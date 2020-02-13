Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.12.20

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from last week.

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. SCU : Daniels is at ringside. Kenny and Kaz begin, locking up and work to the ropes. Sky cheap shots Kenny and he dumps him. Kaz then cradles him for 2. Sky nails him again, German by Kaz and that gets 2. Double teams follow as Sky covers for 2. Page cuts off SCU-later and the champions take control until Kaz takes out Page. Snapdragon by Kenny and Sky cuts him off and follows with a tope. Tope by Kenny and back in, Kenny heads up top and follows with the missile dropkick and fisherman’s buster for 2. Page in and they work over Kaz, Page hits a fall away slam and tags Kenny back in. You can’t escape is countered, Kaz dumps Page and they isolate Kenny in the corner. Sky spears him to the barricade, rolls him back in and Kaz hits the springboard leg drop for 2. Sky tags in, follows with kicks and Kenny fires back until Sky cuts him off. Kaz tags in and grounds things. Kenny fights to his feet, carries Kaz on his back and slams his way out. Page is down on the floor, SCU follow with double teams on Kenny until he fights back and tags in Page. Page runs wild on SCU, hits clotheslines and the standing moonsault for 2. Sky dumps Kenny, Kaz cuts of Page with a lariat and that gets 2. They double team Page and the cover gets 2. Backstabber by Kaz, cutter by Sky and SCU lock in dragon sleepers. The champions escape, V trigger by Kenny, snapdragon follows and the buckshot lariat is countered until Page hits a powerbomb, V trigger by Kenny, dive by Page and the buckshot/V trigger combo finishes it. Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page defeated SCU @ 13:00 via pin

– Dark Order arrives, but so do Best Friends, Butcher & Blade, Evens & Angelico as well as the Bucks. We get the big tag team brawl to hype up next week’s tag team contender’s battle royal. Dark Order powders, and the Bucks clear the ring to stand tall They then take out everyone with dives.

– JR spoke with Santana earlier today. Santana says that 10-years ago he was in a dark place, broke with no direction and called his father. His father could relate, as he couldn’t see and started going blind at 14. His father was taken from him, that’s what he lives with. JR says Moxley was going for revenge, while Santana says Mox had the chance to join them but pissed it all away. He built his own coffin, but he will put him in the dark tonight.

– We get a Darby Allin video, he still can’t talk due to Sammy’s attack and promises to find him at Revolution via written word.

Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes : Jake Hager is at ringside. Sammy powders at the bell, stalls a bit and then sneaks in but runs into strikes. Rhodes runs wild as the running knee gets 2. Sammy powders again, Rhodes wipes him out on the floor, talks shit to Hager and back in, Sammy cuts him of by dropkicking him to the floor. Sammy follows with the suicide dive and whips him to the barricade. Sammy then work him over on the floor, back in and covers for 2. The squatting Samoan drop connects for 2. Rhodes cuts him off with a flatliner, clotheslines and the drop down uppercut. Sammy fires back, but runs into a snap slam for 2. Rhodes heads up top but Hager distracts him and Sammy attacks and hits a GTS for 2. Sammy heads up top and Rhodes crotches him. He follows him up and knocks Sammy to the mat, but Sammy pops back up and Rhodes dumps him. He follows with the destroyer. The final reckoning connects for the win. Dustin Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara @ 6:50 via pin

– Post match, Dustin calls Hager Jericho’s bitch and wants him to stop collecting a check, calls him a failure in MMA and he wants him at Revolution. Hager walks away. Dustin was over huge here.

– They show highlights of Baker busting Yuka’s teeth last week.

– Tony interviews Baker, and Baker mocks Tony right away. Baker says she stayed ethical and improved Yuka’s health. That tooth had extensive decay and was coming out anyway, so she took that tooth out for free. Yuka walked out there an unknown and likely doesn’t have health insurance. She runs down Tony as Tony asks her bout Riho & Nyla later tonight. She thinks it will be a fantastic match, but they will both be number two to her. She runs down the crowd, reminds us she’s a role model and has two degrees. She is the women’s division, the first woman signed to AEW and she made a statement last week. Good heat on Baker here.

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Champion Riho vs. Nyla Rose : Riho attacks right away, Rose cuts her off and misses a charge as Riho cradles her for 2. Rose quickly cuts her off and grounds things, until Riho fires back and hits ahead scissors She dumps Rose and heads up top. Rose catches the high cross and hits a backbreaker. Rose pulls out a table, sets it up and Riho attacks with a sliding dropkick off the table. Riho up top and the high cross follows for 2. Rose fights off a slam, and she hits one of her own and the leg drop gets 2. Rose works her over in the corner, follows with kicks and chokes Riho out. Post break and Riho counters back with a dropkick, and the crucifix driver. She tips up Rose and the 619 is blocked, but Riho hits a basement dropkick for 2. Rose counters into a Samoan drop for 2. She drapes Riho on the ropes, heads up top and the flying knee drop connects for 2 as Rose didn’t cover well, too cocky. Rose takes her up top and Riho fires back, they trade and Rose bites Riho. The avalanche DVD follows for 2. Riho battles back with snapdragons, but Rose cuts her off until Riho hits a northern lights suplex for 2. Riho heads up top and the double stomp gets 1! Riho back up top and the double stomp connects. She hits a third and Rose makes the ropes. Rose cuts her off with the spear, beast bomb and we have a new champion. Nyla Rose defeated Champion Riho @ 12:20 via pin

– Post match, Nyla talks shit to Kenny and others backstage.

– Jericho announces that next week, he has hire a bounty hunter to take out Moxley next week. JEFF COBB!