a rip, side headlock from Bowens, he releases, kick to Swerve, another, leg lariat to the back of the head! Swerve shoots his legs up, locks the head, rana to Bowens, who is sent to the outside. Swerve hits the ropes and dives over the top rope onto Bowens! Back to the apron, Bowens stands, Swerve with a huge kick to the face of Bowens. Swerve drags Anthony to the exposed cement, then drops him back first onto the barricade!

