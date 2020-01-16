Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

wrestling / News
Csonka's AEW Dynamite Review 1.15.20
– This is the Bash at the Beach edition.
AEW Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Best Friends: Orange Cassidy is at ringside. Trent and Nick begin, they trade shoulder tackles and Trent takes him down. They work into counters, Nick takes control and they work into a standoff. Page and Chuck tag in, Page hits shoulder tackles, the fall away slam and Kenny and Matt tag in. They lockup and Santana & Ortiz attack, bodies spill to the floor as Santana trades with Kenny, Nick blind tags in and he and Kenny double team Santana. Ortiz attacks, gets cut off and Kenny and the Bucks work him over. Trent and matt are legal until Nick tags in for double teams. The Bucks work quick tags, isolating Trent Matt hits rolling northern lights suplexes until Trent counters into a tornado DDT. Chuck tags in with suplexes, a sliced bread and powerbomb for 2 as Ortiz makes the save. Best Friends follow with double teams, until Santana & Ortiz attack. They dump the rest and cut of Matt with a rolling cutter, double teams and a suicide cannonball by Ortiz and a dive by Santana. Back in and Ortiz works over Matt, follows with back rakes and Santana hits a senton atomico. He then hits rolling suplexes, he and Ortiz trade of with a stalling suplex and Matt dumps Ortiz and spears Santana. Ortiz cuts off the tag, hits a springboard stunner and Matt tags in Kenny, ignoring Page. Kenny runs wild, hits a snapdragon and another. Trent in, he eats a snapdragon and Page joins in for double teams and Page then flies to the floor with a moonsault. Ortiz takes out Kenny, Santana follows with the step up dive and Nick and Chuck follow with dives. Trent and Matt work up top, and Trent superplexes him to the floor onto the pile. This crowd loves this. Trent attacks Kenny, hits a running knee strike and Chuck joins in until Page makes the save and the ref gets bumped and we get an eight man suplex spot. Orange hits the ring, and helps with the suplex. He kips up and hugs with the best Friends. They hit double Gotch piledrivers on Kenny & Page; strong zero follows for 2 as the Bucks make the save. Matt and Chuck tag in, they trade and Page lariats Chuck. Trent lariats Page, Ortiz pokes Trent’s eyes and Santana joins in, double teams follow until Nick cuts off Santana until Ortiz powerbombs him until Matt runs wild with superkicks. It breaks down, and the Meltzer driver is countered, and Page tags in the buckshot lariat/V trigger combo finishes it. Kenny Omega & Adam Page defeated The Young Bucks, Santana & Ortiz, & Best Friends @ 16:50 via pin
