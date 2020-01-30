Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.29.20

– We open with highlights from last week.

– JR, Tony, & Excalibur welcome us to the show.

The Legend of The One-Eyed Sailor : Jon Moxley arrives and the crowd loves him. It was around the time he got stabbed in the eye that the realized the fun and games were over. At Revolution, he faces Jericho for the championship. Jericho is his final obstacle, but he has more than Jericho to deal with he has to heal with the entire Inner Circle. Hell he stole Rey’s mask and punched a woman, but he knows he’s no hero, role model or saint. He lives by a code that money an championships can’t buy. Jericho is a liar, manipulator and a bully. At Revolution, he will look down the barrel of the gun and won’t hesitate, he will take Jericho out and take the championship from him and there’s not a damn thing Jericho can do about it. He’ll have to watch his back, but instead of waiting, wants to whip Jericho’s ass right now. Le Champion arrives and says Moxley earned a spike to the eye because all he had to do was join him. Now he’s a busted up, cracked up captain Jack Sparrow. You’re stupid. He saw Moxley’s mom backstage and teases giving her a call, but he won’t apologize since it’s Moxley’s fault. You want to challenge me? You can’t even blink with both eyes, but if you want to fight… go to hell. Cleveland doesn’t deserve this and hew always travels with the Inner Circle, who arrive. Moxley says all five of them, but he won’t walk into a five on one beat down, he was born here in Ohio and he has the entire arena as backup. Moxley heads up the ramp as Jericho calls him stupid. Jericho brought in some street thugs to take care of Moxley. The thugs arrive and there are 10 of them vs. Moxley now. They head down the ramp as Moxley head butts and DDTs Ortiz, he charges the crowd of thugs and security separates them. Moxley heads out through the crowd to a big pop.

– We get a video from MJF, meeting with the Bunny and paying her off.

The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade : The Bunny is at ringside with MJF & Wardlow. MJF then joins commentary. Matt and Butcher begin, with Butcher overpowering him to begin. Nick tags in with a missile dropkick, double teams follow and Blade is in. They work him over, more double teams connect and Matt tags in as they double team Blade and hit a double dropkick. Butcher cuts them off and Nick takes out Butcher, the superkick follows and Bunny trips up Nick as Butcher cross bodies him on the floor. Blade follows with a plancha on Matt and they isolate Nick. Double teams follow, as Butcher takes the heat. Blade in and lays the boots too Nick, dumps him and Butcher rolls him back in as Blade delivers chops. Butcher in and he lays the boots to Nick, chokes him out in the ropes and double teams follow as Blade hits the doctor bomb for 2. Nick fires back, fights off both and runs them together. Tag to Matt and the high cross follows. He follows with strikes, takes out Butcher and sliced bread follows. Up top and the elbow drop connects for 2. Nick in and the assisted swanton follows for 2. It breaks down, superkicks to Butcher, Meltzer driver to Blade and that’s that. The Young Bucks defeated The Butcher & The Blade @ 8:45 via pin

-Post match, Butcher & Blade attack until Omega makes the save as Page hits the ring with a beer and hits a buckshot lariat. He then gets his beer and leaves.

Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole : Swole uses her speed to begin, follows with kicks and takes out the knee and follows with the flatliner for 2. Rose cuts her off with a clothesline, but Swole dumps her. Rose cuts her off and slams her to the apron, whips her to the barricades and Swole fires back, but hits the post. Post break and Rose is in control until she misses a charge, knee strikes by Swole and the guillotine follows. Rose escapes, but Swole hits the bicycle kick. She follows with strikes, head butt and another. The enziguri follows, and Swole hits the slingshot cutter for 2. Swole counters into a flatliner but Rose spears her. The beast bomb finishes it. Nyla Rose defeated Big Swole @ 8:35 via pin

Cody vs. Kip Sabian : Arn Anderson & Penelope Ford are at ringside. Sabian attacks with a dropkick, gut buster and then strikes until Cody cuts him of and dumps him. Sabian shoves Arn, back in and Cody follows with a dropkick as Sabian powders. he pulls Cody to the floor. Ford gets accentually knocked down by Cody and IT’S A TRAP as Sabian attacks. Sabian and Ford make out as Sabian then lays the boots to Cody. He follow with strikes, Cody fires back and Sabian fakes a knee injury. He gets checked on and then springboards in and attacks Cody. Post break and both men are down. Cody fires up with strikes, a clothesline and mounted punches in the corner. The snap slam follows, Ford distracts him but Cody hits a disaster kick. Ford distracts the ref but Cody cover for 2. Arn is pissed, argues with the ref and Arn bumps the ref. He’s tossed to the back, and Ford hits Cody with a RANA on the floor. Tope by Sabian, Joey Janela arrives and interrupts kiss as Cody hits a suicide dive. Back in and Sabian cuts him of, and the anarchist suplex follows for 2. Sabian takes him up top, follows him up and Cody fights, but Sabian dumps him off the ropes and Cody counters deathly hallows into the Cody cutter and cross Rhodes and another and a third for the win. Cody defeated Kip Sabian @ 11:30 via pin

– We get highlights of last week’s Britt Baker heel promo on Tony. Baker arrives for another promo with Tony. She tells Tony to address her as “Doctor,” and says they were the stars of the show last week and trending, well she was trending but Mr. Starbucks held the mic. She runs down JR for cutting off her promo, and says to never do it again. JR only talks about her being a dentist and runs down hew generation while collecting a pay check. Be the legend we grew up on, not a BBQ shilling slob, getting names wrong, and collecting a fat check. She runs down Riho and tells Tony that he has gingivitis, and tells him to pick up a tooth brush. She tells Cleveland they finally have a Baker they can trust in.

– Bucks & Omega are interviewed, and the Bucks hope to earn a tag title shot. Page arrives and gloats about being champions, as Omega tries to keep the peace. Next week, it’s the Bucks, Page, & Omega vs. The Butcher, Blade, & two appointments of their choosing.