Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

The Jericho Appreciation Society starts off this new era with Chris Jericho being announced for the opening contest. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker are on either side of him.

Chris Jericho vs Ricky Starks

Jericho flips off Seattle before the lock up He hits an arm drag. Starks hits the ropes, gives Jericho a big tackle, then poses for the crowd. Jericho slaps him in the fce, Ricky fires back and corners Jericho with a bunch of right hands. Jericho rolls out, Starks follows. Chop to Jericho at te bottom of the ramp. He sends Jericho into the steps. Starks is loved y the crowd. He sends Jericho bac kin the ring. Kick from Jericho. Chop to the chest in the corner. Whip to the corner, Jericho with a clothesline. Another. Another. Jericho physically shoves Aubrey. Starks to the ropes! He locks the fists! Starks walks the ropes like the sexiest version of Taker ever and drops a fist to Jericoh. Huge X-Factor off the shoulders by Starks. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Starks with a chop. He hits the ropes, and there’s Menard to trip him up. Ref doesn’t see. Jericho clotheslines Starks to the apron, Jericho hops off the 2nd corner buckle, and Starks hits him with a right hand. Jericho to the apron Rakes the back. Thumb to the eye. Suplex off the apron to the floor!!!

We are BACK after the shortest break ever, and Jericho is hitting some elevated rights to the prone Starks, laying flat on the mat. Jericho grabs the head, chops Starks down. Jericho whips Ricky to the corner, and he flies right out with a clothesline! Both men on their knees. They trade chops. Stand. Right hands. Jericho chops Starks into the ropes, whip, and Starks fires with a right hand. Dropkick to Jericho. He locks the head, Jericho escapes. Right to the corner, elbow to the chin, another. Whip again, and again Ricky stops it with a kick. LIGER BOMB TO JERICHO! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Starks hits the ropes, tackle from Jericho, Lionsault! KNEES UP!!!! Starsk to the top, middle rope, moonsault, lands on his feet, stuffs the knee, Jericho tries for a Codebreaker, Starks holds on, pops Jericho off, SUPERKICK! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! To the corner, Ricky misses a splash, Jericho with a Codebreaker! He hits it this time! Starks tries for Judas Effect, Starks counters! Double underhook, no, Jericho shoots for the legs! He tries to turn it. HE GETS IT! Crowd loves it! THE WALLS ARE LOCKED IN! Starks pushes up out of it and crawls to the bottom rope, but Jericho pulls him in the center! Starks to the ropes! Parker on the apron! Menard with th bat! He hits Ricky in the face!!! Jericho holds on! Starks is out!!! Aubrey checks the arm! One! Two!! NOOOOO HE IS ALIVE!! CROWD IS HOT!!! Starks crawls! He claws to the bottom, turns into the hold, right hand to Jericho!! Kick to Jericho! Cradle!!! 1..2…….NO!!!! Starks up! Kick from Jericho! He dives, Starks locks the head.

Tornado DDT OFF THE ROPE!!! Menard on the apron! Right to Matt! Right to Parker! Jericho swings! Starks ducks. SPEAR!!! 1……2……3!!!!!!

Winner: Ricky Starks

Match was perfectly average, with Starks looking great and Jericho bein Jericho, but that crowd was red hot, and it added a hell of a lot more to the match. Jericho suffers another loss, helping to make someone in the process.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:38

Here come Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara!!! They all beat down Starks but here comes Action Andretti! He clocks Parker, one for Garcia and Sammy! He smacks Hager across the back, another to Garcia, one for Sammy! Hager is still standing, Andretti looks to hit, but Anna Jay runs in to grab the chair, Tay gives him a low blow, then JAS attacks!!! Garcia steps right on the injured eye. Jericho holds the chair up high. Starks and Andretti are both laid out. Jericho clocks Andretti a few times. Parker and Menard grab a table.

Hager mocks Starks on the apron. Sammy and Daniel hand Starks over to Hager and he powerbombs Starks through a table.

WE RETURN to Tony Schiavone in the middle of the ring. He welcomes Hangman Adam Page, and out comes the cowboy.

Tony asks Hangman about Moxley’s challenge next week, and wonders about his condition. Hangman tells Tony that there was nothing more he wanted than to come out and tell us he is good to go, but as of today, he is not cleared medically to compete. He wants what Moxley wants. He wants Moxley next week. But he does have a date; if he takes a red eye, gets a scan, then he’ll be cleared next week. He doesn’t care where the match is, he will fight him, and he will knock Moxley’s dick in the dirt.

Jon Moxley (and his dick) is here to retort.

He heads straight to the ring, goes face to face with Page, and says…

He is surprised Page even made it here tonight, after everything he’s been through, mockingly. He’s a little sick of the flowers and sympathy cards for Page. He’s over the vigil.

WE CANT HEAR YOU chant. Lol.

Moxley gets a new mic, even though it’s clear to TV that we can hear him. He starts to talk and the crowd cheers over him. Hahaha. Moxley curses a few times, then talks about how he wrestled for two months with a torn tricep and still went to India to wrestle. He’s crawled through crap, and with Page playing victim cuz he got knocked out…it makes Moxley sick.

Page says he is not mad because Moxley knocked him out. He has been KOd more time than he can count, by strangers, enemies, and best friends. It’s a part of what we do. He isn’t mad at that. He’s angry how Jon called him out, didn’t let him get a word in, and joked about it. Jon nearly took his career, changed his life, and wanted to joke about it? He knows why – Jon felt threatened. He wasn’t out there for revenge then, but he is now. Page has had a month to stew on what was said, and two on how he knocked Page out with a lariat. So simple, brutal, and effective, and Page knows all about that. He’s had two in the chamber with Moxley’s name on them, and he gets them at the forum.

Jon looks to attack, but doenst, they both writhe in frustration.

Moxley says the only joke around here Moxley thinks is funny is that Page thinks next time will be any different. Page’s little punk ass doesn’t belong in the ring with him, and next week he’ll make sure Page doesn’t get back up.

Jon leaves the ring through the crowd.

Samoa Joe cuts a promo about the little dead boy who could. The King (Joe), had bigger dragons to slay, and while he was putting down Daddy Wardlow, The Little Dead Boy had to get into his business. He is the one true King of Television, and The LDB will pay the price for insolence in Joe’s kingdom.

Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs The Acclaimed

JJ slaps Caster on the apron. Bowens is the legal man, and he corners JJ with some stomps. Whip to the corner, back elbow from JJ. IN comes Lethal who hits a right, Bowens with a chop, right from Jay, chop again. Anthony hops over twice, side headlock, shoot to the ropes, hops over Jay, kick to the chest, another kick, leg lariat to the back of the neck! Tag to Max. Axe to the back. Max prevents a tag, fireman’s into an Angle Slam. He mocks JJ with the Angle spin and chops. ANKLE LOCK!!!! Scissor Me Timbers! JJ in the ring, Bowens with a right, scoop slam from Max, and we get another scissors! Billy Gunn hops into the ring, and we all strut into the center of the ring for some scissoring!!!!

Whip to Jay by Anthony, Jay slinks out of the ring, hits Billy Gunn with a right hand, and tries to slide right back in. Gunn is pissed. He hops into the ring, and the ref ejects Gunn.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: