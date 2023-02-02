Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Jon Moxley starts the show with…his father? Lol. Yes, that is Jon Moxley’s father, “Dan.” Wheeler Yuta is with them as well, and they make their way down the steps towards the ring.

As Hangman Adam Page makes his entrance, Moxley attacks him and sends him into the barricade a couple of times. Jon takes his shirt and chokes Hangman with it, then sends him over the barricade. Moxley hops onto the barricade and dices with an axe handle. Jon with a right hand. Page chops back. Right from Page. Another. Page sits Moxley on a chair and runs with a bot to the head. Page chases Jon further into the crowd and Jon chops him away then hooks the legs for a Figure Four on the floor! Page grabs a beer and tosses it in the face of Jon. He hits a right, and Jon makes his way back towards the ring. Jon grabs a chair, hits Page with it in the stomach, then traps the leg in it Jon to the apron. He wants to dive but the ref stops him. Page grabs the chair off his leg and just throws it into the face of Moxley on the apron. Page grabs the chair, sets it down, heads over to Moxley and suplexes him onto the chair! Page sends Jon into the ring, the ref calls for Page to enter, too. He does and….

Hangman Adam Page vs Jon Moxley

The match starts officially and Jon is split open over the eye. Headbutts from Page send Jon against the ropes. Whip to the ropes from Jon, and he dropkicks low. Jon wraps the leg for a Figure Four, but sits sideways and presses on the knee instead. We got a deathlock! Page gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. GERMAN FROM PAGE! He hits a right to the head. Chop in the corner! Moxley’s right eye vis covered in blood. He chops away a bit, but Page grabs him and hits a Fallaway Slam! Jon to the apron, Hangman springboards off the 2nd rope, but Jon hits a clothesline! Hangman rolls to the apron. Jon lifts him up, turns him and locks a sleeper in. Paghe rakes the eye, turns, Jon catches him, tries for a piledriver, Hangman counters, lifts up, Jon back down, tries for a piledriver again, Hangman with a possible Dead Eye, Jon drops back, fireman’s from Page! He tosses Jon into the post!

WE ARE BACK and hangman is hitting a freaking top rope Death Valley Driver! Geez. Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Kick from Page. Another, and he shouts for Jon to stay down. Another kick to the head. Jon sits back up, slaps Page, double middle finger. CUTTER from Moxley! Both men down. Ref starts the count. They are up at 5. They trade rights, Page with a chop, Jon with a chop, right back to the closed fist. Kik from Jon, another, a kick to the arm, another kick, duck under, sleeper from Jon! Backdrop suplex, but Moxley no-sells, grabs from behind and hits a Saito Suplex! Clothesline in the corner. He sitsPage down, underhooks and suplexes Page off the tiop rope! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Moxley locks the arm, elbows to the chest over and over, sleeper from behind, turns it into a Bulldog, but Page still on his knees. Moxley lets go, grabs the wrists, and stomps Page’s head in a bit! Moxley locks the head, tries for Death Rider, doesn’t get it, Page blocks, Jon rolls into an arm bar, Page with a toe on the rope!!! Ref coutns to 4 and Jon releases. He sends Page to the corner, rushes it, Page sends him over the top rope and he lands hard on the outside. Page to the top rope. Moonsault to Jon on the outside, Jon moves, Page lands on his feet, staggers back a bit, LARIAT FROM JON!!!! Jon clears the ringkeeper’s table, lifts up, but Hangman lifts first, releases, and they clothesline each other once, twice, pop up powerbomb from Page!!!!!! ONTO THE TABLE!!!! Page rolls to the inside!

Ref gets to 9! Jon rolls in! DEAD EYE TO MOXLEY!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Page kicks the head, again, tries for a stomp, but Jon moves, HUGE LARIAT!!!! Page is out! Ref checks on him. Jon stands up first. Page on one knee. He stands and Jon attacks immediately. Elbow, one from Page, one from Moxley. They trade blows, with Page getting some boos. Page kicks the chin! Locks the leg, tries for an exploder, Jon blocks, so Page lifts up and hits a Small Package Driver! 1…2…..NO!!!! Page rolls to the apron. BUCKSHOOOOOOOOO—NO!!! Double underghook, Page reverses, flips Jon, TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING!!! Roll to the apron. BUCKSHOT LARIAT TO JON!!! Over for 1……2…….NO!!!

PAGE WITH THE BULLDOG!!!! Jon turns into the hold, on his knees, hook the head to counter! Jon pulls Page forward! Shoulders on the mat! This is a pin! 1…..2…..3!!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Whew! That was great. A little long when you include the pre-match beatdown. I thoroughly enjoyed the second half of the match. These guys can go, and it’s a good thing because it looks like they are not done.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 16:25

Page is seething! IN comes Claudio Castagnoli and Yuta to hold Page back. Page flips Moxley off, wants to keep fighting. Ref says it’s over. Crowd says let them fight. Page wants more. Jon lays on the mat, daring Hangman to attack. Claudio tries to keep the peace, sending Page out of the ring.

Darby and Joe video package that calls this third match “The Final Chapter.”