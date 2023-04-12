Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Swerve Strickland vs Darby Allin

Swerve wants a handshake, but Darby floats behind then up and over with a stunner. Swerve to the outside> Darby hits the ropes and suicide dives into Swerve then sends him into the ring. Darby wants a coffin drop, but Swerve rolls outside. Darby don’t care, and he dives off the top with a front flip anyway.

Swerve to the outside, Darby follows, and Swerve trips him up. Body slam on the outside. Swerve with a bug stomp. Darby drops Swerve onto the barricade stomach first. Darby whips Swerve into the barricade, Swerve is left seated in a chair. Darby rushes with a back splash against Swerve. Darby grabs the steps and rolls into the ring to break the hold. He’s back outside. Darby stands on the steps, and again, Swerve trips the legs and Darby falls back first. Swerve rolls Darby into the ring. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Swerve removes Darby’s studded belt and smacks Darby across the back a few times. Darby trips the legs! He mounts and punches Darby with a big back splash in the corner, he tries for another, but Swerve moves and heel kicks Darby. Cover for 1.2..NO!!!

Darby is shown to be bleeding from the mouth. He chokes Darby with his chain, pulling it back across the mouth. Kick to the back of the head. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Darby to the apron He fights Swerve away. He bites Swerve’s head. Rights from Swerve. He trips Darby, kicks Darby in the face, then flies over the top rope and stomps Darby across the chest!

We are back and Swerve hits a Flatliner to Darby! Swerve to the top rope. Darby is up! He clips the legs! Tree of Woe for Swerve! Darby removes Swerve’s boot! He grabs Swerve’s foot! HE BITES SWERVES FOOT!!! Stomp to Swerve! Another stomp! Swerve rolls through into a knee bar. Swerve kicks Darby, attacks the right, rolls through the hold, waist lock and Darby ebows out. Right hand from Swerve, one from Darby, antoher from Serve, damn they goin in. Darby ducks, hits a right, left, headbutt, springboard, but Swerve catches him and hits a German! Gator roll, Swerve tries for a suplex, but Darby turns it into a DDT! Darby hooks the leg. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Stomp to the ankle, and a smack to the chest. Another knee bar. Darby to the top rope! Swerve on the apron. He kicks the leg, sits Darby on his shoulders, Swerve is ON THE APRON!!! REVERSE RANA OFF THE APRON TO SWERVE!!! HOLY FUCK! Darby sends Swerve into the ring. COFFIN DROP!

Prince Nana shown running down the ramp.

Darby covers. 1..2….NO!! FOOT ON THE ROPES!!!

Darby chases Prince up the ramp, and out comes Brian Cage! Darby leaves back to the ring. He slides in and Swerve kicks him in the side of the head. Swerve to the top rope. He dives with a huge stomp to the sides of the head of Darby, but he hurts his ankle! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Aubrey notices Prince and Cage, and ejects them to the back. Swerve has a chair! Darby runs and kicks it out of his hands! Swerve back in, CODE RED from Darby! Cover! 1…2…NO!!!

Darby with Last Supper! PIN! 1…2…3!!

Winner: Darby Allin

Holy shit what an opener. I hate to see Swerve lose, but damn this was great. As known, these guys just know how to work with one another, and this showed.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 14:42

MJF’s music hits as we go to break.