Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

No betta way to start AEW Dynamite than with some ORAAAANNGEEEE CASSSIIDDDDYYYYY!!!

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy vs Big Bill

OC backs away from Bill as he walks towards him and leaves the ring. OC calls for Bill to come out of the ring. Big Bill hops over the ropes and OC rolls back in. lol. OC calls for Big Bill to enter and OC leaves the second he does. Lol. OC walks around the ring, calls for Big Bill to come out again. OC Rolls in, Bill stops himself, OC rolls across the ring, Bill chases, and OC rolls back out. Stokely gets in his face outside so OC takes his glasses off and puts them on. Bill from behind, swings, but OC ducks and slides into the ring. Bill follows. Rope work. OC tries for a Sunset Flip, Bill stops it, OC in the corner, Bill follows, off the ropes, OC tries for a DDT, but Bill holds on and hits a side slam. OC clutches his side, stands in the corner. Bill hits a big splash in the corner. He whips OC hard. Another whip sends OC onto the apron, and he hits a Big Boot to send OC flying. Bill heads outside and clubs the back of OC. Bill puts a boot to the neck then climbs in the ring at 6.

Stokely clears off the timekeeper’s table and drags it over to the bottom of the ramp. Bill helps him then grabs OC and looks to chokeslam Bill into it. OC with punches over and over. He stands on the steps and beats Bill down but Bill hits a HUGE slap to the face and OC falls off the steps. OC tries for a flying Orange Punch off the steps, but Bill catches him and we get a chokelsam into the table!!!

We are BACK in the ring and Bill hits a delayed vertical suplex then mocks the pockets. Mockets, if you will. OC tries to fight back, but Bill holds his head back. Danhausen is shown ringside. OC hits the ropes, tries for a Punch, but Bill catches him and locks in a Full Nelson. OC is fading. Fading. Bill releases, hits the ropes, goes for a Big Boot, but OC just drops to his ass. Bill lifts him and tries for the Big Boot again, but again OC drops to the mat! He rolls outside. Danhausen holds Stokely back. He looks to curse, nearly does it, but Big Bill blocks it, so Danhausen tries to curse HIM instead. Bill with the GOOZLE!!!! He is about to chokeslam him, but Hathaway has a better idea. He orders Bill to drop him and backhands Danhausen with the cast!

SUICIDE DIVE FROM OC!!!! One more but GOOZLE FROM BIG BILL! HE lifts! Orange Punch! Another, to the knee of Big Bill! Dropkick sends Bill into the steps! OC Rolls inside. Ref at 4. Bill in at 5. OC removes the elbow pad. OR—NO!!!! Bill catches him! Lifts up! STUNDOG MILLIONAIRE! Tornado DDT to Big Bill! Orange Punch! Bill doesn’t fall.

ANOTHER ORANGE PUNCH! BILL STILL STANDING! OC to the top rope! Orange PUNCH OFF THE TOP ROPE!!! Cover! 1……2….3!!

Winner: Orange Punch

Another five star affair by YOUR All-Atlantic Champion, Orange Cassidy.

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 12:21

Last week, after Moxley beat Evil Uno’s ass, Jon cut a blood-soaked promo in a stairwell. He says it tastes like victory, like life. This is what he is all about; loving his life to the fullest. He is a sick man, he does this because he likes it. This is not something tob e proud of or to aspire to. He lives for this shit. You do not wanna go down a dark alley with him. Who does hangman think is going to come out? Just one guy. Just remember, you want this. He tried. To leave it alove. He beat Hangman, sent him to the hospital, and got no credit. He beat Moxley, Moxley comes back and beats him. Hangman got flowers, awards, they told him it was a fluke – it wasn’t real, it didn’t count. He’d say that, too, if he got beat by a wrestling move he learned in seventh grade. This time, he will leave no doubt. Hangman is a great wrestler, even a great man, but he is not the same animal as Jon Moxley. There is only room for one of these animals in AEW.

The Elite are here to make their colorful entrance, but the lights go out!

They come back on and House of Black is standing right behind The Elite!

They flicker off again, and when they come back on, The Elite is laid out and The House of Black hold the Trios Titles in their hands.

The Elite are helped to the back as Samoa Joe comes out to join commentary.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Eddie Kingston vs Sammy Guevara vs AR Fox vs Action Andretti vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Konosuke Takeshita vs Ortiz vs Komander

Kingston is quick to take Ortiz up the ramp with a fight. There are two ladders in the ring almost immediately. Hobbs grabs Komander and whips him into a ladder hard. In comes AR Fox to be pounced upon by Hobbs. Hobbs tosses AR into the other ladder. In comes Andretti who gets powerslammed into a ladder. Sammy is next, but he stops and rolls back out of the ring. Hobbs turns to see Takeshita. They trade rights under the brass ring. They clash in the middle of the ring with a clothesline. Another. A third one and Takeshita falls against a ladder. Hobbs tries for a splash, but Takeshita moves. GERMAN FROM TAKESHITA! Sammy in to attack! He flies outside onto Andretti! AR Fox on the apron. He flips back onto Sammy and Andretti! Komander is shown on the opposite side of the ring. He walks the entirety of the rope, then flies with a flip onto everyone on the outside.

