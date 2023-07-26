Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here filling in for Tony Acero, who is wrestling Pac tonight under the identity of Gravity. Spoiler Alert, I know.

Music, pyro, Excalibur! He’s joined by Tony Schiavone & Taz for the coverage. Excalibur runs down the card before kicking it to the opening match. Prior to that opening match we get a Darby Allin voice-over promo putting Fox over.

AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. AR Fox: Might be the biggest match of Fox’s life here. Code of Honor is adhered to. Fox avoids the pockets exchange, gets OC working out of an armbar. Fox wth a bodyscissors on the mat. OC works out of that. Some moves run through, Fox hits a kick. OC on the outside, Fox teases joining him with a dive. Perfect 10 takes OC to the floor. OC gets planted in the corner, suplex on the knee. Fox flocks a DDT from OC, hits a brainbuster for two. We go to PIP.

We back & OC & Fox work through reversals. Fox hits a big move to break things up. Fox with A SENTON then one on the floor, cover gets two. OC dives onto the outside. Spikes Fox with a DDT, cover gets 2. Fox gets a cover for at least 2.7. Fox hits an apron move on OC, a DDT gets 2.We got a cover from OC and a three count!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Don Callis talks to Chris Jericho & Renee about future matches. Jericho is less confident about taking on Danny & Sammy than Don is.

Claudio lets Pac know that his days are numbered, then Jon Moxley wanders in to enforce that point.

Tony Schiavone introduces “Jungle” Jack Perry, the new FTW Champion. Perry tells about how Hook went on a train to nowhere. Perry buries the FTW Championship, then gets guided into admitting it matters since he holds it. Jerry Lynn is tired of Jack’s promo and comes out to save it. He also comes out to kick Jack Perry’s ass. Perry wants to extend this thing to next week. I mean, I like Jerry Lynn, but what are we doing here?

Renee talks to Britt Baker, who was surprised that Taya called her out, but appreciates it.

PAC vs. Gravity: We all knew that Gravity never really forgot PAC, so this is the match. Some chasing goes on early. Gravity sends PAC into the guardrail. Seemed like that might be fun, but we go into PIP instead.