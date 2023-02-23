Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Did you know Justin Roberts was from Pheonix, cuz he is, and that’s where we are at! Crowd is hot, and not just cuz it’s Arizona! We’re startin off with some Orange Cassidy!

Another Arizona legend? Greg DeMarco is in the crowd and sending me pics to make me jealous!

The following match stems from Yuta insulting Orange On Friday.

All-Atlantic Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs Wheeler Yuta

They work the ropes, Orange hits a nice arm drag into a bridge, but Yuta reverses, then Orange, then Yuta, each getting a nice flurry of pins. Orange with a cradle gets 2, and Yuta decides to roll out of the ring, leaving Orange to be a bad ass. Yuta hops up to the apron. Orange goes for the pockets, but Yuta slides in and trips him up. He bends the legs back and Orange tosses an elbow behind, Yuta hooks it, stands, Orange arm drags, Yuta in the corner, hops to the shoulders, Orange flips off, Yuta gets a pin for 1..2.NO!! Crucifix pin from Yuta for 1..2.NO!!! Orange flies off the ropes, locks the arm, spins onto his back. SEATBELT LOCK FROM ORANGE! Yuta escapes the pin with some frustration.

Claudio Castagnoli walks down the ramp, looking unhappy. He slaps Yuta, tells him to screw this shit, this is BCC, get in there and kick some ass.

Yuta runs into the ring, bites Orange Cassidy, then hits a huge lariat! Suicide dive to the outsie onto OC! Claudio points at OC, and Yuta grabs him then whips him into the barricade. Yuta sends OC onto the timekeeper’s table then tosses it onto Orange. Ref yells at Yuta to get him back in the ring. Yuta high fives Claudio and Yuta enters the ring to gloat. Claudio heads back up the ramp.

Yuta on the outside, he grabs Orange and sends him into the ringpost. Yuta sends OC into the ring, hops onto the apron and back into the ring. Yuta lifts OC in te corner, hits a chop to the chest. Another. OC stops a third with his hands up. He then hits the pockets! Lol. Yuta slaps the face of OC, then a forearm, chop, antoher slap, OC still has his hands in his pockets. Yuta chops. OC WITH THE SUPERKICKS TO THE SHINS!!! Dropkick from OC! Hands still in! Kip up! Go behind, shove, Orange flips over the top rope, grabs Yuta head and sends it into the corner. He bashes Yuta’s face into the post for a ten count. OC flies off, atomic drop, enziguri from Yuta! Elbow in the corner! To the top, big elbow off the top! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Yuta hammerlocks the arm behind OC, OC gets to the ropes. Dropkick sends OC outside.

WE ARE BACK! Orange hits an elbow out the corner, but Yuta turns and hits a clothesline then sends Orange flat on his back. Yuta to the top rope. He dives and OC moves! Yuta hits the mat chest first! OC pulls himself up in the corner. Orange Punch, missed! Yuta dodges, locks the head, brainbustaaaa!!! Yuta hooks the leg, Angle Slam! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Upkicks from OC. Over and over and over! OC is pulled up, both hands locked, OC then pulls Yuta in for a ……

HUG!!!!

Yuta is pissed! Lol. Headbutt to OC, hip toss and Yuta locks the arm up between the knee and hammers OC’s face. Fireman’s from OC, Yuta dorps down, whip from OC, holds onto the ropes, Yuta flies back in, kicks oC away, OC rushes, waist lock, German from Yuta!!! He holds on! OC reverses. GERMAN! OC hodls on! Yuta tries to break the hold, go behind, OC locks the hips, rollup, twists the legs! Pin for 1..2.NO!!!! OC side Russian, but Yuta reverses, rolls OC up with a Mouse Trap! 1….2….NO!!! Both men up! Yuta spits his gum! It sticks to OC’s forehead! OC spit! They exchange blows back and forth over and over and over and over and over and over. Both men fall head to head, a few final blows end with a double lariat, and both men falling to their back. Ref gets to 7, Both men up. OC tries Beach Break, Yuta grabs the ropes and slinks off. YHuta grabs the ear of OC, pulls him to the apron, tries for a powerbomb, but OC hits a back body drop onto the apron!!!! OC runs the apron, flies and hits a diving DDT to Yuta!!!!! OC sends Yuta into the ring, another DDT! OC grabs Yuta, tries for Beach Break! Yuta with a piledriver! Yuta covers! 1..2….NO!!!! Yuta tries for a seatbelt, but OC counters, locks the arm with the knee, and drives some hammer elbow strikes!!!! OC tries to cover, Yuta reverses into a pin! 1..2..NO!!! OC up!!!

