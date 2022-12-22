Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals….

And a Happy New Year!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

WE start the show with the man who nearly won the title last week, Ricky Starks! He’s covered in drip as he heads to the ring.

He says it would have been really nice to be standing here the new champ, but he lost. That’s on him, because he should have known better. It sucks, but at least he lost as a man while MJF won like a coward.He can stand here with respect and dignity, whereas Max doesn’t have either of that or a pair of balls. He would like to point out that if he was this close to beating MJF, just imagine what happens next time. And oh there will be a next time. This is not the end of the road, this is just the start, and if he’s gotta work his way all the way back up for a title shot, line them up so Stroke Daddy can knock em down. He will be the man around here because he is absolute.

Chris Jericho has heard enough. He comes out in a leather trenchcoat with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia on either side of him.

Jericho tells Ricky that he’s been watching him for a long time. He saw Starks last week, and he did come this close to winning. But he will tell Ricky this; he is not a dollar store version of anyone, he is a million dollar talent. He will be a world champ some day, but he’s just not quite ready yet. He doesn’t want Starks to be a flash in the pan. Jericho thinks he has what it takes to be a big star, but he needs a little influence, a little advice, a little Chris Jericho.

Sammy Sucks chant.

Jericho wants Ricky to join the JAS.

Ricky is stunned! The almighty Jericho gave him a compliment? Wow. He has one for Jericho – he likes how he constantly evolves. Just a few months ago, he was out here built like an air fryer and now look at him; dressed like a single father on his fifth divorce. He loves it. While the offer is very tempting to join his little boy band, Ricky will say hell nah he don’t wanna join. Jericho thinks he wants a leash around his neck? Just last week, he lost to Andretti, so the J in JAS might as well stand for JOBBERS. Those two little JAS-holes have not done anything for them. Garcia has lost his title, and as for Sammy? He couldn’t care less. Ricky offers his penis to the gentlemen, then say January 4, Chris Jericho vs Ricky Starks.

Jericho: “Wow.”

Jake Hager is in the ring with his Purple Hat and he attacks at the command of Jericho. Sammy and Garcia run down to join in on the beatdown. Jericho tells thme to hold Ricky up. Jericho has his bat, he is about to swing, but…

Action Andretti is here to springboard and hit a right. He sends Hager over the top rope, Ricky sends Garcia flying, Andretti shoots Sammy out of the ring. Jericho is left prone in the ring. Split-legged moonsault from action to Jericho!

Now it’s time for some action!



Match 1: Best of Seven – No Disqualification Match

Death Triangle (3) vs The Elite (1)

All six men go at it in the middle of the ring, The Elite try for a trio of powerbombs, but Death Triangle all slink out and superkick The Elite to the outside. They all three dive onto The Elite on the outside. Rey grabs Nick and sends him into the ring. Rey corners him with a clothesline, Pac hits a back elbow, Penta misses one, Nick rushes the corner, hits Penta, in comes Matt to do the same. Omega hits one, and here’s Cutler the Elf to try and hit him, but Abrahantes comes in to shove his M in the face of Cutler. Cold spray for Alex, Kick from Penta, one fom Pac, Rey flies off the top with a dropkick! Bulldog from Kenny Omega! Penta has a trash can! He clocks Penta on the head! Pac is in, Rey too. They set a trash can near the gooch of Omega, and Penta flies off with a dropkick! In comes Matt, snapmare from Rey, elbows onto the fae of Matt. Triple dropkicks to Matt’s head! Nick on the apron, Pac hits him with a knee. Nick hops back on the apron. He puills the ropes and Penta flies outside, Rey slides underneath, shoulder to Pac, kick to Rey, springboard X-Factor into a moonsault to Rey outside! SLINGBLADE FROM PENTA!!!