We are BACK to see Komander get ripped of the aldder by Takeshita, then Hobbs clocking him on the chin. AR with a chair! He hits Hobbs, but Hobbs nosells then sets up for a Death Valley Driver onto the ladder!!!! Takeshita is there and they collide!

In the ring, Sammy is by himself, climbing a ladder, nearly reaching the ring, but andretti walks across the horizontal ladder to attack Sammy at the top. Andretti locks the head. SUplex attempt onto the ladder behind him! He hits it…sorta. Andretti seemed to take most of it.

Komander walks the ropes. SHOOTING STAR PRESS ONTO AR FOX ON THE LADDER!!!! Komander walks up the ladder on the outside, climbs the horizontal ladder towards the ladder in the center. He gets to it, Takeshita is up and climbs the same side. He grabs the hips, waist lock. BLUE THUNDER BOMB OFF THE LADDER!!!! Takeshita shoves the horizontal ladder away, then climbs the ladder! He is nearly all the way up but Andretti is on the apron. Springboard onto the ladder. They fight at the top back and forth. Here is Daniel Garcia to shove the ladder then drop Andretti. Garcia leaves the ring and goes to help Sammy with a super big ladder. Sammy and Garcia grab some chairs. They lay a ladder across two chairs. Garcia drags Andretti outside and lays him across the ladder. Sammy climbs the big ladder, gets to the top, calls himself crazy, then swantons onto Andretti.

Garcia rolls Sammy into the ring. Garcia sets the ladder up, then lifts Sammy up and tries to help him climb the ladder. He carries Sammy up the ladder. Sammy is a bit too far from the ring. Takeshita in to shove the ladder. Knee to Sammy! He sends Garcia outside! Takeshita climbs! POUNCE TO THE LADDER FROM HOBBS!!!!! The ladder is all fucked up.

Hobbs climbs as the refs hold the ladder. Hobbs grabs the ring. He stands tall, unlocks it! Hobbs wins!

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Takeshita looked prime to win that but the Hobbs win got a big pop even if the amount of refs holding the ladder up was kind of cheesy.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 13:48

Hobbs points towards Joe. Joe holds his titles up. But here comes Wardlow!

Wardlow makes short work of security while Joe disappears. Hobbs is shown sitting down and watching, saying he’s got time.

Backtage, we learn that both Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta are not medically cleared to be in the Battle Royale tonight.

Danhausen says that he and Orange Cassidy ARE cleared for tonight.

Renee asks Orange if he is sure he’s up to this tonight, and Orange says he doesn’t care.

Chris Jericho vs Pretty Peter Avalon

Avalon attacks Jericho quickly! He mounts and hits some punches! Jericho leaves the ring, so Peter hits the ropes and hits a suicide dive! Chop to Jericho! Another chop to Jericho! Peter sends Jericho into the ring steps then smushes his face into the ring post. Jericho enters the rings and holds onto Aubrey then gets chopped by Peter. Another chop. Whip to Jericho. Axe handle missed, but he hits a big boot. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Shoulder press into the corner, hopm, back elbow, some shoulder to Jericho over and over. He is backed out of the corner. Jericho sends him up and over, right hand and a springboard crossbody to Jericho! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Peter ducks under, hops to the 2nd rope, DDT!!! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! CODEBREAKER!! COVER! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Chris Jericho

Nice lil flurry from Avalon that ultimately lead to. An easy Jericho win.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:24

Jericho grabs his bat then knocks Avalon out with it.

Here comes Ricky Starks!

He runs down the ramp, makes sure no JAS is behind him, then chases Jericho out of the ring.

Jericho grabs a mic, tells Starks that on Sunday, he is going to beat the hell out of him. The JAS aint allowed here Sunday but they are right now.

Here comes Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia. Powerslam from Hager. Garcia with a Rock Bottom. JUDAS EFFECT!

We are with Hangman Adam Page outside somewhere. He says he talked to Dark Order today, and Reynolds told him this was the end of Mox and him, and wasn’t he afraid just a little bit of losing? This match is all Hangman has left to lose. He lost the title, lost another shot at the title, took his friends from him. Cant take his memory, it’s gone. The feelings in the tip of his fingers?? Gone. This Sunday, he takes everything away from Jon. His spot at the top, his pride in blood and violence. He will be the man left standing. He is NOT the same kind of animal. He hates violence. But he will be the most violent and most bloodthirsty SOB because he knows that’s what he’s got to do to beat Jon. This is all he’s got. This is Texas Death, and there are only two ways out – live or die, and he aint done living. After Sunday, Jon will never be the same.