Orange Punch!! CROWD HOPS UP LIKE WILD! COVER! 1..2…..NO!!!!!!! Beach Break!!!! 1….2…….NO!!!!!!!! Orange is up! Orange Punch to Yuta on his knees!! Cover! 1..2……3!!!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

BRISSSSSCCCCOOOOOEEEEEE!!!!!!!! This was beautiful! They didn’t HAVE to do this. NO ONE would have been mad if they had a nice seven to ten minute technical match with some comedy mixed in. Instead, they gave us over 15 minutes of awesomeness. Holy shit that was great. They told a story. A beginning, a middle, and even an end with the lack of hug wrapping up this moment nicely while possibly leading to something else down the line. Just wonderful.

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 16:46

Orange lifts Yuta up by the chin. He wants a hug. Yuta considers, but Claudio Castagnoli is back outside and tells Yuta no. Yuta leaves the ring with Claudio.

Backstage, Evil Uno and Hangman Adam Page are with Renee. She wonders how Evil Uno will prepare.

Hangman is upset, Uno tells him that he has requested so many times to not interfere, and every time he hears that, he hears that Dark Order is not on his level. SO, Evil Uno has a request for Page – do not interfere, do not show up from bell to bell, because it’s time for Dark Order to stand up for itself. To Moxley, it’s time to find out why his name is Evil Uno.

The fly lookin Ricky Starks is here!

He says he’d love to soak in all the cheers, but he’s pressed for time. He has accepted that Jericho does not want to have a rematch, so he will be moving on. He has an open-challenge contract for a match against him at Revolution. As his theme song, it will be televised, so he’ll be damned if he’ll be left off. He knows someone wants on this card, and he welcomes this person to come down and sign.

Jericho Appreciation Society’s graphics hit and Jericho’s music answers the call.

It’s Chris Jericho all by his lonesome. Jericho’s jacket and pants is adorned with a bunch of silver spikes.

Jericho knows that Ricky is trying to bait him into having another match. Ricky is not done with Jericho until he says so. Count your blessings, Starks, he beat Jericho. A highlight of his career. Put that in a little box and put it on his nightstand and check it nightly before sleep. Jericho can beat him any time anywhere, but it will never happen, because Starks is not at Jericho’s level. So good luck with the open challenge, Jericho hops it goes well.

Out comes….Peter Avalon.

Jericho hits him with a Judas Effect before he can make it to the ring. Lol.

Jericho walks way into the ring and tells Ricky to see what happens? Everyone is going to walk out here. Starks wants Jericho so bad. Maybe he should take the contract and have a rematch and embarrass him.

Starks says yeah, he can definitely go ahead and sign this, but we all know what will happen. As the Chris Jericho, the first AEW Champion, he did this all by himself, why does he keep needing JAS? Starks thinks Jericho can get the job done by himself. Starks doesn’t think Jericho can beat Starks by himself. No, wait, he does believe that.

Jericho says you’re damn right, and he can do it one on one. He is the great Chris Jericho. He would sign this, and even add an addendum that JAS stays in the back. He would do that here and now, but he doesn’t have a pen.

Starks does, though.

Jericho takes it from his hands and makes a huge point to wait before he clicks. The click gets a huge pop. Jericho signs, with the addendum.

Well that took some time, but ok.

Jericho tells Starks to be careful what you wish for, because nobody outsmarts The Ocho.

Starks stares at hard cam and gives us a wink and a smile.

Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs The Acclaimed

Crow is hot for The Acclaimed. Lee and Max to start. Max hits an arm drag and holds on. Lee spins into it, whip and Big Bill hits a knee. Lee kicks Max with the side kick. There is a SCISSORZONA chant. Wild. Whip and Anthony gets tag. Sunset flip from Max, as Bowens hits a back breaker. Pin for 1..2….NO!!!

